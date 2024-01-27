The 10 accessories you need for your Samsung Galaxy S24

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you're eagerly waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra to hit the market, then you're in for a treat. These 2024 smartphones are expected to be nothing short of spectacular, with top-of-the-line features and impressive specs. But once you get your hands on one of these devices, it's essential to equip yourself with the right accessories to enhance your experience

Apart from getting a new phone case, there are plenty of other Galaxy S24 accessories that you should consider purchasing. From power banks and wireless charging stands to supported smartwatches and earbuds, there's a wide range of accessories that can help you make the most out of your new investment.

So, to help you choose the best accessories for your Galaxy S24, we've compiled a list of our favorites. Whether you're a music lover, fitness enthusiast, or someone who needs their phone to stay charged all day, we've got you covered. Take a look at our top picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S24 accessories.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2

The best item tracker for the Galaxy S24

Pros IP67-rated

SmartThings compatible

Long battery life Cons Pricey

Limited colors

This Bluetooth tracker is a redesigned version of the original GalaxyTag that makes it easier for you to tag and keep track of your belongings. It is IP67-rated for water and dust resistace and can stay powered for up to 500 days. And it works with Samsung's SmartThings Find system. With its intuitive tracking experience, you can now keep an eye on the things you love right from the palm of your hand.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The best earbuds for the Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review Pros Excellent fit and feel

Plenty of features

They look great

Acceptable battery life Cons "360 Audio" is not good

Head tracking isn't great

If you are a loyal Samsung user, you might want to check out the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These earbuds offer an Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation feature, which will give you an immersive 360-degree audio experience along with high-definition chat.

These buds come in various colors and can last up to 29 hours between charges, thanks to the included case. The buds themselves can last for up to eight hours with ANC off and five hours with it on. If you only buy one pair of earbuds for your Galaxy S24, make sure it's this one.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The best smartwatch for the Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Review Pros Very comfortable design

Colorful and bright display

Smaller bezels are lovely

Samsung Health keeps getting better

Good, reliable performance

Much-improved battery life

Still a great value Cons Wear OS still has its issues

Slightly more expensive

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the perfect companion to the Galaxy S24 series, offering a range of features that cater to health, fitness, and wellness tracking. With multiple styles and price points to choose from, this smartwatch is perfect for everyone, no matter their lifestyle or budget.

The built-in sleep coach helps you monitor your sleep patterns and get better rest, while Samsung's advanced fitness tracking features help you stay on top of your workouts and achieve your goals. And with a battery life that lasted up to two days in our testing, you won’t have to worry about running out of juice while you’re on the go.

Oura Ring

The best smart ring for the Galaxy S24

Oura Ring Generation 3 Review Pros Beautiful design

Lightweight and comfortable

Informative and easy to use app

Accurate sleep tracking

Wear-and-forget battery life

Convenient charging Cons Subscription required for app access

No general fitness tracking

Some people will need a smartwatch too

The Oura Ring is a wearable device that has been gaining popularity in recent years. It boasts a long list of features that are nearly identical to those found in today's smartwatches. From tracking your activity levels to monitoring your sleep patterns, this device offers a comprehensive view of your health and wellness.

What's more, the Oura Ring comes in various styles and sizes, making it easy to find one that suits your personal taste and preferences. Until the Samsung Galaxy Ring sees the light of day, this is the one you should buy.

Belkin BoostCharge 3 Port USB-C Wall Charger

The best wall charger for the Galaxy S24

Pros Fast charging

Has three USB-C ports

67-watts of charging power Cons Not the cheapest option out there

This wall charger from Belkin is equipped with fast-charging technology that can charge your phone up to 50% in just 23 minutes. It can deliver up to 67 watts of power using a single port, making it an ideal choice for charging a MacBook or any other USB-C laptop. Unlike other chargers that come with only one charging port, this charger has three USB-C ports that can access 25W + 20W + 20W to provide fast charging for your iPhone, Galaxy S24, tablet, and other devices. It is compact and travel-ready, making it a super-convenient accessory to have.

Anker Nano Power Bank

The best power bank for the Galaxy S24

Pros Small footprint

Environmentally friendly

Lots of color choices

Has a handy display Cons May not be big enough for some users

This power bank from Anker is a perfect accessory for anyone who is always on the go. It comes in multiple colors, so you can choose one that matches your personal style. The power bank has a built-in USB-C cable, which makes charging your Galaxy S24 convenient and effortless.

With a 10,000mAh battery, you can charge your smartphone multiple times before needing to recharge the power bank. This power bank is also eco-friendly. It is made from 80% recycled plastic, which helps to reduce carbon emissions and minimize the environmental impact. Power users may want to look elsewhere for a larger option, but for most S24 users, we think this is the way to go.

Mophie Universal Wireless Charging Stand

The best wireless charging stand for the Galaxy S24

Pros Works with all Qi-compatible smartphones

Stylish, sleek design

Comes from a trusted brand Cons Only 15W of power

Mophie's Universal Wireless Charging Stand is designed to charge any smartphone that is enabled with Qi — including the Galaxy S24. With a power of 15W, it is compatible with most smartphones, including Samsung, Apple, Google, and other Qi-enabled phones. One of its notable features is that it can charge through lightweight smartphone cases that are up to 3mm thick. It also supports charging in both portrait and landscape mode, so you can use your phone while it is charging.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Flex USB-C Cable

The best USB-C cable for the Galaxy S24

Pros Supports all USB-C devices

Can withstand over 30,000 bends

Extra-long design Cons It's a bit expensive for a USB-C cable

This USB-C cable is compatible with a wide range of devices — the Galaxy S24 included. It has been crafted to withstand over 30,000 bends, thanks to its ultra-flexible silicone technology. This guarantees a lengthy life span for your USB-C charger cable. You can use it to charge, sync, and connect your devices with ease. There's not much else to say here. It's just a really good USB-C cable!

Nomad 35W Slim Power Adapter

The best slim power adapter for the Galaxy S24

Pros 35W of power in a slim design

GaN technology

Nomad is one of the best in the business Cons Only one USB-C port

The 35W Slim Power Adapter is a highly efficient and compact charging solution that is designed to make your life easier. It's built with GaN technology, which allows it to deliver up to 35W of power to your Galaxy S24 or other devices in no time. This charger also boasts an incredibly slim design that helps to declutter your charging setup at home and on the road. It's one of the slimmest chargers of its kind, and for anyone who does a lot of travel, it's an excellent pickup.

HyperX Chargeplay Base

The best travel charger for the Galaxy S24

Pros Travel-friendly

Dual device charger

Works with all Qi gadgets Cons Pricier than some other options

If you’re looking for a wireless charging solution for your devices, the HyperX Chargeplay Base is a great choice. This charging pad is designed to charge two devices at once, so you can power up your Galaxy S24 and, say, your wireless earbuds at the same time.

The Chargeplay Base includes rubberized pads to keep your devices in place during charging, so you don’t have to worry about them slipping off. The LED charging indicators allow you to keep track of the charging status of your devices easily. And the Chargeplay Base is Qi-certified, which ensures that it meets the highest standards for safety and performance.

