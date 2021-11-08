The best romance TV shows on Netflix

Is it cheesy? Yes. A puzzling social experiment? Yes. But there’s something about Love is Blind that captivated audiences and makes them question everything we thought we knew about romance and how it can bloom. Thirty singles from across America join to “meet” other singles, talking to them from separate enclosed pods without ever seeing one another. After courting multiple people, they decide who they made connections with and talk more. If they ultimately decide this person is “the one” and want to propose marriage (and it’s accepted), the two finally get to meet in person. From there, they go on vacation together, live together, meet one another’s families, and discover if it is truly meant to be, all while planning their weddings. The concept is completely backward, but there are enough raw, romantic moments intertwined with the juicy drama to keep you hooked the entire way through.