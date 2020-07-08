Turn summer into a movie with a GoPro Hero7 or Hero8 from only $250

Nothing beats GoPro when it comes to action cameras. The company’s latest offering, the GoPro Hero8 Black, easily topped our list of the best action cameras of 2020 thanks to its unparalleled photographic prowess even in the most extreme conditions. Unfortunately, it’s usually a wee bit expensive. Not anymore. Right now, it’s on sale at Best Buy for a $350 instead of $400. If you don’t need GoPro’s latest and greatest yet still demand a solid camera, the GoPro Hero7 Black ought to do the trick – it’s $100 less than the Hero8. Read on and decide which action cam will capture your upcoming summer adventures.

GoPro Hero7 Black – $250, was $330

GoPro’s previous flagship, the Hero7 Black, is still a solid action camera that has the power to take the most stunning action shots for a fraction of the Hero8’s cost. Design-wise, it looks identical to the GoPro Hero5 and Hero6, which means you’ll need a mounting frame in order to attach it to its accessories. If you’re upgrading from any of those cameras, you can just reuse the same frame. This is the very first GoPro to feature the HyperSmooth stabilization technology, which lets you say goodbye to excessive video shaking and wobbling regardless of the filming conditions. Its 12-megapixel sensor is capable of shooting glorious 4K at up to 60 frames per second, and with Live Stream built-in, you’ll be able to share your adventures on social media as they’re happening, although its maximum resolution is 720p while the Hero8 goes overboard at 1080p. Get the GoPro Hero7 Black today at Best Buy for $250 instead of $330 – a huge $80 off.

GoPro Hero8 Black – $350, was $400

Extreme sports enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies who need the best action camera to capture their craziest acts and stunts have met their match with the GoPro Hero8 Black. This action cam boasts the first physical redesign in GoPro’s lineup since the Hero5. Despite being smaller and thinner than its predecessors, it now boasts a built-in mount which means you no longer need a separate frame or case to attach all its accessories. The company also made sure that vloggers would no longer need any other photographic equipment as the GoPro8 is compatible with mods, an exclusive new line of accessories that includes an LED light, mini shotgun microphone, and even a flip-up selfie screen. Although the Hero7’s image stabilization was already pretty impressive, GoPro takes it up a notch with the Hero8’s HyperSmooth stabilization version 2.0. This is the primary reason to buy this action cam as it lets you capture the smoothest of footages even on the roughest trail runs and mountain bike rides. The GoPro Hero8 Black is currently on sale at Best Buy for $350 instead of $400.

