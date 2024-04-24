Anker sale: up to 40% off portable chargers, cable, and more

If you’ve been looking to pick up a new charging cable, charger, or all-in-one charging station for your Android phone or iPhone, then you’ll be happy to know that Anker is having a rather large Earth-Day sale that you can take advantage of. There are a ton of discounts that you can take advantage of, too, with up to 40% off in some cases. I that wasn’t enough, you can even snag yourself some free gifts, for example, one of the best accessories for a Galaxy S24 is the Anker Nano Power Bank if you spend more than $90, or even an Anker 621 Magnetic Battery if you spend over $120. Either way, there are a lot of options, and while we’ve shared some of our favorite deals below, it’s also worth taking a look at everything Anker has to offer by pressing the button below.

What you should buy during Anker’s Sale

One of the most basic things you may need for any device is a charging cable, and Anker has a couple of great options for that. If you’re on an older iPhone with a lightning cable, you can grab Anker’s Anker 641 USB-C to Lightning Cable that’s 6 feet long using the coupon WSPEV2KENJP2. On the other hand, if you need a USB-C to connect and charge your devices, you can grab the 6-foot Anker 543 USB-C to USB-C Cable using the code WSPEV2EHDR0C.

Once you have your cable, you’ll likely need a good charger, and there are a few good options there too, such as the Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, and you can with the code WSPEV2SFGZID. On the other hand, if you have a lot of devices to charge, you may want to pick up the Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station, which comes with two AC ports, two USB-C and two USB-A ports, so there’s a ton of room to charge various devices. It even has a 140W capacity, so you can fast charge a lot of various devices at the same time, while the screen gives you a lot of info on your charge rate, and you can rather than $110 using the coupon WSCPV2RFECCY.

Of course, if you have an iPhone and prefer to be able to see and use your phone while you charge it, then Anker’s 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is the way to go, especially since it also includes a charger for Apple Watches and AirPods, so it’s a sort of all-in-one stop for all your Apple devices. Luckily, you can knock $20 off the price with the code WSPEV2NG3IEC and you can instead of the usual $130. Finally, if you’d rather not be tether to an AC oulet in your house, then the standalone Anker Prime Power Bank has a whopping 27,650mAh capacity, which will easily charge your phone several times over, plus it has up to 250-watt charging for multiple devices. You can , which is a considerable discount on the usual $180, although you’ll need to use the coupon WS7DV2HOHAGG.

