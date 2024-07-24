The Insta360 action camera is on sale for a limited time

Remember when GoPro cameras were all the rage? Believe it or not, the fanfare never truly died. In fact, GoPro’s very existence has inspired numerous other action cam companies to try their own hand at the technology, which brings us to the focus of today’s deal.

We’re shining a light on Insta360, a very cool action cam brand that hit the market a few years back. The deal we’ll be discussing is for the Insta360 X3, which normally sells for $400 at Best Buy. This week only, you’ll be able to score the camera for $350. Why not put that extra $50 toward one of several other Best Buy deals we discovered this week?

Why you should buy the Insta360 X3

One of the coolest features of the Insta360 X3 is the camera’s ability to capture a full 360° FOV in 5.7K resolution. If you’ll mainly be using the X3 for photos, you’ll have 72MP to work with. Long story short: Whether you’re snapping pics or taking video, the X3 is going to deliver some exceptional image quality. And with Active HDR on board, you can expect enhanced colors and contrast come day or night.

We’re also big fans of the Insta360 app for iOS and Android devices. Once you’ve taken a photo or video, you’ll be able to reframe the image, crop, add touch ups, and so much more. And thanks to an IPX8 rating, the X3 is a fantastic camera to take on your next surfing safari! Just be sure to add the Insta360 Dive Case for extra H20 protection.

GoPro deals are always worth taking a look at, but there’s a ton of value wrapped up in this Insta360 promo. And frankly, the latter’s performance and reliability is right on par with the leading action cam brand (which is still GoPro to most folks). And once more, the offer is as follows: Take $50 off the Insta360 X3 when you purchase this awesome sports cam through Best Buy. We’ve got tons of Prime Day camera deals too — still live and worth a look!