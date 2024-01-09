 Skip to main content
GoPro HERO12 bundle gets a $50 discount

GoPro HERO12 offers waterproof use.
Best Buy has the best GoPro deal with $50 off the . The price has dropped from $450 to $400 for a limited time. We haven’t seen this price since December holiday sales when we featured the best GoPro deals. Even better? You get a free item with your purchase. The free Shutterfly 8×8 Photo Book is available without charge to enhance your GoPro experience.

Why you should buy the GoPro HERO12

This all-in-one bundle features everything you need to get started with your GoPro HERO12. It comes with its own 50-in-1 Action Camera Accessory Kit that includes extras like a suction cup, floating handle grip, wrist strap, and bicycle handlebar. Also included is one of the best micro SD cards, the Extreme Pro 64GB microSDXC Card, for expanded storage.

The GoPro HERO12 itself is phenomenal for both novice and professional alike. This waterproof wonder captures HDR video up to 33 feet underwater, using HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization technology to provide smoother video with extra tools like HyperView and Horizon Lock to help you get that perfect shot. Watch the playback on generous front and rear touch screens measuring over 2.2 inches with 480p resolution for improved image quality and fantastic clarity. With Bluetooth audio support, you can use your AirPods as both headphone and microphone for greater convenience. However you choose to record, this model doubles the battery life of the previous version, giving you extended use of up to 2.5 hours in its lowest setting.

There is also the matter of durability. In our GoPro HERO12 review, we call it “the kind of solid piece of kit we’ve come to expect from a company that’s been in the game for years,” with this model earning high marks in our study. It is a camera that is built for adventure and can handle a life spent on the go, no matter whether you are into diving, biking, or climbing. Even better, it comes with all the accessories you need to do it.

If you live an active lifestyle, it isn’t just enough to have the GoPro HERO12. The HERO12 bundle comes with everything you need, including 50 different pieces to help affix, adjust, and protect your camera while you shoot. And now for a limited time, you can get $50 off the normal $450 sticker price. That’s $400 for your camera plus a 50-piece accessory kit. It’s a fantastic deal that will have even beginners mastering expert techniques in no time.

