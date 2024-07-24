 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Insta360 action camera is on sale for a limited time

By
The Insta360 X3 sitting on a tree branch.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Remember when GoPro cameras were all the rage? Believe it or not, the fanfare never truly died. In fact, GoPro’s very existence has inspired numerous other action cam companies to try their own hand at the technology, which brings us to the focus of today’s deal.

We’re shining a light on Insta360, a very cool action cam brand that hit the market a few years back. The deal we’ll be discussing is for the Insta360 X3, which normally sells for $400 at Best Buy. This week only, you’ll be able to score the camera for $350. Why not put that extra $50 toward one of several other Best Buy deals we discovered this week?

Why you should buy the Insta360 X3

One of the coolest features of the Insta360 X3 is the camera’s ability to capture a full 360° FOV in 5.7K resolution. If you’ll mainly be using the X3 for photos, you’ll have 72MP to work with. Long story short: Whether you’re snapping pics or taking video, the X3 is going to deliver some exceptional image quality. And with Active HDR on board, you can expect enhanced colors and contrast come day or night.

We’re also big fans of the Insta360 app for iOS and Android devices. Once you’ve taken a photo or video, you’ll be able to reframe the image, crop, add touch ups, and so much more. And thanks to an IPX8 rating, the X3 is a fantastic camera to take on your next surfing safari! Just be sure to add the Insta360 Dive Case for extra H20 protection.

GoPro deals are always worth taking a look at, but there’s a ton of value wrapped up in this Insta360 promo. And frankly, the latter’s performance and reliability is right on par with the leading action cam brand (which is still GoPro to most folks). And once more, the offer is as follows: Take $50 off the Insta360 X3 when you purchase this awesome sports cam through Best Buy. We’ve got tons of Prime Day camera deals too — still live and worth a look!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best camera deals: Save on DSLR, action cameras, point-and-shoot
Best DSLR cameras for beginners Canon Rebel T7i

There are a lot of great camera phones that offer high-quality pictures and video, but if you really want to take your photography to the next level, then you'll want to grab yourself a self-contained camera. Not only do they have more space for complex hardware, but many cameras have interchangeable lenses, so you can do different types of photography. Luckily, there are a lot of options to pick from, including Mirrorless vs. DSLR, and we've collected some of our favorite camera deals below.

That said, if you'd like something a little bit different, check out these drone deals, and for more action cameras, there are these GoPro deals, too.
Best DSLR camera deals

Read more
This Canon 4K camera has a $150 price cut at Best Buy
The Canon EOS R50 4K Mirrorless Camera.

If you’ve been on the lookout for camera deals, we’ve got an amazing one to share! Best Buy is selling the Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera for $650 this week. That’s a $150 markdown from its original $800 price! For decades, Canon has been one of the most respected brands in the consumer tech space, and its cameras are some of the best in the business. 

Why you should buy the Canon EOS R50 camera
There’s a few core components running the show here: The 24.2-megapixel CMOS Sensor is the R50’s powerful processor. There are plenty of variables at play when snapping pictures, and Canon’s CMOS ensures that you’ll always get the best-looking image possible; even when shooting in light-starved environments. But a camera is nothing without lenses, and the R50 comes with the Canon RF-S 18-45mm Standard Zoom. Unobtrusive and easy to toss in a camera bag, you’ll be able to take the RF-S wherever you and your camera body venture. 

Read more
GoPro HERO11 and HERO12 action cameras have $100 discounts
GoPro HERO12 offers waterproof use.

Best Buy currently has some fantastic discounts on the GoPro Hero11 and Hero12 for anyone who’s been waiting for the best GoPro deals around. If you’re looking to capture all the magic of the action around you rather than anything regular camera deals can provide, this is your chance to do so while saving plenty of money. Here’s a quick overview of what to expect from both of them, and bear in mind that the deals are likely to end soon.
GoPro Hero11 Action Camera -- $250, was $350

Consistently responsible for some of the best action cameras around, the GoPro Hero11 Action Camera is a great place to start. It allows you to shoot video with up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second. It also has 8x slow motion at 2.7K while you can pause any of the 5.3K videos and take 15.8MP still photos. For standard image snapping, you can shoot at up to 27MP. It’s all aided by the GoPro Hero11 Action Camera’s HyperView digital lens with 8:7 aspect ratio which captures more of the scene in each shot. There’s also HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization for better low-light performance and horizon levelling via the high tilt limit. A rugged design, webcam mode, front display, and rear touch screen all add to the quality of this camera so there’s plenty to enjoy here.

Read more