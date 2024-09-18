Lego lovers who are always on the lookout for Lego deals wouldn’t want to miss the potential savings from Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days offers. The shopping event doesn’t actually start until Oct. 8, but there are already a lot of Lego kits with discounts right now, ranging from simple builds to complex structures. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for any of these bargains though, as the stocks that are up for sale may run out quickly — especially for the more popular options. If you see anything that you like, we highly recommend completing the transaction immediately if you don’t want to lose your chance on these lower prices.

What to buy in Amazon’s Lego sale

For Lego kits that are only limited by your imagination, check out the Lego Classic Medium Creative Box, which is from $35 for savings of $16, and the Lego Classic Large Creative Box, which is from $60 for savings of $27. For those who want to combine their love for nature with Lego, you can get the Lego Icons Bonsai Tree for instead of $50 for a $10 discount, and the Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet for instead of $60 for a $15 discount.

Lego’s Disney kits capture memorable moments from popular films. A couple of examples are the Lego Disney Wish: Asha’s Cottage, which is after a $24 discount on its original price of $50, and the Lego Disney and Pixar Up House, which is after a $14 discount on its original price of $60. Star Wars fans, there are lots of offers for you, including the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter at , down by $7 from its sticker price of $16, and the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon at , down by $34 from its sticker price of $170.

While we highlighted some amazing deals for Lego kits above, there are many more options in the early offers of Amazon for its Prime Big Deal Days. Feel free to check out everything else that’s on sale, but you have to hurry. We’re not sure if these prices will hold until the shopping event launches, so you have to act fast in deciding what to buy, and then you need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible to enjoy the discounts.