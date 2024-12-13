 Skip to main content
The Google Pixel 9 is $150 off — time to upgrade your Android phone?

Tested By Digital Trends Hands-on area with Peony Pixel 9 and Rose Quartz Pixel 9 Pro.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

For the holiday season, it’s a great idea to take advantage of the available phone deals for an upgrade. If you’re an Android fan, you should check out this offer from Best Buy for the Google Pixel 9, which was just launched a few months ago. The smartphone’s 128GB model is on sale with a $150 discount that brings its price down to a more affordable $649 from $799. You’re going to want to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9

While the spotlight is shining mostly on its larger and more advanced siblings — the Google Pixel 9 Pro and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — the Google Pixel 9 still makes our list of the best Android phones as the best small Android phone. With a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, we described it as “one of the best Pixel phones Google has ever made” in our review. It’s designed to harness the capabilities of Gemini AI, but even if you don’t use the technology regularly, the Google Pixel 9 is still a great smartphone.

In our Google Pixel 9 versus Google Pixel 8 comparison, the advantages of the Google Pixel 9 are evident. The redesigned frame with flattened edges makes it easier to hold, and the revamped camera bar is a striking feature that holds upgraded sensors. The screen of the Google Pixel 9 also slightly increased in size to 6.3 inches from 6.2 inches, and it’s much faster with the latest Google Tensor G4 processor and starting RAM of 12GB.

The Google Pixel 9 is a fantastic Android smartphone, and it’s an even better purchase if you can get it with Best Buy’s $150 discount. Instead of $799 for its 128GB model, you’ll only have to pay $649, which provides excellent value for your money. There’s always high demand for Google Pixel deals, and that will surely be the case for a model in the brand’s latest generation of smartphones. Before all the stocks that are up for sale get picked up, you’re going to want to secure your own Google Pixel 9 by completing your transaction for one as soon as you can.

