Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2020: The best deals still available

Amazon Prime Day has fully wound down and finished. But if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch or fitness tracker, it’s not a completely lost cause. In early September, Fitbit announced its new product models, including the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense, and we’re still seeing a lot of their predecessors discounted — so it’s still a great time to pick up a fantastic Fitbit deal. Want to start a get-fit regime? We’ve got some of the best Prime Day Fitbit deals still available below. Looking for something else? Stay in the know by checking out these Prime Day deals for the best available discounts. But time is running short.

If you’re looking for more smartwatch deals for Prime Day, we’ve even found a few great Apple Watch sales, too.

Today’s best Prime Day Fitbit deals
Fitbit Ionic

$179 $250
An oldie but goodie in the smartwatch arena, the Fitbit Ionic still has mucho caché and carries an impressive activity tracking ecosystem coupled with a host of modern smartwatch functionalities.
Fitbit Versa Special Edition in Charcoal Woven (Renewed)

$110 $184
The Special Edition Versa has a comfortable woven strap, stellar battery life, and plenty of fitness features, like heart-rate monitoring and sleep-tracking - plus on-screen workouts to motivate you.
Fitbit Charge 3 in Rose Gold/Blue Grey

$135 $150
If you want to track your workouts but don't need a smartwatch, this is the ideal option, with a heart-rate monitor, over 15 exercise modes, and impressive battery life of up to seven days.
Fitbit Charge 2 in Black (Large, Renewed)

$100 $153
The ultra-slim, light Charge 2 offers heart-rate and activity tracking to keep you on track while promoting wellness with guided breathing sessions and sleep tracking.
Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition in Navy and Pink Woven/Copper Rose

$199 $230
This special edition of the Versa 2 is a stylish take on the classic smartwatch. with stress and sleep trackers, heart-rate monitoring, and in-built Alexa to manage your life from your wrist.
Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch in Mulberry

$135 $160
The only fitness tracker you'll ever need, the Versa Lite has heart-rate and sleep monitoring, over 15 exercise modes to track your workouts, and a lightweight, swimproof design (to 50 metres).
Fitbit Ionic in Charcoal/Smoke Grey

$179 $191
The Ionic is the fitness smartwatch for the music lover. It has GPS to accurately track your workout, and space for over 300 songs so you can listen to your jam while you get fit.
Should you buy a Fitbit on Prime Day?

With Fitbit’s September product launch, we’ve seen a lot of the company’s older models on sale today, including the Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Charge 3. Even special edition variants of the Fitbit Versa and Versa 2 are seeing Prime Day discounts. We saw some of these fitness devices discounted leading up to the sales event, so it’s no surprise that on Prime Day, the discounts are bigger and better.

As a general rule, if you do see a great deal on a certain Fitbit product, don’t hesitate to check out your cart. Amazon has a generous return policy, so if your new Fitbit sees a further discount later today, you can always return the goods you don’t want.

Based on what we’ve seen so far you will get at least a $15 discount on the Fitbit Charge 3. With special editions of the Fitbit Versa 2, the discount could be as much as $70. The kid-friendly activity tracker Fitbit Ace has also been discounted so you can start holiday shopping earlier this year. Even older Fitbit products like the Fitbit Ionic and the original Fitbit Versa are between $40-$100 off.

So, the question of “Should you buy a Fitbit on Prime Day?” has been answered — yes, you absolutely should! With the huge discounts we’ve seen already today, you should definitely pick up a Fitbit for yourself and anyone on your holiday gift list who would enjoy one.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

