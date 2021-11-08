The best romance TV shows on Netflix

Netflix has a wide selection of content from which to choose, especially when it comes to TV. When you’re in the mood for romance, you might gravitate toward some of the best romance movies on Netflix. But if you’re looking for something with a slower burn, a romance TV show might fit the bill. Some add elements of drama, others include a dose of comedy, and some might even be considered anti-romance. But when you’re looking for a show that has love and dating at its core, these are the best romance shows on Netflix right now.
Sex Education (2019)
Genre Comedy, Drama
Created by Laurie Nunn
Cast Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa
Seasons: 4
It’s more about physical relationships than emotional ones, but Sex Education provides a good look into romance and how it impacts the youth of today. At the heart of the story is high school student Otis, who has become ambivalent about sex because of his mother, who is not only a sex therapist but also quite promiscuous. Call it an anti-romance series, but it’s unconventional and relatable, with themes and topics that will teach you a thing or two about Gen Z.
Virgin River (2019)
Genre Drama
Created by Sue Tenney
Cast Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence
Seasons: 5
A surprise hit for Netflix, this romantic drama has already been renewed for fourth and fifth seasons following the release of season 3. Alexandra Breckenridge stars as Mel, a woman struggling with her life who makes an impulsive decision to move to a remote California town and work as a midwife and nurse practitioner. She wants to leave her old life and the painful memories that come with it behind and believes a change of scenery is just what the doctor ordered. But upon arrival, she learns that what she really needs to heal is herself before she can find lasting love.
Bridgerton (2020)
Genre Drama
Created by Chris Van Dusen
Cast Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Julie Andrews
Seasons: 2
Lines like “I would burn for you” say it all. Bridgerton is not just romantic; it’s also a juicy drama that takes romance, rebellion, and high society life to an entirely new level. Set in Regency-era London in 1813, the show takes its liberties with history, depicting a racially integrated society and using modern undertones. Romance here is not about falling in love, but rather making one’s own choices to do so (or not) and, of course, giving in to intense passion. Opt for this show if you’re looking for something sexier than your traditional cookie-cutter romance and enjoy the gorgeous scenery, costumes, and wonderful acting to boot.
Love Is Blind (2020)
Genre Reality
Cast Vanessa Lachey, Nick Lachey
Seasons: 2
Is it cheesy? Yes. A puzzling social experiment? Yes. But there’s something about Love is Blind that captivated audiences and makes them question everything we thought we knew about romance and how it can bloom. Thirty singles from across America join to “meet” other singles, talking to them from separate enclosed pods without ever seeing one another. After courting multiple people, they decide who they made connections with and talk more. If they ultimately decide this person is “the one” and want to propose marriage (and it’s accepted), the two finally get to meet in person. From there, they go on vacation together, live together, meet one another’s families, and discover if it is truly meant to be, all while planning their weddings. The concept is completely backward, but there are enough raw, romantic moments intertwined with the juicy drama to keep you hooked the entire way through.
Sweet Magnolias (2020)
Genre Drama
Created by Sheryl J. Anderson
Directed by Norman Buckley, Laura Nisbet Peters
Cast JoAnna Garcia, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley
Seasons: 2
Based on the Sheryl Wood novels of the same name, delve deep into the lives of three women who have been friends since childhood, seeing one another through all the complexities of life, including romantic relationships. Already renewed for a second season, the show touches on romance and all of its complications, from infidelity to having kids, new love, unrequited love, and everything in between. With 10 episodes in the first season, Sweet Magnolias is a quick binge to satisfy your desire for romance.
After Life (2019)
Genre Comedy, Drama
Created by Ricky Gervais
Cast Ricky Gervais, Tom Basden, Kerry Godliman
Seasons: 2
Sometimes, romance happens when you least expect it and can be born out of tragedy. Ricky Gervais both wrote and stars in this British black comedy-drama about a man who rethinks his plan to commit suicide following the death of his wife. Instead, he decides to punish the world for what they did to her instead. But while he throws caution to the wind, acting as erratically as he desires without a care, his actions only bring people closer and ultimately help him to become a better person. After Life isn’t just about romance but about life after it ends.
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016)
Genre Drama, Comedy
Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino
Cast Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson
Seasons: 1
A continuation of Gilmore Girls, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel return as mother-and-daughter duo Lorelei and Rory, who find themselves supporting one another as they both deal with their lives and unique relationship troubles. It’s a sweet look back at the fast-talking series that enthralled viewers through the early 2000s. With Rory now all grown up and Lorelei married to Luke for a decade, the pair rely on the advice of one another once again in hopes of finding their individual happiness.
Easy (2016)
Genre Comedy, Drama
Created by Joe Swanberg
Seasons: 3
Love and romance are never easy, which is precisely the focus of this comedy-drama anthology series. With three seasons under its belt, each has a different star-studded ensemble cast that depicts the trials and tribulations of navigating love and relationships. Set in Chicago, the focus is on depicting the many different types of modern love, from married couples in open relationships to living up to your partner’s expectations, threesomes, reignited love, and old flames. There’s no romantic relationship type left untouched through the 25 episodes.
Love Alarm (2019)
Genre Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Created by Yoo Bo-ra
Directed by Kim Jin-woo
Cast Kim So-hyun, Jung Ga-ram, Song Kang
Seasons: 2
Hailing from South Korea and based on the Daum webtoon of the same name, Kim Jo-jo is a high schooler who starts to use a new mobile app that alerts the user when someone nearby has romantic feelings for them. So begins the love triangle story of the beautiful but troubled young girl, the handsome model, and the son of a domestic worker who secretly loves Jo-jo. As the app eventually reveals itself to cause more societal problems than it helps, the story takes a dramatic turn. But it’s ultimately about understanding what it truly means to like, or love, someone without technology getting in the way.
