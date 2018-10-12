Digital Trends
Movies & TV

‘Daredevil’ season 3 review

After a slow burn, 'Daredevil' season 3 erupts into an inferno

Rick Marshall
By

Marvel’s Daredevil series for Netflix has arguably been the most consistent show to come out of the two studios’ collaboration on a street-level superhero universe.

The first season of Daredevil debuted to critical acclaim and paved the way for the shows that followed, and the second season raised the bar by pairing positive reviews with the introduction of a new character — The Punisher — that successfully launched a spinoff series focused on the gun-toting vigilante.

Daredevil has delivered two seasons of reliably entertaining, compelling television

While other Marvel-Netflix shows have varied widely in quality from one season to the next, Daredevil has delivered two seasons of reliably compelling television — and it’s primed to make it three in a row, judging by the first six, impressive episodes of the new season.

Season 3 of Daredevil brings back series star Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, the blind attorney who fights crime at night as the show’s titular, costumed hero. Left to an uncertain fate after the events of the crossover miniseries The Defenders, Murdock faces a choice between rebuilding his life as he once knew it or abandoning his civilian alter ego and fully committing himself to life as “The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.”

1 of 22
daredevil season 3 review netflix 10
daredevil season 3 review netflix 20
daredevil season 3 review netflix 19
daredevil season 3 review netflix 18
daredevil season 3 review netflix 17
daredevil season 3 review netflix 16
daredevil season 3 review netflix 15
daredevil season 3 review netflix 14
daredevil season 3 review netflix 13
daredevil season 3 review netflix 12
daredevil season 3 review netflix 22
daredevil season 3 review netflix 11
daredevil season 3 review netflix 21
daredevil season 3 review netflix 9
daredevil season 3 review netflix 8
daredevil season 3 review netflix 7
daredevil season 3 review netflix 6
daredevil season 3 review netflix 5
daredevil season 3 review netflix 4
daredevil season 3 review netflix
daredevil season 3 review netflix 2
daredevil season 3 review netflix 1

Complicating Daredevil’s rebirth — both physically and metaphorically — is the return of crime lord Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), as well as a pair of FBI agents: One desperately in search of a promotion, and the other hiding powerful abilities and a dark past.

In many ways, the third season of Daredevil is a belated origin story of sorts. Heavily inspired by writer Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli’s Born Again story arc from the Daredevil comic-book series, the season effectively breaks down Matt Murdock’s character and that of his costumed identity in order to get to the fundamental reason why he runs around at night taking almost as much punishment as he delivers to criminals.

One of the pleasant surprises is how high they raise the already-high bar for the series’ fight sequences.

Earlier seasons provided the back story of how he gained his extrasensory abilities, formidable martial arts skills, and even his “Daredevil” nickname, but the third season offers the deepest dive so far into the psychology of someone who would do what Murdock does, and the personal history that might lead someone on that path. Cox handles this fresh direction for the character with all of the skill he’s shown in previous seasons, and masterfully walks the line between annoying, woe-is-me angst and the genuine, internalized anguish that can shape a person’s worldview in dark ways.

The season’s willingness to take that deep dive into Murdock’s psyche means that the impressive fight sequences that have been a hallmark of the series take a back seat to character development and narrative stage-setting early on. Fans expecting Daredevil to (literally) leap back into action could find the slow burn of the first few episodes a bit frustrating, but that development pays off in a big way as the pace picks up significantly after the first three shows.

In fact, one of the pleasant surprises of the season’s first six episodes is how high they raise the already-high bar for the series’ fight sequences.

Prior to the third season, the most memorable action scenes in Daredevil were a gritty, seemingly single-take hallway fight in the first season and Punisher’s brutally violent prison brawl in the show’s second season — two sequences that stood out in seasons filled with excellently choreographed action. Season 3 doesn’t waste much time in upping the ante, though, and features one of the series’ most exhausting, epic, and expertly crafted fight scenes within the first six episodes, and quickly follows up with another brilliantly shot sequence that serves as a new character’s grand debut.

The aforementioned character development that drives the first six episodes of the third season isn’t devoted solely to Murdock, though.

Fisk is one of the most compelling villains in Marvel’s live-action universe.

Also back for season 3 are series regulars Deborah Ann Woll as intrepid journalist Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Murdock’s former law partner and friend, Franklin “Foggy” Nelson. Newcomers in the third season include Hart of Dixie actor Wilson Bethel as FBI agent Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter and The Fosters actor Jay Ali as FBI agent Rahul “Ray” Nadeem.

Woll and Henson’s characters receive some additional attention in the new season, but it’s D’Onofrio’s crime lord and Bethel’s FBI agent that propel the story along when it’s not focused on Murdock’s internal (and occasionally external) battles.

