Nearly every GoPro model is on sale at Best Buy today

By
The GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera on a white background.
GoPro

For adventure lovers on the hunt for GoPro deals, you should check out the discounts that are currently available from Best Buy. The two latest models of the action camera, the GoPro Hero 12 Black and the GoPro Hero 11 Black, are on sale with $100 discounts, and there are also bargains for bundles. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before these lowered prices return to normal though, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying either of these action cameras, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase as soon as you can.

What to buy in Best Buy’s GoPro sale

The most affordable option in Best Buy’s GoPro sale is the GoPro Hero 11 Black, which you can get for instead of $350 for savings of $100. The previous-generation model of the action camera remains a worthwhile purchase because it can take video with up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second and 27.0MP photos, and it features HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization and dual screens with touch controls. However, for just a few more dollars, you can buy the newest model, the GoPro Hero 12 Black. The 12 has a much longer battery life, a new 9:16 vertical capture mode, improved dynamic range, and a 1/4-20 mounting thread for wider compatibility with camera tripods. From its sticker price of $400, it’s with the same $100 discount.

If you’ve got an eye on the GoPro Hero 12 Black but you want to buy more than just the action camera, check out the GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera bundle, which is instead of $450 following another $100 discount. The package includes the GoPro Hero 12 Black, The Handler that’s a floating hand grip, the Head Strap 2 that will allow you to wear the action camera on your head, and an extra Enduro battery. You can also go for the GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition, which includes a battery grip with built-in buttons that can deliver more than five hours of 4K recording, a directional microphone, Bluetooth audio to use with wireless microphones, and LED light — all for instead of $600, for savings of $100.

Now’s the perfect time to buy an action camera through Best Buy’s GoPro sale, as the discounts that the retailer rolled out don’t happen often. Whether you want the GoPro Hero 12 Black or the GoPro Hero 11 Black, and whether you want just the action camera or you want it to come with accessories, there’s an offer here for you. You should hurry if you’re thinking about taking advantage of any of these offers though, as there’s no telling when they will expire.

