GoPro remains the most popular name in the action camera industry, so it’s no surprise that shoppers always have high demand for GoPro deals. That’s because these devices don’t come cheap, which is understandable given the technology that’s in them. We’re here to help you out by gathering the top offers for the latest GoPro action cameras, but you’ll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of any of them because we’re not sure how long they’ll remain online.

Today’s best GoPro deals

GoPro Hero9 Black — $250, was $350

The GoPro Hero9 Black is capable of taking 20MP photos and recording 5K video at 30 frames per second, alongside a battery that can last 30% more compared to the GoPro Hero8 Black. The action camera also comes with HyperSmooth 3.0, which adds in-camera horizon leveling, and TimeWarp 3.0, which adds the ability to mix time-lapse, real-time, and slow-motion video together in a single clip. The GoPro Hero9 Black not only increases the size of the touchscreen at the back, but also adds a front display for easier framing when taking selfie videos. The action camera maintains the rugged design that the brand is known for with water resistance of up to 33 feet, and a live streaming option at 1080p.

GoPro Hero11 Black Mini — $300, was $400

The GoPro Hero11 Black Mini is the smaller version of the brand’s current flagship action camera, but don’t be fooled by its tiny frame. It’s still a high-performance device with the ability to take footage at up to 5.3K at 60 frames per second, a heat sink at the back to prevent overheating, and a scratch-resistant lens. The action camera features HyperSmooth 5.0, which is GoPro’s best stabilization technology so far, but because of it small frame, there’s no rear or front display. Instead, it’s controlled using just its power and record buttons, or through voice control, with the menus shown on the LCD display at the top. The compact size of the GoPro Hero11 Black mini, however, makes it comfortable to wear on a helmet or body mount when taking point-of-view videos.

GoPro Hero10 Black — $350, was $450

The GoPro Hero10 Black is overshadowed by its successor, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase because it can take 23.0MP photos and 5.3K videos at 60 frames per second with HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization. The touch controls on the touchscreen at the back are snappy, while the front display will help you when you’re framing your selfies. Among the best improvements that you’ll enjoy with this action camera is its its better responsiveness compared to previous generations, faster transfers with the help of the GP2 processor, and a hydrophobic lens cover.

GoPro Hero11 Black — $400, was $500

For the very best that the action camera brand offers, go for the GoPro Hero11 Black. The larger and more complete version of of the GoPro Hero11 Black Mini may look just like the GoPro Hero10 Black, but it’s equipped with a larger image sensor that will allow you to shoot horizontal and vertical videos at the same time at 5.3K resolution and 60 frames per second. It features the new HyperView mode that significantly increases the field of view compared to its predecessor’s SuperView mode, HyperSmooth 5.0 for amazing video stabilization, and 360 Horizon Lock that keeps the horizon level even if you rotate the action camera 360 degrees. The GoPro Hero11 Black also promises longer battery life with GoPro’s Enduro battery.

When are the best GoPro deals?

The best time to buy a GoPro is when you want or need one. Seriously, if you’re keen to enjoy all the benefits of a GoPro, it makes sense to buy one right now. The warmer months are here with all the opportunities to take stunning videos and photos of your activities and everything that’s going on around you. However, if you’re looking for the absolute best GoPro deals, there are certain times of year that are better.

Prime Day is one big sales event that loves to embrace technology related discounts and you can bet that the best Prime Day GoPro deals will be worth your time. It happens each summer to celebrate Amazon’s birthday but it’s rarely limited to just Amazon. Many other retailers also get in on the act, frequently reducing products around the same time.

Another great time for GoPro deals is right near the end of the year. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’ll often see the biggest technological names heavily discounted as part of the holidays sale season. In particular, GoPros are always in high demand so it’s very likely we’ll see deep discounts at the end of November. The catch with the big sales events? They can mean a really long time to wait. During those months, you’re going to miss out on some fantastic photography and video taking opportunities. You’ll also need to factor in the fact that your finances may be tighter while you spend plenty for the holidays, meaning this may not be the ideal time to buy a new GoPro.

Simply put, the best time for GoPro deals is when you need one most. With extensive deals throughout the year, you won’t miss out too greatly by buying now, plus you get to enjoy it faster and for longer too.

