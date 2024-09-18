 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LEGO’s bestselling kits are on sale today as early Prime Big Deal Days offer

By
The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon on a white background with its box.
Lego

Lego lovers who are always on the lookout for Lego deals wouldn’t want to miss the potential savings from Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days offers. The shopping event doesn’t actually start until Oct. 8, but there are already a lot of Lego kits with discounts right now, ranging from simple builds to complex structures. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for any of these bargains though, as the stocks that are up for sale may run out quickly — especially for the more popular options. If you see anything that you like, we highly recommend completing the transaction immediately if you don’t want to lose your chance on these lower prices.

What to buy in Amazon’s Lego sale

Lego box with some miscellaneous creations and blocks strewn about.
Lego

For Lego kits that are only limited by your imagination, check out the Lego Classic Medium Creative Box, which is from $35 for savings of $16, and the Lego Classic Large Creative Box, which is from $60 for savings of $27. For those who want to combine their love for nature with Lego, you can get the Lego Icons Bonsai Tree for instead of $50 for a $10 discount, and the Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet for instead of $60 for a $15 discount.

Lego’s Disney kits capture memorable moments from popular films. A couple of examples are the Lego Disney Wish: Asha’s Cottage, which is after a $24 discount on its original price of $50, and the Lego Disney and Pixar Up House, which is after a $14 discount on its original price of $60. Star Wars fans, there are lots of offers for you, including the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter at , down by $7 from its sticker price of $16, and the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon at , down by $34 from its sticker price of $170.

While we highlighted some amazing deals for Lego kits above, there are many more options in the early offers of Amazon for its Prime Big Deal Days. Feel free to check out everything else that’s on sale, but you have to hurry. We’re not sure if these prices will hold until the shopping event launches, so you have to act fast in deciding what to buy, and then you need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible to enjoy the discounts.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Labor Day: Lego Star Wars, Minecraft, Mario, more on sale at Walmart
Two kids playing with the giant Lego Ninjago Elemental Dragon vs. The Empress Mech kit.

As you may know, holidays are a great time to pick up a new Lego set as they typically go on sale. Walmart, in particular, tends to be a great place to do a big Lego set pickup. This year, for Labor Day sales, we're noticing that Walmart has a smaller selection of items for sale than on a typical holiday, but many of them are of exceptional high quality and on fun sets with quirky ideas. Here are the deals to check out from Walmart's Labor Day Lego sale.
Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter — $7, was $10

Want a quick gift pickup for a child? This is it. An excellent introduction to building Lego sets, this kit includes a small ship and Boba Fett figurine. It totals at 85 pieces, which is enough to play with even if the child isn't able to make the ship 100% perfectly. They'll also get to use their imagination, customizing the ship with their other Lego pieces or making modifications to make the Boba Fett ship of their dreams. This kit is incredibly cheap right now and perfect for the Star Wars fan aged 6 and up.

Read more
Intel Gamer Days sale cuts hundreds off Alienware laptops and PCs
The back of the Alienware x14 R2.

Gamers who are on the hunt right now for gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals should set their sights on Dell's Intel Gamer Days sale, which is offering discounts on a wide range of Alienware devices across all budget ranges. We've highlighted our top picks below, but feel free to check out all the bargains that are available. You're going to have to be quick with your decision on what to buy either way though, as we're not sure how long stocks will last, especially for the more popular models of Alienware gaming laptops and gaming PCs.

Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop -- $1,000, was $1,700

Read more
Must-see: This exclusive Digital Trends PC game and software sale at HRKGame
HRKGame video game sale Digital Trends exclusive

It's not every day we get to share exclusive deals with our readers, but today, we do. HRKGame has launched a massive sale for Digital Trends, offering significant discounts on PC game keys and software. Now's your chance to get your hands on that game you've been wanting or grab the PC app you need — like genuine Windows 11 or Microsoft Office copies. All deals come with digital delivery; you'll receive your game or software keys instantly. More importantly, there's support for a range of platforms, including Steam, Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, and more. At this point, you're probably wondering, what's the deal? For seven days, you can enjoy an additional 14% discount -- which stacks with other deals on-site -- when you use code DT14HRK at checkout.

 
Why you should shop the Digital Trends sale at HRKGame
Let's start with some discounted prices because those are really going to show you how great this sale is. But remember, you can get an extra 14% off on top of these deal prices for the next seven days using code DT14HRK at checkout.

Read more