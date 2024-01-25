The 4 best GoPro alternatives in 2024

While the GoPro series of action cameras are some of the best in the business, in particular, the GoPro Hero 11, they can get exceedingly expensive, especially for those who don’t really need the fanciest of features that the GoPros provide. Luckily, there are a lot of other great options, including some really cheap action cameras that don’t really lose a lot on what you’d normally get with a GoPro, which is why we’ve collected our four favorite ones below. We’ve included some direct alternatives, as well as some more compact and vlogging-focused options as well, just to make sure you find exactly what you’re looking for.

The Best GoPro Alternatives in 2024

Buy the if you want the best overall GoPro alternative

if you want the best overall GoPro alternative Buy the if you want the best GoPro alternative for vlogging

if you want the best GoPro alternative for vlogging Buy the if you want the best budget GoPro alternative

if you want the best budget GoPro alternative Buy the if you want the best budget GoPro alternative

DJI Osmo Action 4

Best overall GoPro alternative

Pros Cons Can record at 4k/120fps Can get expensive with the addons Compact and light like the go-pro Great low-light performance

The DJI Osmo Action 4 is just as good, if not even slightly better, than your average GoPro camera, especially given that it comes at a much more reasonable price. It has a very wide 155-degree FOV, which is great, and can film at 4k at 120FPS, perfect for those who really want high-speed action shots. It’s also quite rugged, able to last down to 18 meters underwater and handle temperatures as low as four Fahrenheit, so it’s perfect for whether you’re going to go diving or skiing, a sort of versatility we like to see.

If you plan to film in lower-light conditions, then the 1/1.3-inch image sensor is surprisingly good with low-light conditions, and you’ll get some excellent performance out of it, which might even be a bit better than what you’d get on a GoPro. The Action 4 also has 10-bit color depth and smart stabilization that will let you film at 360 degrees without too much hassle, and the 30-watt fast charging means you can get back up and running much quicker.

As for accessories, you’ll be happy to know that it has the full range of them, with everything from skiing to a hiking combo that you can buy directly from DJI. The Action 4 is also compatible with most of the previous generation’s accessories, so you don’t have to buy a full new set to get going. Also, the magnetic attachment points are a great idea and make it a lot easier to place or remove the Action 4 when you’re using it.

Specifications Resolution

4k/120fps Sensor

1/1.3-inch Still Image 10 MP Depth

18 M Weight

0.32 pounds

DJI Pocket 2

Best GoPro alternative for vlogging

Pros Cons 3-axis image stabilization Not waterproof Small and compact Middling field of view 8X slow motion

While not really an action camera like the GoPro, the DJI Pocket 2 is a great option if you’re looking for something to vlog with, especially since it comes with its own stabilization technology. It has a motorized 3-axis gimbal which is surprisingly advanced, doing an excellent job of locking on to things and keeping them in the frame, even in lower light conditions. If you don’t want it to track actively, then you have a few different options for locking it to the horizon or not letting it go up and down, so you have some versatility there.

In terms of image quality, you get 4k video at 60FPS, which is more than enough for most uses, and if you want to do some still images, then you get a whopping 64MP camera, which is great. The internal 1/1.7-inch provides some high-quality images, and you even get slow motion that can go eight times slower than normal at 1080p, so if you’re a fan of that type of content, you’re in luck. Also, the 20mm f/1.8 lens means you get a 93-degree field of view, which isn’t excellent, but if you’re mostly doing selfie content, then that’s the end of the world.

As for battery life, you can expect up to 140 minutes before it runs out, which probably will be more than enough for one good shoot or two. The connected app also gives you access to an AI editor that’s pretty good with connecting different clips and helping you get the Pocket 2’s glamor effects going. The only big downside is that it’s not waterproof, which is a shame for something that’s otherwise excellently put together.

Specifications Resolution

4k/60fps Sensor

1/1.7-inch Still Image 64 MP Depth

None Weight

0.26 pounds

Insta360 GO 2

Best budget GoPro alternative

Pros Cons Very compact No screen to see what it’s recording Case is very versatile Only has 1440p recording Doesn’t weigh much

The GoPro, and action cameras in general, are already pretty small, but the Insta360 GO 2 is even smaller in comparison, making it a great companion if you want something compact and quick to use. At just one ounce, this thing can go in almost any place that you can imagine, so you can stick it under your cap or against a wall, and it will be relatively unobtrusive while you film. That said, the downside of that is that it doesn’t have a screen, and the only way to see what it’s recording is to connect to it with a smartphone and stream to that, which can be a bit frustrating for some.

