We loved the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and it’s on sale today

We’re just a week away from Christmas 2024, which means there’s going to be a lot of folks doing last-minute shopping, both in stores and online. And if you’ve been perusing the web for great phone deals and you’re looking to stay away from iPhones and Samsung Galaxy hardware, we found the perfect offer for you:

Right now, you can order the 256GB unlocked version of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and you’ll only end up paying $950. At full price, this phone sells for $1,200. We tested the Pixel 9 Pro XL back in October, and reviewer Joe Maring said, “The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers stunning hardware, lovely cameras, and much-improved specs — making it one of 2024’s best flagship smartphones.”

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of the biggest and most advanced smartphones Google has ever made. Taking over where the Pixel 8 Pro left off, the Pixel 9 Pro XL runs Android 14 with Google’s Tensor G4 CPU and a whopping 16GB of RAM. Whether you’re browsing the web with multiple open tabs or you’re running several demanding apps simultaneously, you can still expect lightning-fast performance and a buttery smooth UI from your Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED screen delivers terrific picture quality thanks to the phone’s 1344 x 2992 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,000-nit peak brightness capabilities. The Pixel 9 Pro XL also has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen and an IP68 ingress protection rating, making it one of the most durable smartphones of the year too.

We're not sure how long this markdown is going to be in town, but you definitely don't want to let this sale pass you by! Take $250 off the 256GB unlocked version of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL when you purchase today.