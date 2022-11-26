It’s just been a month since the 2022 release of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so we weren’t expecting it to appear in this year’s Black Friday tablet deals. To our surprise, the tablet’s Wi-Fi, 128GB version is in the Amazon Black Friday deals with a $100 discount, which brings the device’s price down to $999 from its original price of $1,099. Here’s another surprise — Black Friday is over, but the offer is still online. We’re not sure how much time remains for you to take advantage of it, let alone if it will appear in the upcoming Cyber Monday deals, so don’t waste this opportunity.

Why you should buy the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022)

The latest Apple iPad Pro, the sixth iteration of the tablet that was just released in October, made a huge splash on its arrival. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro already claimed the title as the best big-screen tablet in Digital Trends’ list of the best tablets, partly because the edge-to-edge display with 2732 x 2048 resolution works great for multimedia, gaming, drawing, and watching streaming content, among many other purposes. The iPad Pro also offers unparalleled performance with Apple’s M2 chip, which can also be found in this year’s versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Between the iPad Pro 2022 and iPad Pro 2021, the tablet’s predecessor, it’s recommended to go for the new version because of the powerhouse chip that will be able to handle intensive multitasking and the most demanding apps without any trouble and have the iPadOS 16 experience out of the box. The tablet’s design, cameras, and special features didn’t change between the generations, but there’s no need to fix something that isn’t broken.

