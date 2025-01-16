 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We praised the GoPro HERO 13, and today it’s $100 off

By
Good Deal A person holding the GoPro HERO13 Creator Edition in front of the ocean.
Best Buy

Whether you’re looking to capture footage on your weekly wilderness treks or you love grabbing video at the skate park in impromptu fashion, one of the best action cams for the job is the GoPro lineup. Long hailed as one of the best activity-oriented cameras the world over, we came across this fantastic GoPro offer while looking through Best Buy deals: 

Right now, when you purchase the GoPro HERO 13 Creator Edition through Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, you’ll only pay $500. The full MSRP on this model is $600. 

Why you should buy the GoPro HERO 13 Creator Edition

Delivering up to 5.3K resolution at 60fps, the HERO 13 Creator Edition is the fast-acting lens to trust for filmmaking, YouTube live streams, and any other grab-and-go job that needs doing. With its HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilizing, you won’t have to worry about footage looking blurry and unbalanced. On a full charge, the HERO 13 should last up to five hours when recording in 4K. (If you think you may need more recording time when you’re out and about, check out our list of the best portable power station deals.)

Related

The HERO 13 Creator also captures slow motion footage at 13x reduced speed and even supports 4x slow motion with 5.3K resolution recording. Other noteworthy features include 10-bit color and log encoding support, a built-in tripod, and Bluetooth Audio Connectivity for linking accessories like wireless mics or wireless earbuds. 

We wish this sale would last forever, but the truth is the price could go back up as soon as tomorrow. That being said, today might be the last day to take advantage of this offer. Save $100 on the GoPro HERO13 Creator Edition when you purchase through Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. We also recommend taking a look at our roundup of the best GoPro deals. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Hurry! This GoPro HERO12 bundle has a rare price cut right now
GoPro HERO12 Black Action Camera Bundle

If you're thinking about buying an action camera, there's no better option out there right now than the GoPro HERO12 Black. It's the brand's latest model so you may not think that you can get one with savings, but there's a rare discount from Best Buy right now. A bundle that includes the action camera and some useful accessories is currently $50 off, bringing its price down to $400 from $450 originally. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you're going to have to complete the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the GoPro HERO12 Black action camera bundle
The GoPro HERO12 Black is a lightweight but durable action camera that you can on any outdoor adventure. It's capable of recording footage at up to 5.3K resolution with 60 frames per second, and its extra-large 8:7 aspect ratio gives you a bigger canvas for your creativity. The action camera also features the brand's HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization technology that fixes even the shakiest videos, and Horizon Lock that keeps the video steady even if it rotates 360 degrees while you're recording.

Read more
The 4 best GoPro alternatives in 2024
campark act74 action camera amazon deal

While the GoPro series of action cameras are some of the best in the business, in particular, the GoPro Hero 11, they can get exceedingly expensive, especially for those who don't really need the fanciest of features that the GoPros provide. Luckily, there are a lot of other great options, including some really cheap action cameras that don't really lose a lot on what you'd normally get with a GoPro, which is why we've collected our four favorite ones below. We've included some direct alternatives, as well as some more compact and vlogging-focused options as well, just to make sure you find exactly what you're looking for.
The Best GoPro Alternatives in 2024

Buy the  if you want the best overall GoPro alternative
Buy the  if you want the best GoPro alternative for vlogging
Buy the  if you want the best budget GoPro alternative
Buy the  if you want the best budget GoPro alternative

Read more
GoPro HERO12 bundle gets a $50 discount
GoPro HERO12 offers waterproof use.

Best Buy has the best GoPro deal with $50 off the . The price has dropped from $450 to $400 for a limited time. We haven’t seen this price since December holiday sales when we featured the best GoPro deals. Even better? You get a free item with your purchase. The free Shutterfly 8x8 Photo Book is available without charge to enhance your GoPro experience.

Why you should buy the GoPro HERO12
This all-in-one bundle features everything you need to get started with your GoPro HERO12. It comes with its own 50-in-1 Action Camera Accessory Kit that includes extras like a suction cup, floating handle grip, wrist strap, and bicycle handlebar. Also included is one of the best micro SD cards, the Extreme Pro 64GB microSDXC Card, for expanded storage.

Read more