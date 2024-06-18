GoPro HERO11 and HERO12 action cameras have $100 discounts

Best Buy currently has some fantastic discounts on the GoPro Hero11 and Hero12 for anyone who’s been waiting for the best GoPro deals around. If you’re looking to capture all the magic of the action around you rather than anything regular camera deals can provide, this is your chance to do so while saving plenty of money. Here’s a quick overview of what to expect from both of them, and bear in mind that the deals are likely to end soon.

GoPro Hero11 Action Camera — $250, was $350

Consistently responsible for some of the best action cameras around, the GoPro Hero11 Action Camera is a great place to start. It allows you to shoot video with up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second. It also has 8x slow motion at 2.7K while you can pause any of the 5.3K videos and take 15.8MP still photos. For standard image snapping, you can shoot at up to 27MP. It’s all aided by the GoPro Hero11 Action Camera’s HyperView digital lens with 8:7 aspect ratio which captures more of the scene in each shot. There’s also HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization for better low-light performance and horizon levelling via the high tilt limit. A rugged design, webcam mode, front display, and rear touch screen all add to the quality of this camera so there’s plenty to enjoy here.

GoPro Hero12 Action Camera — $300, was $400

With the GoPro Hero12 Action Camera, you get a slightly superior model. It takes 5.3K video with a large 8:7 aspect ratio and the option to take 27MP photos. It also has a 360-degree horizon lock digital lens which keeps your footage steady even if your camera rotates a full 360-degrees during capture. It also has the latest HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization to ensure a steady shot. Other options include being able to capture 8-bit, 10-bit or Log video leading to enhanced color depth when you need it along with smaller file sizes when it comes to 8-bit. There’s also better battery life with 70 minutes of continuous recording at 5.3K and over 2.5 hours of continuous recording at 1080p so it’s great for long trips out.

Editors' Recommendations