Although the first six episodes don’t meet the same standard for development of D’Onofrio’s character as did the first season of Daredevil, there are more than enough scenes to remind us why Fisk is one of the most compelling villains in Marvel’s live-action universe. D’Onofrio’s calculated and frighteningly cold delivery of dialogue, along with the subtle menace he brings to the character, are on full display in the first half of season 3 and elevate the threat level for the series’ protagonists to new heights.

daredevil season 3 wilson bethel
Netflix

The careful pacing of development for Bethel’s character is another highlight of the season’s first few episodes, and it’s a shame that previews of the season have effectively spoiled the big reveal of the familiar character he evolves into as events in the season unfold.

Fortunately, the background the season provides for Bethel’s troubled FBI agent is fascinating stuff, adding a layer to the character that feels deeper than any origin he’s given in Marvel Comics lore (and certainly not the 2003 movie he appeared in). The relationship between his character and Fisk, in particular, is nurtured in a surprisingly authentic, gradual way that plays to both characters’ strengths and flaws.

Six episodes in, it’s too early to say that the third story arc of Daredevil is the show’s best season so far, but it doesn’t take heightened senses to get that impression. Boasting some of the most compelling drama of the series, along with the most impressive action sequences and character moments, season 3 of Daredevil packs a lot into the first half of Matt Murdock’s return to the streets of Hell’s Kitchen. If it can maintain that momentum through the final seven episodes, season 3 could very well be one of the defining chapters of Daredevil’s live-action history.

Season 3 of Daredevil premieres October 19 on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?
jon favreau star wars series the mandalorian 3 2 crop
Movies & TV

The most anticipated new TV series for 2018 and beyond

From The Righteous Gemstones and George R.R. Martin's Nightflyers to The Twilight Zone and The Lord of the Rings, here are the most anticipated new television series premiering later in 2018, at some point in 2019, and beyond.
Posted By Christine Persaud
Daredevil
Movies & TV

Latest 'Daredevil' season 3 preview drops big hints about new villain's identity

Season 3 of Daredevil will premiere October 19 on Netflix, so here is everything we know about the next set of adventures featuring Marvel Comics' man without fear before the third season's debut.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream nightmare before christmas
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
daredevil season 3 preview 04
Movies & TV

‘Daredevil’ season 3: What we learned from the first six episodes

We took an early look at season 3 of Daredevil on Netflix; here's our spoiler-free preview of what you can expect when Marvel's blind vigilante hits the streets of Hell's Kitchen again.
Posted By Rick Marshall
last vhs manufacture funai to halt production tapes
Home Theater

Here's how to preserve your precious VHS memories in a modern format

There's no reason you should have to lose those precious home videos just because VHS is a dying format. Here, we'll show you how to convert VHS tapes to a digital format, and save those memories forever.
Posted By Kris Wouk
snapchat story
Social Media

Snapchat is using VR to let you step inside its new original shows

Tuning in to your favorite shows not enough? Snap Originals will allow viewers to set into a virtual set. The new exclusive shows debut today with three different shows. Snap Originals are vertical, short, and exclusive to the platform.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
pet sematary trailer news
Movies & TV

New ‘Pet Sematary’ trailer resurrects Stephen King’s terrifying story

Stephen King's terrifying 1983 novel Pet Sematary heads back to the big screen in 2019, and now we have the first trailer for the film, which follows a young family that discovers a burial ground with the power of resurrection.
Posted By Rick Marshall
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Lose the torrents. Here's how to watch 'Game of Thrones' online (legally)

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Sling TV, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Movies & TV

Can't get enough lightsaber action? Here's how to get your Star Wars fix online

Few of us want to deal with DVDs or Blu-ray discs anymore. Unfortunately, the Star Wars movies are few and far between when it comes to streaming. If you want to watch Star Wars online, check out our guide on where to find the films online.
Posted By Kris Wouk
black mirror arkangel best Netflix original series
Movies & TV

The 10 best 'Black Mirror' episodes are thought-provoking, disturbing, mesmerizing

After watching all 19 episodes across four seasons and one special, we've selected and ranked the best Black Mirror episodes released so far. Read on to find out if your favorite episode from the award-winning Netflix series made the list.
Posted By Christine Persaud
Movies & TV

15 epic sci-fi novels you should read before they become blockbuster films

You can get ahead of the next crop of science-fiction movies coming out of Hollywood by picking up the books that inspired them. We compiled a list of books you can add to your reading list now to get a glimpse of the future.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Logitech G533
Home Theater

Don't wake the baby! How to connect headphones to a TV

Do you need to connect a pair of headphones to your TV? Our handy guide will show you how to hook up your headphones in a variety of ways, whether you're using wired headphones, wireless headphones, or gaming headsets.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best streaming TV service
Movies & TV

Do you have questions about Hulu? We’ve got answers

Not sure which Hulu subscription is right for you? We're here to help. This is your complete guide to Hulu and Hulu with Live TV, including content offerings for each service, pricing, internet requirements, and more.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Brie Barbee
ready player one review reaching
Home Theater

Bask in the glory of your home theater with these 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays

What good is a 4K TV if you don't have the means of pushing it to its limits? Here are our favorite 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, all of which are nothing short of stunning. It'll make you wonder why you haven't always watched movies this way.
Posted By Ryan Waniata