The small size doesn’t end there, though, with the carrying case having quadruple-duty aa storage and charging space for the Insta360 Go 2, a remote control, and even a tripod and strap stand. That makes it one of the most compact all-in-one setups you’re going to find, although again, the downside is that there’s no screen on the Insta360 Go 2, so you’re mostly going to be relying on a connected app. Unfortunately, that app can be a bit finicky sometimes, which is annoying, but software updates have made the experience a lot better over time.

As for capture, unfortunately, that’s another compromise since you can only capture up to 1440p with its 1/2.3-inch sensor. Luckily, it does come with image stabilization and horizon leveling, so even if you use it when being super-active, it’ll make sure the video isn’t very janky. It’s also worth mentioning that there is a new Insta360 GO 3, which has a case that comes with its own screen, but it is a bit more bulky and costs more, so if you’re really looking for an ultra-compact option, the GO 2 is the way to go.

Specifications Resolution

1440p Sensor

1/2.3-inch Still Image 9 MP Depth

4 M Weight

0.06 pounds

AKASO Brave 7 LE

Best budget GoPro alternative

Pros Cons Excellent price Image stabilization isn’t great Not many compromises in quality Capped at 4k at 30FPS 20MP still-image camera

GoPros are pretty well-known for being quite expensive, and if you’re checking out this list, then you’re probably in the market for something that is a lot cheaper. Luckily, the AKASO Brave 7 LE is one such option, and it’s still quite a good action camera, even with the lower price tag. Really, the majority of what you lose is some framerate options, with it only being able to shoot up to 4k with 30 FPS, which isn’t that bad and should be fine for most people, especially if you’re not playing a high-speed sport.

Also, while the overall build may feel a little bit cheap, you’d probably be surprised to find out that it has an IPX7 rating, so it can stand up to the elements relatively well. Even better, there are a lot of easy-to-get bundles that include a protective case for it, so the lower price bracket doesn’t take away from having the same sort of great accessories as the GoPro. It’s also worth mentioning that the AKASO Brave 7 LE is rated to go as deep as 131 feet, which is quite a lot for something this cheap, and is competitive with some of the better action cameras on this list.

One thing the lower price doesn’t take away is having two screens, so you can still film yourself relatively well. There’s also still some image stabilization going on with a 6-axis EIS, although hit’s worth noting that it isn’t perfect and it does include having a cropped image, which may be off-putting for some. All in all, if you need something on a tighter budget, you could do a lot worse than the AKASO Brave 7 LE, so we definitely think you should pick it up as a GoPro alternative.

Specifications Resolution

4k at 30fps Sensor

Unkown Still Image 20 MP Depth

40 M Weight

0.16 pounds

How We Chose These GoPro Alternatives

Portability

One of the most important aspects of any action camera is that it’s small and easy to carry. After all, you don’t want to be lugging around a massive camera that’s going to interfere with whatever activity you’re doing. That’s why all our picks are based on something that is going to be as small and lightweight as a GoPro, if not even smaller and lightweight. Also, another aspect we’re focusing on is action cameras that can fit in various accessories and spots, so you shouldn’t feel any large difference in terms of how you use them compared to the GoPro.

Resolution and image features

Another important aspect of a good action camera is having a good resolution at a good framerate. Now, the reality is that there’s only so much you can do when it comes to something that is small and budget-friendly, so while there is one option that can only go as high as 1440p, the rest can hit 4k at least 30FPS. Also, all of these have some form of image stabilization of various calibers depending on price and what you want to achieve, with the most budget-friendly option causing quite a bit of a crop to manage the image stabilization.

Battery Life

Action cameras have, traditionally, not had the best battery lives, and that’s because they have a tiny housing and yet are powering two screens and a high-resolution sensor that’s recording video at high framerates. As such, battery lives for action cameras aren’t great, but we have done our best to make that should last you at least an hour or a bit more. That said, just be aware that battery life is very much a function of the resolution and refresh rate that you are using.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations