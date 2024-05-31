Best Buy drops the price of this Sony vlog camera by $100

Looking for great camera deals? Look no further than Best Buy which currently has the Sony Alpha ZV-E10 Mirrorless Vlog Camera Kit with 15-60mm Lens down to $700 for a limited time only. It usually costs $800 so you’re saving $100 by buying it today. It’s perfect for all your content creation endeavors, and we’re here to tell you a little more about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Sony Alpha ZV-E10 Mirrorless Vlog Camera

Sony makes some of the best mirrorless cameras and best digital cameras overall so you’re in excellent hands when you buy the Sony Alpha ZV-E10 Mirrorless Vlog Camera. It has a 24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor which produces high-quality imagery with high-sensitivity, detailed texture depiction, and gorgeous looking natural bokeh. It also has ISO of 100-32,000 with expanded 50-51,200 in stills.

It offers fast-hybrid autofocus capabilities with 425 phase-detection and 425 contrast-detection AF pints, while there’s 11fps continuous shooting via the burst speed setting. With the press of a button, you can activate the camera’s Product Showcase Setting which means when you hold a product in front of it, the focus shifts to that object, then back to your face when it moves out of frame. This is perfect for content creation. Even when lighting conditions change, the Sony Alpha ZV-E10 Mirrorless Vlog Camera stays brightly lit, able to detect the subject’s face before automatically handling changes in brightness. Adding to the picture taking potential, the camera comes with a 16-50mm lens which is lightweight but offers a power-zoom and f/3.5-5.6.

Other features include the Background Defocus feature which turns background blurring on and off at the touch of a button, highlighting you or your subject easily. Viewing what you’re doing is simple thanks to the 3-inch LCD screen which flips out and makes framing a breeze. For live streaming, the built-in Directional 3-Capsule Mic records voices clearly even in crowded settings, optimized to ensure you sound prominent throughout.

Normally priced at $800, the Sony Alpha ZV-E10 Mirrorless Vlog Camera is currently down to $700 at Best Buy. The $100 saving is always a good one to see and this is the ideal time to buy if you plan on upgrading your content creation equipment. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

