  1. Photography
Last-minute Prime Day deal slashes $50 off GoPros at Best Buy

By

If you missed the chance to take advantage of the camera deals that were offered during Amazon’s Prime Day, the good news is that there are alternative options when looking for cameras on a discount, including GoPro’s action cameras. One of the reliable sources for GoPro deals is Best Buy, which is currently offering price cuts for different models of GoPro action cameras.

The GoPro Hero9 Black, the latest model of the action camera brand, is available from Best Buy at $50 off, bringing its price down to just $400 from its original price of $450. However, if you want something cheaper, you can go with its predecessor the GoPro Hero8 Black, which you can purchase from Best Buy for only $300 after a $50 reduction to its original price of $350.

GoPro Hero9 Black – $400, was $450

The GoPro Hero9 Black is capable of recording video with up to 5K resolution for capturing the finest details of your adventures, and taking professional-level pictures with 20MP clarity that can give justice to the best moments of your life. The action camera increases the size of the rear touchscreen with touch zoom, and adds a new front screen that makes it easy to frame selfies. Additionally, GoPro promises up to 30% longer battery life compared to its predecessor, so there’s more time before you need to swap batteries or recharge.

The GoPro Hero9 Black also allows livestreaming in 1080p, and it can recognize 14 voice commands so you can go hands-free. The action camera also features HyperSmooth 3.0, which is GoPro’s most advanced video stabilization, and TimeWarp 3.0, which records time lapse scenes with the option of combining time-lapse, real-time, and slow-motion video in a single clip.

To enjoy the latest features of the brand that popularized the action camera, you should go for the GoPro Hero9 Black. It’s currently available from Best Buy at $50 off, lowering its price to $400 from its original price of $450. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

GoPro Hero8 Black – $300, was $350

The GoPro Hero8 Black remains Digital Trends’ top choice among the best action cameras for 2021. While it misses out on certain features such as the front screen and improved battery, it’s lighter and smaller compared to the GoPro Hero9 Black, which may be important for outdoors enthusiasts who want to shed as much weight as they can from the things that they’re carrying.

HyperSmooth 2.0 and TimeWarp 2.0 in the GoPro Hero8 Black are the older versions of the technology found in the GoPro Hero9 Black, but they still provide similar conveniences for the action camera’s owners. It introduces a built-in mount though, which makes it easier and faster to set up compared to previous models, as well as mods that further expand the capabilities of the GoPro Hero8 Black.

If you’ve decided that you need an action camera but you’d like something cheaper than the GoPro Hero9 Black, the GoPro Hero8 Black is still a solid choice even after the launch of its successor. Best Buy is offering the action camera for only $300, after a $50 discount to its original price of $350, in a deal that may be too good for you to refuse. Click the Buy Now button immediately if you want to take advantage of this deal, as there’s no telling when stocks will run out.

More GoPro deals

If you’re not impressed with Best Buy’s offers for the GoPro Hero9 Black and GoPro Hero8 Black, you should take a look at GoPro deals from other retailers, featuring different models of the action camera brand. We’ve gathered some of the best options that are currently available.

Go Pro HERO9 Bundle

$350 $500
The GoPro HERO 9 bundle includes a one-year subscription to GoPro, spare battery, magnetic swivel grip, floating hand grip, camera case, and a 32GB SD card.
Buy Now

GoPro Hero4

$489 $734
An oldie but a goodie, if you're in the market for a cheap but reliable camera to take with you on trips, the GoPro Hero4 is a great companion to keep by your side at all times.
Buy at Walmart

GoPro HERO9 Black

$380 $450
For spectacular 5K footage in perfect detail no matter the shot, the GoPro HERO9 camera is the ultimate accessory for the most hardcore adventurers, capable of delivering 20MP photos in any setting.
Buy at Best Buy

GoPro 3-Way Arm/Tripod

$59 $69
The GoPro 3-way Arm is a widely versatile filming accessory for every scenario, capable of acting as a camera grip, extending arm, and a tripod for all-around functionality for the frequent traveler.
Buy at Amazon

GoPro Hero8 (Renewed)

$270 $299
The GoPro Hero8 is a 4K camera no adventurer can do without, capable of taking breathtaking shots in nearly any environment, making it the perfect companion for those long trips on the scenic route.
Buy at Amazon

GoPro HERO8 Black

$300 $350
The aterproof GoPro Hero8 Black is a 4K action camera with Ultra HD video and 12 MP photos. It also boasts 1080p live streaming with video stabilization.
Buy at Best Buy
