 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Sony camera deals: Mirrorless camera bodies and lenses

Jennifer Allen
By

Sony makes some of the best digital cameras in the business with its main strength coming from its mirrorless cameras. Featuring on our look at the best mirrorless cameras with two entries, Sony knows how to make great cameras for everything from expert photography to vlogging or content creation. However, like a lot of Sony gear, it’s not always very cheap which is why it’s important to find great Sony camera deals. We’ve picked out some of our favorites below so you can quickly find the right camera for you. Besides listing the bodies available, we’ve also taken a look at the best Sony camera lens deals too.

Best Sony camera deals

Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless front view.
Sony

Two major highlights from Sony are the Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless camera and the Sony Alpha 7 IV full-frame mirrorless camera. So packed with features, these are quite the investment but the kind of digital camera that will last you many years to come. Alongside those premium offerings, Sony also sells many great cameras for content creators on a budget so there’s a little bit of everything below.

  • Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera —
  • Sony Alpha 6100 Mirrorless 4K Camera —
  • Sony Alpha a7 II Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm lens —
  • Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Camera (body only) —
  • Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless Camera with FE 28-70mm lens —
  • Sony Alpha 7 IV Full-frame Mirrorless Camera with SEL2870 Lens —

Best Sony camera lens deals

A Sony FE 20mm lens on a surface.
Digital Trends

Investing in a great Sony camera is only the start of the purchasing side of things. You also need to factor in the price of lenses. Not every Sony camera needs separate lenses but those that do like the Sony Alpha a7 range will benefit immensely from an extra lens or two. Each lens offers different advantages such as being a wide-angle lens or allowing for a great level of zoom. The world of camera lenses can feel never ending but we’ve highlighted a few particular delights while they’re on sale. Take a look to see if they match your needs. Wildlife photographers and other professionals will benefit from investing in additional lenses in particular.

  • Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 Standard Prime Lens —
  • Sony E PZ 18-105mm f/4.0 G OSS Power Zoom Lens —
  • Sony 35mm f/1.8 FE Wide-Angle Lens —
  • Sony FE 20mm f/1.8 G Ultra Wide Angle Prime Lens —
  • Sony G 24-105mm f/4 G OSS Standard Zoom Lens —
  • Sony G Master FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS Full-Frame E-Mount Telephoto Zoom Lens —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Sony A7 III mirrorless camera is $635 off for Cyber Monday
Sony A7S III taking a photo closeup

For photographers and videographers, we've spotted one of the best Cyber Monday deals you can invest in today with the Sony A7 III mirrorless camera down to $1,365 at Walmart. It normally costs $2,000 so you're saving a huge $635 off the regular price making it one of the best camera deals currently available. It's unlikely to stay this price for very long so let's take a quick look at what to expect from your purchase.

Why you should buy the Sony A7 III mirrorless camera
Because of its compact size, full-frame sensor offering, and interchangeable lens system, Sony’s A7 mirrorless camera lineup has become extremely popular. The A7 is meant to be the lineup’s all-round camera, and the A7 III is its third generation model. For years, the Sony A7 III has been the go-to camera for photographers and videographers looking to take a step up in their abilities, as the camera offers professional specs and hardware at a price accessible even to the likes of budding film students. While the A7 III has been on the market for quite some time now, it spent years competing amongst the best mirrorless cameras and has specs that hold up well even by today’s standards.

Read more
This 128GB SD card Black Friday deal is perfect for photographers
version 1647869006 2 insert sd card hand

If there's one thing a photographer can't have too many of, it's SD cards. For one, they tend to go missing every now and then. It happens to us all. Another reason is that an SD card will eventually fail. It's nobody's fault — that's just something that happens with this kind of removable storage.

So better to plan ahead and have a few extras on hand. And that's what makes this 128GB card from ProGrade the perfect Black Friday deal.

Read more
This Black Friday camera deal might just get me to switch to Sony
Sony A7 III in hand.

Hear me out — while I've been plenty happy shooting Canon the past few years and would be more than happy with my Black Friday pick on that system — you can't help but look at what Sony has to offer on the full frame front and be at least a little bit tempted. And I'm not even talking about newfangled global sensors on that ridiculously awesome A9 iii.

I'm mostly thinking about the much larger world of lenses, particularly because, unlike Canon, Sony has embraced third-party lens manufacturers these past few years, whereas Canon ... has not. (To put it mildly.)

Read more