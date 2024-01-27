 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 10 accessories you need for your Samsung Galaxy S24

Bryan M. Wolfe
By

If you're eagerly waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra to hit the market, then you're in for a treat. These 2024 smartphones are expected to be nothing short of spectacular, with top-of-the-line features and impressive specs. But once you get your hands on one of these devices, it's essential to equip yourself with the right accessories to enhance your experience

Apart from getting a new phone case, there are plenty of other Galaxy S24 accessories that you should consider purchasing. From power banks and wireless charging stands to supported smartwatches and earbuds, there's a wide range of accessories that can help you make the most out of your new investment.

So, to help you choose the best accessories for your Galaxy S24, we've compiled a list of our favorites. Whether you're a music lover, fitness enthusiast, or someone who needs their phone to stay charged all day, we've got you covered. Take a look at our top picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S24 accessories.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2
The best item tracker for the Galaxy S24
Jump to details
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The best earbuds for the Galaxy S24
Jump to details
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
The best smartwatch for the Galaxy S24
Jump to details
Oura Ring
Oura Ring
The best smart ring for the Galaxy S24
Jump to details
Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger with PPS 67W, USB-C PD 3.1 Enabled Fast Charging iPhone Charger for iPhone 15 Series, MacBook Pro, AirPods, Galaxy, and Other PD Enabled Devices - White
Belkin BoostCharge 3 Port USB-C Wall Charger
The best wall charger for the Galaxy S24
Jump to details
Anker Nano 30W Power Bank with USB-C
Anker Nano Power Bank
The best power bank for the Galaxy S24
Jump to details
Mophie Universal Wireless Charging Stand
Mophie Universal Wireless Charging Stand
The best wireless charging stand for the Galaxy S24
Jump to details
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Flex Braided USB-C to USB-C Cable (3M/10FT), USB-IF Certified Power Delivery PD Fast Charging Cable for iPhone 15 Series, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Galaxy S23, S22, & More - Black
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Flex USB-C Cable
The best USB-C cable for the Galaxy S24
Jump to details
Nomad 35W Slim Power Adapter
Nomad 35W Slim Power Adapter
The best slim power adapter for the Galaxy S24
Jump to details
HyperX Chargeplay Base
HyperX Chargeplay Base
The best travel charger for the Galaxy S24
Jump to details
SAMSUNG Galaxy SmartT.ag2
SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2

The best item tracker for the Galaxy S24

Pros
  • IP67-rated
  • SmartThings compatible
  • Long battery life
Cons
  • Pricey
  • Limited colors

This Bluetooth tracker is a redesigned version of the original GalaxyTag that makes it easier for you to tag and keep track of your belongings. It is IP67-rated for water and dust resistace and can stay powered for up to 500 days. And it works with Samsung's SmartThings Find system. With its intuitive tracking experience, you can now keep an eye on the things you love right from the palm of your hand.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2
The best item tracker for the Galaxy S24
samsung galaxy buds 2 pro review 1
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The best earbuds for the Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review
Pros
  • Excellent fit and feel
  • Plenty of features
  • They look great
  • Acceptable battery life
Cons
  • "360 Audio" is not good
  • Head tracking isn't great

If you are a loyal Samsung user, you might want to check out the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These earbuds offer an Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation feature, which will give you an immersive 360-degree audio experience along with high-definition chat.

These buds come in various colors and can last up to 29 hours between charges, thanks to the included case. The buds themselves can last for up to eight hours with ANC off and five hours with it on. If you only buy one pair of earbuds for your Galaxy S24, make sure it's this one.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The best earbuds for the Galaxy S24
Related
samsung galaxy watch 6 review 15
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The best smartwatch for the Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Review
Pros
  • Very comfortable design
  • Colorful and bright display
  • Smaller bezels are lovely
  • Samsung Health keeps getting better
  • Good, reliable performance
  • Much-improved battery life
  • Still a great value
Cons
  • Wear OS still has its issues
  • Slightly more expensive

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the perfect companion to the Galaxy S24 series, offering a range of features that cater to health, fitness, and wellness tracking. With multiple styles and price points to choose from, this smartwatch is perfect for everyone, no matter their lifestyle or budget.

The built-in sleep coach helps you monitor your sleep patterns and get better rest, while Samsung's advanced fitness tracking features help you stay on top of your workouts and achieve your goals. And with a battery life that lasted up to two days in our testing, you won’t have to worry about running out of juice while you’re on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
The best smartwatch for the Galaxy S24
oura ring generation 3 review on finger
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Oura Ring

The best smart ring for the Galaxy S24

Oura Ring Generation 3 Review
Pros
  • Beautiful design
  • Lightweight and comfortable
  • Informative and easy to use app
  • Accurate sleep tracking
  • Wear-and-forget battery life
  • Convenient charging
Cons
  • Subscription required for app access
  • No general fitness tracking
  • Some people will need a smartwatch too

The Oura Ring is a wearable device that has been gaining popularity in recent years. It boasts a long list of features that are nearly identical to those found in today's smartwatches. From tracking your activity levels to monitoring your sleep patterns, this device offers a comprehensive view of your health and wellness.

What's more, the Oura Ring comes in various styles and sizes, making it easy to find one that suits your personal taste and preferences. Until the Samsung Galaxy Ring sees the light of day, this is the one you should buy.

Oura Ring
Oura Ring
The best smart ring for the Galaxy S24
Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger.
Belkin

Belkin BoostCharge 3 Port USB-C Wall Charger

The best wall charger for the Galaxy S24

Pros
  • Fast charging
  • Has three USB-C ports
  • 67-watts of charging power
Cons
  • Not the cheapest option out there

This wall charger from Belkin is equipped with fast-charging technology that can charge your phone up to 50% in just 23 minutes. It can deliver up to 67 watts of power using a single port, making it an ideal choice for charging a MacBook or any other USB-C laptop. Unlike other chargers that come with only one charging port, this charger has three USB-C ports that can access 25W + 20W + 20W to provide fast charging for your iPhone, Galaxy S24, tablet, and other devices. It is compact and travel-ready, making it a super-convenient accessory to have.

Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger with PPS 67W, USB-C PD 3.1 Enabled Fast Charging iPhone Charger for iPhone 15 Series, MacBook Pro, AirPods, Galaxy, and Other PD Enabled Devices - White
Belkin BoostCharge 3 Port USB-C Wall Charger
The best wall charger for the Galaxy S24
Anker Nano 30W Power Bank with USB-C in green in hand.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Anker Nano Power Bank

The best power bank for the Galaxy S24

Pros
  • Small footprint
  • Environmentally friendly
  • Lots of color choices
  • Has a handy display
Cons
  • May not be big enough for some users

This power bank from Anker is a perfect accessory for anyone who is always on the go. It comes in multiple colors, so you can choose one that matches your personal style. The power bank has a built-in USB-C cable, which makes charging your Galaxy S24 convenient and effortless.

With a 10,000mAh battery, you can charge your smartphone multiple times before needing to recharge the power bank. This power bank is also eco-friendly. It is made from 80% recycled plastic, which helps to reduce carbon emissions and minimize the environmental impact. Power users may want to look elsewhere for a larger option, but for most S24 users, we think this is the way to go.

Anker Nano 30W Power Bank with USB-C
Anker Nano Power Bank
The best power bank for the Galaxy S24
Mophie Universal Wireless Charging Stand.
Mophie

Mophie Universal Wireless Charging Stand

The best wireless charging stand for the Galaxy S24

Pros
  • Works with all Qi-compatible smartphones
  • Stylish, sleek design
  • Comes from a trusted brand
Cons
  • Only 15W of power

Mophie's Universal Wireless Charging Stand is designed to charge any smartphone that is enabled with Qi — including the Galaxy S24. With a power of 15W, it is compatible with most smartphones, including Samsung, Apple, Google, and other Qi-enabled phones. One of its notable features is that it can charge through lightweight smartphone cases that are up to 3mm thick. It also supports charging in both portrait and landscape mode, so you can use your phone while it is charging.

Mophie Universal Wireless Charging Stand
Mophie Universal Wireless Charging Stand
The best wireless charging stand for the Galaxy S24
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Flex.
Belkin

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Flex USB-C Cable

The best USB-C cable for the Galaxy S24

Pros
  • Supports all USB-C devices
  • Can withstand over 30,000 bends
  • Extra-long design
Cons
  • It's a bit expensive for a USB-C cable

This USB-C cable is compatible with a wide range of devices — the Galaxy S24 included. It has been crafted to withstand over 30,000 bends, thanks to its ultra-flexible silicone technology. This guarantees a lengthy life span for your USB-C charger cable. You can use it to charge, sync, and connect your devices with ease. There's not much else to say here. It's just a really good USB-C cable!

