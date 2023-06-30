 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best GoPro deals: Save big on the popular action camera series

Bruce Brown
By

GoPro remains the most popular name in the action camera industry, so it’s no surprise that shoppers always have high demand for GoPro deals. That’s because these devices don’t come cheap, which is understandable given the technology that’s in them. We’re here to help you out by gathering the top offers for the latest GoPro action cameras, but you’ll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of any of them because we’re not sure how long they’ll remain online.

Today’s best GoPro deals

  • GoPro Hero9 Black —
  • GoPro Hero11 Black Mini —
  • GoPro Hero10 Black —
  • GoPro Hero11 Black —

GoPro Hero9 Black — $250, was $350

The GoPro Hero9 Black is capable of taking 20MP photos and recording 5K video at 30 frames per second, alongside a battery that can last 30% more compared to the GoPro Hero8 Black. The action camera also comes with HyperSmooth 3.0, which adds in-camera horizon leveling, and TimeWarp 3.0, which adds the ability to mix time-lapse, real-time, and slow-motion video together in a single clip. The GoPro Hero9 Black not only increases the size of the touchscreen at the back, but also adds a front display for easier framing when taking selfie videos. The action camera maintains the rugged design that the brand is known for with water resistance of up to 33 feet, and a live streaming option at 1080p.

GoPro Hero11 Black Mini — $300, was $400

The GoPro Hero 11 Mini on a beach.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

The GoPro Hero11 Black Mini is the smaller version of the brand’s current flagship action camera, but don’t be fooled by its tiny frame. It’s still a high-performance device with the ability to take footage at up to 5.3K at 60 frames per second, a heat sink at the back to prevent overheating, and a scratch-resistant lens. The action camera features HyperSmooth 5.0, which is GoPro’s best stabilization technology so far, but because of it small frame, there’s no rear or front display. Instead, it’s controlled using just its power and record buttons, or through voice control, with the menus shown on the LCD display at the top. The compact size of the GoPro Hero11 Black mini, however, makes it comfortable to wear on a helmet or body mount when taking point-of-view videos.

Related

GoPro Hero10 Black — $350, was $450

The front view of the GoPro Hero 10, which is placed on a rock.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

The GoPro Hero10 Black is overshadowed by its successor, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase because it can take 23.0MP photos and 5.3K videos at 60 frames per second with HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization. The touch controls on the touchscreen at the back are snappy, while the front display will help you when you’re framing your selfies. Among the best improvements that you’ll enjoy with this action camera is its its better responsiveness compared to previous generations, faster transfers with the help of the GP2 processor, and a hydrophobic lens cover.

GoPro Hero11 Black — $400, was $500

The GoPro Hero 11 Black on a rock with barnacles.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends

For the very best that the action camera brand offers, go for the GoPro Hero11 Black. The larger and more complete version of of the GoPro Hero11 Black Mini may look just like the GoPro Hero10 Black, but it’s equipped with a larger image sensor that will allow you to shoot horizontal and vertical videos at the same time at 5.3K resolution and 60 frames per second. It features the new HyperView mode that significantly increases the field of view compared to its predecessor’s SuperView mode, HyperSmooth 5.0 for amazing video stabilization, and 360 Horizon Lock that keeps the horizon level even if you rotate the action camera 360 degrees. The GoPro Hero11 Black also promises longer battery life with GoPro’s Enduro battery.

When are the best GoPro deals?

The best time to buy a GoPro is when you want or need one. Seriously, if you’re keen to enjoy all the benefits of a GoPro, it makes sense to buy one right now. The warmer months are here with all the opportunities to take stunning videos and photos of your activities and everything that’s going on around you. However, if you’re looking for the absolute best GoPro deals, there are certain times of year that are better.

Prime Day is one big sales event that loves to embrace technology related discounts and you can bet that the best Prime Day GoPro deals will be worth your time. It happens each summer to celebrate Amazon’s birthday but it’s rarely limited to just Amazon. Many other retailers also get in on the act, frequently reducing products around the same time.

Another great time for GoPro deals is right near the end of the year. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’ll often see the biggest technological names heavily discounted as part of the holidays sale season. In particular, GoPros are always in high demand so it’s very likely we’ll see deep discounts at the end of November. The catch with the big sales events? They can mean a really long time to wait. During those months, you’re going to miss out on some fantastic photography and video taking opportunities. You’ll also need to factor in the fact that your finances may be tighter while you spend plenty for the holidays, meaning this may not be the ideal time to buy a new GoPro.

Simply put, the best time for GoPro deals is when you need one most. With extensive deals throughout the year, you won’t miss out too greatly by buying now, plus you get to enjoy it faster and for longer too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Contributing Editor
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Commerce teams. Bruce uses smart devices…
Best Portable Air Conditioner Deals: Cool off for under $300
The GE 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner cools a living room while a woman reads.

If you’re trying to keep cool this summer, adding one of the best portable air conditioners to your home is a good idea. Portable air conditioners are a great option if you don’t have the right window design for a window unit, or if you’re trying to keep secondary spaces like garages, sheds, or work rooms cool. There are quite a few portable air conditioner deals available right now, making it as good of a time as any to grab one. Below you’ll find all the details you need to land a discount on the right portable air conditioner for your space.
LG 6,000 BTU portable air conditioner — $274, was $340

This LG portable air conditioner is a great option for small spaces, such as studio apartments or home offices. It’s capable of keeping up to 250 square feet cool. Its 3-in-1 option modes include cooling, dehumidifying, and fan mode, and it has two cooling and fan speeds that allow you to customize your cooling. It also has an oscillating air vent that circulates air evenly to prevent hot spots from gathering and to ensure everyone in the room gets the same amount f cooling attention.

Read more
Best Prime Day laptop deals: Early deals you can shop today
Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.

Prime Day isn’t until July 11 and 12 this year, but we’re already starting to see some Prime Day deals at both Amazon and its competitors trickle out. This is good news if you’re in the market for a deal on a laptop from any of the best laptop brands. We’re seeing discounts on Apple laptops, Dell laptops, and HP laptops, among others. There’s even discounts available on some of the best laptops you can buy.

While many of these early Prime Day laptop deals are pretty impressive, there’s a chance you’ll be able to find them at a lower price come Prime Day. We suggest you buy now if you see a deal you like, but closely check return policies in case a lower price turns up on Prime Day or during its competing sales. Some of the laptops we’ve highlighted here are seeing their lowest-ever prices, but with most retailers offering generous return policies, it will be helpful to know if you’ll be allowed to make a swap if you find a better deal on Prime Day.
HP 14-inch Chromebook — $210, was $290

Read more
Best MacBook deals: Save on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Macbook Air (2018) Review

Apple's MacBooks are among the best laptops in the market, as they're powered by high-quality components and they stand out with their gorgeous designs. If you're already accustomed to MacOS, or you're willing to learn the operating system coming from Windows, then you should always be on the lookout for MacBook deals. To help you with your search, we've gathered some of the top offers that are available right now. However, since MacBooks almost always sell out quickly whenever retailers roll out Apple deals, if you see an offer that you like, it's highly recommended to proceed with the purchase right away.
Today's best MacBook deals
Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13-inch, 256GB SSD) -- $800, was $999

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, and nearly three years later, it's still a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with all the tasks that you have to accomplish each day. The device is equipped with a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display, and it's worth buying it just for that alone since you'll be spending hours at a time staring at the screen. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air also features a 256GB SSD for storage, 8GB of RAM, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Read more