Capture all the action with the GoPro HERO12 Black — $150 off today at Amazon

In the moment, when you’re blasting over that jump on your dirt bike, catching that killer wave, or jumping off of whatever insane cliff you’ve found, you don’t necessarily think about capturing it all. But one of the best ways to make that happen is to strap on an action cam, like a GoPro. You can capture all of the action, and it’s relatively low-lift. You wear whatever unique mount is best for the situation and the camera does all the work. There’s just one issue, action cameras can be expensive especially if you’re on a budget. However, today, Amazon has the GoPro HERO12 Black for $150 off. That brings it down from its normal price of $400 to $250. You can use that extra money to grab an accessory and you’re good to go. GoPro HERO12 Black captures it all in 5.3K or 4K so you can rewatch the glory over and over.

Why buy the GoPro HERO12 Black? To capture the action, that’s why

An action camera like a GoPro makes it possible to capture the action, in full detail, no matter what you’re doing. You don’t even have to be doing crazy stunts either. A common misconception is that they’re only useful for outdoor activities, but no they work for filming just about anything. Even if you’re having a barbecue, or a birthday party, or want to see what your roaming cat sees throughout the day — a GoPro is what you need.

The HERO12 Black is rugged and waterproof — up to 33 feet — and it’s as tough as ever. You can take it just about anywhere and use it in virtually any weather. Watersports, high-octane stunts, adventuring, exploring, you name it. It also offers unbelievable image quality because it’s capable of capturing video at up to 5.3K and 4K resolutions. It supports dynamic HDR for excellent clarity and vivid color while ideally recording all of the subtleties of the environment. Typically, the darkness of shadows and bright, outdoor light can ruin the shot, but not here. It also captures 27-megapixel still photos, as well. It’s not just for video.

The Amazon deal drops $150 right off the top of the price. Normally you’d paid $400, but today it’s only $250. It comes with the camera, a rechargeable battery, an adhesive mount, and some extras — like the USB-C charging cable. So, basically, you get everything you need to start recording right away. Again, I recommend picking up a mount or two, for whatever activities you want to capture. The money you save in the discount is plenty to grab some extras and still save a little.