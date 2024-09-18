If you’re thinking about buying new headphones, you may want to take advantage of the discounts from Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days. The shopping event will run from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, but you can already enjoy savings when buying these JBL wireless headphones — the JBL Tune 510BT and the JBL Tune 720BT are both $10 off, with the former down to $30 from $40, and the latter down to $70 from $80. These headphone deals are only available for a limited time though, so we think they’ll be gone once this year’s Prime Big Deal Days officially start. Shop them now while you still can.

JBL Tune 510BT — $30, was $40

If you want affordable wireless headphones but with decent quality, you can’t go wrong with the JBL Tune 510BT. They feature JBL’s trademark Pure Bass sound for amazing audio quality, while Bluetooth 5.0 promises stable connections even with two devices, allowing you to switch between them seamlessly. The wireless headphones last for up to 40 minutes on a single charge, and if their battery runs low, just five minutes of charging through its USB-C port will get you back two hours of usage, and two hours of charging will get it back to 100%. There are physical buttons on each earcup for adjusting volume and managing calls, and there’s also a multi-function button that can call your paired smartphone’s digital assistant with a single press.

JBL Tune 720BT — $70, was $80

If you want a bit more power from your wireless headphones but you still want to stay within a low budget, check out the JBL Tune 720BT. Still with JBL’s Pure Bass sound and the physical controls on each earcup, these wireless headphones further elevate the experience with Bluetooth 5.3 technology and customizable audio through the JBL Headphones app that will let you make EQ adjustments. You can choose from various preset EQ modes or you can tinker with the EQ curve yourself to fit your preference. The JBL Tune 720BT can last up to 76 hours on a single charge, with five minutes of charging through USB-C replenishing three hours of usage, and two house of charging getting its battery back to full.