Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2020: The best deals still available

Amazon Prime Day has fully wound down and finished. But if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch or fitness tracker, it’s not a completely lost cause. In early September, Fitbit announced its new product models, including the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense, and we’re still seeing a lot of their predecessors discounted — so it’s still a great time to pick up a fantastic Fitbit deal. Want to start a get-fit regime? We’ve got some of the best Prime Day Fitbit deals still available below. Looking for something else? Stay in the know by checking out these Prime Day deals for the best available discounts. But time is running short.

If you’re looking for more smartwatch deals for Prime Day, we’ve even found a few great Apple Watch sales, too.

Today’s best Prime Day Fitbit deals

Should you buy a Fitbit on Prime Day?

With Fitbit’s September product launch, we’ve seen a lot of the company’s older models on sale today, including the Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Charge 3. Even special edition variants of the Fitbit Versa and Versa 2 are seeing Prime Day discounts. We saw some of these fitness devices discounted leading up to the sales event, so it’s no surprise that on Prime Day, the discounts are bigger and better.

As a general rule, if you do see a great deal on a certain Fitbit product, don’t hesitate to check out your cart. Amazon has a generous return policy, so if your new Fitbit sees a further discount later today, you can always return the goods you don’t want.

Based on what we’ve seen so far you will get at least a $15 discount on the Fitbit Charge 3. With special editions of the Fitbit Versa 2, the discount could be as much as $70. The kid-friendly activity tracker Fitbit Ace has also been discounted so you can start holiday shopping earlier this year. Even older Fitbit products like the Fitbit Ionic and the original Fitbit Versa are between $40-$100 off.

So, the question of “Should you buy a Fitbit on Prime Day?” has been answered — yes, you absolutely should! With the huge discounts we’ve seen already today, you should definitely pick up a Fitbit for yourself and anyone on your holiday gift list who would enjoy one.

