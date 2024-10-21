Best Buy is selling the Google Pixel 7 Pro at $350 off

If you need a new Android smartphone and you don’t mind going for an older model, you may want to check out Best Buy’s offer for the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The device’s 256GB model, originally priced at $999, is currently available for only $649. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this $350 discount, and since phone deals for Google Pixel devices almost always sell out pretty quickly, you’ll have to complete your purchase immediately if you’re interested in this bargain.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 9 Pro holds the spot as the best Android phone runner-up in our list of the best Android phones, but its 2022 version, the Google Pixel 7 Pro, remains a worthwhile purchase to this day. The Google Tensor G2 chip that powers the device delivers fast and efficient performance that’s capable of challenging the speed of the current generation of smartphones, and its 6.7-inch OLED touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness up to 1,500 nits is still one of the most gorgeous displays on a mobile device.

Another excellent feature for the Google Pixel 7 Pro is its camera system, which includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera at the back, and a 10.8MP selfie camera at the front. The smartphone takes incredible photos, with Google’s image processing technology elevating the quality of all your pictures. The Google Pixel 7 Pro ships with Android 13, but you can already upgrade to Android 15 as soon as you get the device.

There’s always high demand for Google Pixel deals, so there’s no telling how long you’ve got until Best Buy’s $350 discount for the 256GB model of the Google Pixel 7 Pro will last. If you hurry, the Android smartphone will be yours for only $649 instead of its sticker price of $999. There should be no hesitation on your end if you want to take advantage of this offer, because if you delay your transaction for the Google Pixel 7 Pro to tomorrow, you may miss out on the huge savings. Add it to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as possible!