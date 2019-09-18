Late last month, we discovered a great bundle deal on Amazon for the GoPro Hero 7 Black. The bundle included an additional battery and 32GB card from one of the retailer’s third-party sellers, both items we consider as essential accessories. Well, that deal has just gotten better by an additional $10, saving a total of $105.

Normally $435 if purchased separately, Amazon’s selling this for just $330. You won’t even have to wait long for it: One-day shipping is available for Prime members. If you order it today, you’ll have it in time for your weekend activities.

The Hero 7 Black is the top of GoPro’s line. While it isn’t much different from the Hero 6 Black in terms of functionality, one of the most attractive new features is something called HyperSmooth. While it is digital-based image stabilization, HyperSmooth provides gimbal-like smoothness, improving video quality when used in situations where there’s a good deal of camera movement. For action sports enthusiasts, we strongly recommend the Black over any other camera in the Hero 7 lineup.

And if you’re using it in action sports, you’re probably going to both take a lot of videos and spend extended periods away from a power outlet. The batteries last about 90 to 120 minutes, so having two batteries on hand for an all-day trip is a good idea. 32GB of storage should also be more than enough to record as much as you want without worrying about running out of storage space.

Hero 7 Black also supports livestreaming. You can stream to Facebook Live, YouTube, or any other service that accepts streams from an RTMP URL via the GoPro app. While the feature seems kind of gimmicky to us, we’re willing to bet at least some of you would love to stream your adventures live to your friends.

Now we understand that the Hero 7 Black might be a bit of overkill for some. While the Black and especially this bundle deal offer the best bang for your buck, the $199 Hero 7 Silver is a good alternative. It doesn’t include HyperSmooth, it doesn’t have a removable battery, and is only capable of 4K 30fps video instead of 60fps, but is functionally similar otherwise.

Looking for other great deals? Check out our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations