All the latest Amazon Prime Day GoPro deals and sales

If you've been planning to buy an action camera, you shouldn't miss the opportunity to enjoy discounts with this year's Prime Day GoPro deals. GoPro isn't the only name in the action camera industry, but it's by far the most popular, as it keeps pushing the limits with new features. GoPro cameras are always popular among shoppers, ranging from novice videographers to professional adrenaline junkies.

If you want alternatives to GoPro cameras, you should take a look at Prime Day camera deals, which include discounts on products from brands like Kodak, Canon, and Panasonic. Whether it's your first GoPro or you just needed an upgrade for an older GoPro model, you should focus on capturing the best moments of your adventures, while maximizing the numerous features that are offered by the action camera.

Best Prime Day GoPro deals

GoPro has made a name of itself with its action cameras, which are not only durable enough to withstand the punishment of being subjected to even the most extreme situations but they're also packed with features that make it much easier to take incredible footage of activities and places. With GoPro action cameras, you will be able to preserve your favorite moments in digital form.

With the popularity of the brand and its action cameras, Prime Day GoPro sales always generate a lot of interest from shoppers. This means that, if you want to buy a GoPro camera during Amazon’s annual shopping event to enjoy significant discounts, you need to be quick with finalizing your purchase. It’s unclear how much stock Amazon has of the GoPro cameras, so deals could abruptly end when they’re all sold out. To avoid being left out of the potential savings, you shouldn’t hesitate when you spot an offer that you like. If stocks do run out, there’s no telling when they will be replenished, and if Amazon will keep the lower prices of the GoPro cameras. To help you quickly browse the GoPro deals for Prime Day, we’ve gathered some of Amazon’s best offers for the action camera and its accessories.

Should you buy a new GoPro on Prime Day?

GoPro action cameras are packed with the best features among its competitors, with durability that will keep them protected through whatever they're subjected to during your travels. GoPro is a fixture in Digital Trends' best action cameras for a reason.

If you’re planning to hold back on buying a new GoPro because there might be bigger savings if you wait for future shopping events such as Black Friday, do yourself a favor and don’t push through with that plan. There’s no telling if these discounts will indeed be greater if they do happen at all. Meanwhile, as you wait for discounts, your planned adventure may happen first before you get another good chance to buy a GoPro camera, so you need to make sure that you buy a GoPro for Prime Day. Additionally, there’s no sense in waiting for GoPro to roll out a new model if you’re already expecting lots of new adventures before the next action camera is revealed and sold. Buy a new GoPro now and start immortalizing your favorite moments.

How to choose a GoPro on Prime Day

The latest model of GoPro’s action cameras, the GoPro Hero9 Black, will likely be the target of shoppers who are going through Prime Day GoPro sales. The GoPro Hero9 Black adds an LCD screen at the front of the action camera and introduces a new sensor that enables 20MP photos and 5K video at 30 frames per second. It also features TimeWarp 3.0, the latest version of GoPro’s hyperlapse video function, which allows you to set the speed of a time-lapse depending on the camera’s movement, and to slow down the video into real-time while recording with the simple press of a button. GoPro also introduced the Max Lens Mod, which allows you to take spherical videos, as another attachment that will make your footage stand out. The action camera is waterproof so you can take it with you during watersports, and the HyperSmooth 3.0 technology is GoPro’s most advanced video stabilization so far. Another cool feature is Hindsight, which starts capturing video 30 seconds before you press record so that you won’t miss important moments because you started recording after they happened.

You may also find listings for previous models of the GoPro action cameras, including the GoPro Hero8 Black, and they’re fine alternatives if your budget doesn’t permit you to buy the GoPro Hero9 Black. You should also be on the lookout for bundles, which could include accessories to use with your GoPro action camera like extra batteries, additional grips, and protective cases. You can also purchase these accessories separately, if you already have a GoPro camera, or if you don’t see a bundle that includes all the accessories that you’d like to have. Generally, you should maximize your budget when choosing the GoPro action camera or bundle to purchase and go for the newest model possible so that your action camera can last years before being obsolete. By doing so, you’ll have a lot of time with your GoPro, and a lot of adventures to record with it as you live life to the fullest.

