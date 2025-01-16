We praised the GoPro HERO 13, and today it’s $100 off

Whether you’re looking to capture footage on your weekly wilderness treks or you love grabbing video at the skate park in impromptu fashion, one of the best action cams for the job is the GoPro lineup. Long hailed as one of the best activity-oriented cameras the world over, we came across this fantastic GoPro offer while looking through Best Buy deals:

Right now, when you purchase the GoPro HERO 13 Creator Edition through Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, you’ll only pay $500. The full MSRP on this model is $600.

Why you should buy the GoPro HERO 13 Creator Edition

Delivering up to 5.3K resolution at 60fps, the HERO 13 Creator Edition is the fast-acting lens to trust for filmmaking, YouTube live streams, and any other grab-and-go job that needs doing. With its HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilizing, you won’t have to worry about footage looking blurry and unbalanced. On a full charge, the HERO 13 should last up to five hours when recording in 4K. (If you think you may need more recording time when you’re out and about, check out our list of the best portable power station deals.)

The HERO 13 Creator also captures slow motion footage at 13x reduced speed and even supports 4x slow motion with 5.3K resolution recording. Other noteworthy features include 10-bit color and log encoding support, a built-in tripod, and Bluetooth Audio Connectivity for linking accessories like wireless mics or wireless earbuds.

We wish this sale would last forever, but the truth is the price could go back up as soon as tomorrow. That being said, today might be the last day to take advantage of this offer. Save $100 on the GoPro HERO13 Creator Edition when you purchase through Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. We also recommend taking a look at our roundup of the best GoPro deals.