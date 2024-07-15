Best GoPro Prime Day deals: Every model is on sale!

Prime Day deals provide an amazing opportunity to get a GoPro action camera and accessories for much cheaper than usual. There’s always high demand for GoPro deals during the shopping holiday. Whether you’ve got your sights set on the latest model, or you’re planning to take advantage of the discounts on older models of the action camera, there’s surely something for you among all of the GoPro Prime Day deals. We’ve rounded up the top offers from Prime Day camera deals so you won’t have to do the research yourself, but hurry because they’re only available while supplies last.

Best GoPro camera Prime Day deals

If you’ve always wanted an action camera to take footage of your outdoor adventures, you shouldn’t miss this chance at savings from GoPro camera Prime Day deals. The brand is synonymous with action cameras for a good reason — it makes devices that are extremely durable and packed with top-level technologies. You won’t regret buying a GoPro action camera, especially if you’re able to get one with a discount from the shopping event.

Best GoPro accessory Prime Day deals

In addition to getting a GoPro action camera, you should consider taking advantage of GoPro accessory Prime Day deals to make things much more convenient for you. There are different kinds of accessories for GoPro cameras, including extra batteries, mounting options, and bags for storage. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to buy a bundle that includes a GoPro camera and several accessories so that you’ll get a complete package with just one purchase.

How to choose a GoPro on Prime Day

No matter what model of the GoPro action camera that you choose to buy on Prime Day, you’ll be getting a device that will allow you to record footage even in the most extreme of situations — whether you’re surfing in the ocean, trekking through a jungle, climbing a mountain, or simply out on a run, a GoPro will reliably take videos of your experience. That doesn’t narrow down which of these GoPro Prime Day deals to buy, but it should give you confidence with your decision, no matter which one you get.

If possible, you’re going to want to buy the latest model, which is the GoPro Hero 12 Black. This action camera is capable of taking 5.3K video with an 8:7 aspect ratio, as well as capturing 27MP photos. It’s also equipped with the newest versions of the brand’s trademark features, such as HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization that will keep your shots steady no matter how much the camera is shaking and moving. However, if you decide to go with a previous-generation model such as the GoPro Hero 11 Black or the GoPro Hero 11 Mini, or perhaps an even older release, don’t sweat it — you’ll still enjoy everything that has made the GoPro brand a household name.

Choosing among the GoPro Prime Day deals that you’ll purchase, however, will largely hinge on how much you’re willing to pay for an action camera. It would be a good idea to set a maximum budget, and you should commit to it. Get the latest GoPro model that you can buy for that price, while also taking into consideration any accessories that you think you may need. Fortunately, with the lowered prices during Prime Day, your money will go a longer way compared to getting a GoPro for its regular price.

How we chose these GoPro Prime Day deals

The priority when we selected the GoPro Prime Day deals to recommend on this page is to give you the best value for your money. We made sure that our highlighted offers are all worth buying, whether because you’ll be getting the biggest discount possible, or you’ll receive everything that you need in a bundle with an excellent price. We’re not looking at savings of only a few dollars here — we want Prime Day to end with a smile on your face because you’re extremely happy with the purchase that you made for a GoPro action camera.

The great thing about Prime Day is that the bargains are not limited to Amazon. With rival retailers like Best Buy and Walmart launching discounts of their own to avoid being overshadowed too much, shoppers are being given the chance at amazing prices for GoPro action cameras and accessories. With the ever-changing offers, it would be tough to keep up with all of the prices yourself, but we’ve got your back — we’re going to make sure that the prices on this page are the lowest for each of these particular GoPro Prime Day deals.