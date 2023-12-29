 Skip to main content
Best Canon Camera Deals: Save on camera bodies and accessories

John Alexander
By
A Canon EOS R6 mirrorless camera set up in the woods.
Hillary K. Grigonis/Digital Trends / .

The name Canon is ubiquitous with their wide selection of cameras, from quality cameras affordable for everyone to high-end mirrorless cameras that the pros will appreciate too. When you find one on sale, you know you’re either getting a great deal on a lower priced camera or potentially about to save hundreds on a pro camera. Within a wider search for the best camera deals, you’ll find a Canon in nearly every category of camera (specifically DSLR, mirrorless, and point-and-shoot cameras). And that means the brand deserves a closer look. Here, we found the best deals on Canon cameras and then went a step further and found the best lenses as well so you can have a complete Canon experience, all on the cheap. We’ve also done the same treatment for Sony Camera deals, so be sure to check out that guide as well if you like Sony cameras, too.

Best Canon camera deals

Canon EOS R5 lifestyle product photo
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends / .

While the majority of the best Canon camera deals were all on mirrorless cameras, we found a couple of affordable DSLR cameras, too. The star of the show is perhaps the EOS R5, which we’ve dubbed a “DSLR killer.” Check out all of the deals below:

  • Canon EOS Rebel T100 DSLR —
  • Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR —
  • Canon EOS R50 4K Video Mirrorless —
  • Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless —
  • Canon EOS RP Mirrorless —
  • Canon EOS R8 4K Video Mirrorless —
  • Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless —

Best Canon camera lens deals

Canon tilt-shift macro lenses
Canon / .

Whether you bought your camera as “Body Only” or just need a new lens to spruce up your upcoming shots, we found the deals for you:

  • Canon – EF-S24mm F2.8 STM Standard Prime Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —
  • Canon – RF50mm F1.8 STM Standard Prime Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • Canon – RF16mm F2.8 STM Wide Angle Prime Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • Canon – EF50mm F1.4 USM Standard Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —
  • Canon – RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Ultra-Wide Angle Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • Canon – EF-S10-22mm F3.5-4.5 USM Ultra-Wide Zoom Lens for EOS DSLR Cameras —
  • Canon – RF14-35mm F4L IS USM Ultra-Wide-Angle Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • Canon – RF24-70mm F2.8L IS USM Standard Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • Canon – RF70-200mm F2.8L IS USM Telephoto Zoom Lens for EOS R-Series Cameras —
  • Canon – RF28-70mm F2 L USM Standard Zoom for EOS R-Series Cameras —