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Flex Braided USB-C to USB-C Cable (3M/10FT), USB-IF Certified Power Delivery PD Fast Charging Cable for iPhone 15 Series, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Galaxy S23, S22, & More - Black
Belkin BoostCharge Pro Flex USB-C Cable
The best USB-C cable for the Galaxy S24
Nomad 35W Slim Power Adapter.
Nomad Goods

Nomad 35W Slim Power Adapter

The best slim power adapter for the Galaxy S24

Pros
  • 35W of power in a slim design
  • GaN technology
  • Nomad is one of the best in the business
Cons
  • Only one USB-C port

The 35W Slim Power Adapter is a highly efficient and compact charging solution that is designed to make your life easier. It's built with GaN technology, which allows it to deliver up to 35W of power to your Galaxy S24 or other devices in no time. This charger also boasts an incredibly slim design that helps to declutter your charging setup at home and on the road. It's one of the slimmest chargers of its kind, and for anyone who does a lot of travel, it's an excellent pickup.

Nomad 35W Slim Power Adapter
Nomad 35W Slim Power Adapter
The best slim power adapter for the Galaxy S24
HyperX Chargeplay Base - Qi Wireless Charger.
HyperX

HyperX Chargeplay Base

The best travel charger for the Galaxy S24

Pros
  • Travel-friendly
  • Dual device charger
  • Works with all Qi gadgets
Cons
  • Pricier than some other options

If you’re looking for a wireless charging solution for your devices, the HyperX Chargeplay Base is a great choice. This charging pad is designed to charge two devices at once, so you can power up your Galaxy S24 and, say, your wireless earbuds at the same time.

The Chargeplay Base includes rubberized pads to keep your devices in place during charging, so you don’t have to worry about them slipping off. The LED charging indicators allow you to keep track of the charging status of your devices easily. And the Chargeplay Base is Qi-certified, which ensures that it meets the highest standards for safety and performance.

HyperX Chargeplay Base
HyperX Chargeplay Base
The best travel charger for the Galaxy S24

Editors' Recommendations

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
This is hands-down the best Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order deal
The multitasking screen on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

It's that time of year again: Samsung Galaxy season. The S24 line has just dropped, and you can pre-order the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra right now. Nearly every retailer and carrier has a discount on the new line, so it can be hard to pick the best offer. We dug into all the deals and chose the absolute best. Check it out below, then see what each individual carrier is offering.
The best unlocked Galaxy S24 pre-order deal
Go direct to the source with the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung has a great pre-order deal. Pre-order now and you can benefit from up to $550 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 when you trade in an eligible phone. Additionally, there’s a free storage upgrade with the phone coming with 256GB of space instead of 128GB, while there’s $25 Samsung credit on the standard phone. Upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and you gain $75 Samsung credit and up to $650 through the enhanced trade-in scheme. In both cases, follow the link below and you gain an extra $50 Samsung credit which you can’t get through the site. The Samsung Galaxy S24 offers a 6.2-inch full HD+ screen while the S24 Plus is bigger with a 6.7-inch quad HD+ display. Both offer speedy performance, great cameras, new AI-powered features, and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness as well as variable 120Hz refresh rates.

The best Galaxy S24 pre-order deals at T-Mobile
Score one of the best Android phones on T-Mobile and the discounts are a little different. Here, you can get up to $800 off the phone via an eligible trade-in. The amount is paid back via 24 monthly bill credits and requires you to sign up to a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. For the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the amount increases to up to $1,000. Alternatively, sign up for a ONE, Magenta, or Go5G plan and you can gain up to $500 back depending on which phone you trade in.

Read more
Don’t pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Amazon
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra using the Circle to Search feature.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 line of smartphones has been announced, and pre-orders are available until January 30. That means there are a lot of phone deals you can choose from when deciding where to buy the new Galaxy. One of the more tantalizing and obvious offers is at Amazon, where you can get a $50, $150 or $200 Amazon gift card when you buy the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra, respectively. Sounds like free money, right? Maybe, but there's a better deal on Samsung's site. Let's break it down.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Samsung
Buy something from the Samsung Galaxy S24 range and you’re scoring one of the best phones out there. That’s going to be good at any price but why not save even more by buying through Samsung?

Read more
Best Buy has a surprisingly great Galaxy S24 pre-order deal
Samsung galaxy S24 Ultra display.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 line of smartphones have been unveiled, and you can preorder them until January 30. They look fantastic so far, but they certainly aren't cheap. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung's most expensive non-folding smartphone. Thankfully there are a lot of phone deals out there that will save you a lot of cash on your upgrade. All the major carriers have trade-in deals. But what if you want an unlocked phone? Best Buy has your back. Right now Best Buy is offering up to $870 trade-in when you buy the S24 series. They'll also double your storage and give you a Best Buy gift card of up to $150.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Best Buy
The S24s are the newest release in Samsung's Galaxy line, but there are more reasons to upgrade than just having the newest model. The S24 and S24 Plus are slightly bigger than their S23 counterparts; both are a bit taller. The Ultra has stayed the same size. There are some standard upgrades, like a higher maximum brightness and a slightly different user interface.

Read more