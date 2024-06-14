This Canon 4K camera has a $150 price cut at Best Buy

If you’ve been on the lookout for camera deals, we’ve got an amazing one to share! Best Buy is selling the Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera for $650 this week. That’s a $150 markdown from its original $800 price! For decades, Canon has been one of the most respected brands in the consumer tech space, and its cameras are some of the best in the business.

Why you should buy the Canon EOS R50 camera

There’s a few core components running the show here: The 24.2-megapixel CMOS Sensor is the R50’s powerful processor. There are plenty of variables at play when snapping pictures, and Canon’s CMOS ensures that you’ll always get the best-looking image possible; even when shooting in light-starved environments. But a camera is nothing without lenses, and the R50 comes with the Canon RF-S 18-45mm Standard Zoom. Unobtrusive and easy to toss in a camera bag, you’ll be able to take the RF-S wherever you and your camera body venture.

Oftentimes, some of the coolest things to photograph are subjects moving very quickly. It can be difficult to zero in on this type of action, but not for the Canon R50! Capable of shooting up to 15fps, you’ll have far less trouble capturing the winning touchdown in your kids’ football game. Oh, and that CMOS Sensor is also the driving force behind the R50’s Auto Focus capabilities. Supporting up to 651 AF zones, this Canon camera leverages deep learning tech to track people, animals, and other types of motion.

After building up a solid photo library, you’ll probably want to get the media onto your smartphone or onto a digital photo frame. Fortunately, the Canon R50 includes a USB-C port for easy file transfers between devices, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The Canon Camera Connect app is an optional addition, but the software is one of the best ways to manage your Canon media from a phone or tablet.

We see security camera deals all the time, with many of these devices delivering up to 4K resolution. Far more seldom do we see a 4K mirrorless camera deal like Best Buy’s Canon R50 promo. While the sale lasts, you’ll save $150 off this terrific photographic hardware. We also suggest checking out some of the other Canon camera deals we’ve discovered, especially if you’re shopping for Father’s Day!

