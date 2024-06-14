 Skip to main content
3 BritBox shows you should watch in June 2024

By
Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes in BBC's Sherlock.
BBC

Given the incredible wealth of streaming services at our disposal today, it can be overwhelming trying to find something great to watch. If you want to look past some of the more prominent streamers, though, you might be surprised to discover the wealthy of titles available on BritBox.

The streaming service is designed to deliver a wealth of British imports to American audiences, and as a result, it has a lineup of great content from just across the pond. If you’ve subscribed to BritBox and are looking for something worth checking out on the service, then we’ve got you covered. Here are three shows you should definitely make time for on the service this month.

Pride and Prejudice (1995)

There have been many adaptations of Jane Austen’s most famous novel, but many swear by the 1995 miniseries as the definitive version of the story. Starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, this version is incredibly faithful to the source material, and is swooning in part because of the practicalities of its love affair.

Mr. Darcy is one of the most famous characters in the history of literature, and his bumbling, adorable attempts to prove his affection for Elizabeth Bennet, and the complications that get in the way of their romance, are still a delight more than 25 years later.

You can watch Pride and Prejudice on BritBox.

Sherlock (2010-2017)

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman star in Sherlock.
BBC / BBC

A modern adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s series of stories about a brilliant detective with a heroin addiction, Sherlock brings that character to the present day and also gave Benedict Cumberbatch a chance to deliver a star-making turn. The series loosely adapts many of Conan Doyle’s original stories, and because of the flexibility of British television, the episodes could be almost feature length.

While not everything about Sherlock has held up, the show remains the ideal combination of cozy mystery and edge-of-your-seat suspense, and because most of the episodes are isolated, you can watch them in any order you want.

You can watch Sherlock on BritBox.

Kitchen Nightmares (2007-2023)

Gordon Ramsay has developed a reputation for being an absolute brute in the kitchen, and Kitchen Nightmares gives him a chance to take his skills for screaming at people on the road. In Kitchen Nightmares, Ramsay and his team visit failing restaurants and attempt to turn business around by fixing the food, the culture, and the processes inside the restaurant.

It’s a riveting show, and not just because Ramsay often finds himself screaming at the owner. It’s a genuinely interesting look at what it takes to run a good restaurant, and how common it is to fall back on what’s easy instead of doing the hard work to ensure that you’re proud of the food you serve to your paying customers.

You can watch Kitchen Nightmares on BritBox.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
