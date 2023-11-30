Best Sony camera deals: Mirrorless camera bodies and lenses

Sony makes some of the best digital cameras in the business with its main strength coming from its mirrorless cameras. Featuring on our look at the best mirrorless cameras with two entries, Sony knows how to make great cameras for everything from expert photography to vlogging or content creation. However, like a lot of Sony gear, it’s not always very cheap which is why it’s important to find great Sony camera deals. We’ve picked out some of our favorites below so you can quickly find the right camera for you. Besides listing the bodies available, we’ve also taken a look at the best Sony camera lens deals too.

Best Sony camera deals

Two major highlights from Sony are the Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless camera and the Sony Alpha 7 IV full-frame mirrorless camera. So packed with features, these are quite the investment but the kind of digital camera that will last you many years to come. Alongside those premium offerings, Sony also sells many great cameras for content creators on a budget so there’s a little bit of everything below.

Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera —

Sony Alpha 6100 Mirrorless 4K Camera —

Sony Alpha a7 II Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm lens —

Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Camera (body only) —

Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Camera with FE 28-70mm lens —

Sony Alpha 7 IV Full-frame Mirrorless Camera with SEL2870 Lens —

Best Sony camera lens deals

Investing in a great Sony camera is only the start of the purchasing side of things. You also need to factor in the price of lenses. Not every Sony camera needs separate lenses but those that do like the Sony Alpha a7 range will benefit immensely from an extra lens or two. Each lens offers different advantages such as being a wide-angle lens or allowing for a great level of zoom. The world of camera lenses can feel never ending but we’ve highlighted a few particular delights while they’re on sale. Take a look to see if they match your needs. Wildlife photographers and other professionals will benefit from investing in additional lenses in particular.

Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 Standard Prime Lens —

Sony E PZ 18-105mm f/4.0 G OSS Power Zoom Lens —

Sony 35mm f/1.8 FE Wide-Angle Lens —

Sony FE 20mm f/1.8 G Ultra Wide Angle Prime Lens —

Sony G 24-105mm f/4 G OSS Standard Zoom Lens —

Sony G Master FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS Full-Frame E-Mount Telephoto Zoom Lens —

Editors' Recommendations