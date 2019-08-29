Planning one last hurrah this Labor Day weekend? Record all your adventures with the GoPro Hero 7 Black is currently on sale on Amazon for as low as $324 through third-party sellers, the cheapest we’ve seen it so far. But surfing around, we found a bundle that starts you off with all the basics for $15 more, which is an outstanding deal.

Third-party seller TTP Retail is selling a Hero 7 Black bundle that includes the camera, an extra battery, and a PNY Elite-X 32GB MicroSDHC Card for just $15 more. With the Hero 7 Black itself retailing for $400, the battery $20, and the 32GB card $15, altogether you’re saving $95 over buying everything separately.

You’re going to enjoy your Hero 7 Black a whole lot more with these additional accessories. The battery life of the camera is roughly 90 to 120 minutes on a single charge — pretty average for an action camera, but certainly not enough to record a day’s worth of activities. The addition of a 32GB microSD card gives you plenty of space to store all that video, too.

The Hero 7 Black itself is an outstanding camera. While it is essentially a carbon-copy of the Hero 6 Black in terms of build and overall functionality, there are some key differences. Perhaps the biggest one is its HyperSmooth image stabilization. With this turned on, you’ll get gimbal-like image stabilization.

HyperSmooth makes the Hero 7 Black especially useful for those using their GoPros in action sports with a lot of jerky movement — think mountain biking, motocross, snowmobiling, and so on. We recommend you consider the Hero 7 Black first if you plan to use it in these situations, you’re going to be much happier with the end result.

The camera is also the first to support live streaming in the GoPro line. Through the app, you can stream to Facebook Live, YouTube, or any other service that accepts streams from an RTMP URL (a vast majority of streaming platforms do).

As with any third-party deal, the sale will likely not last long, and it could end at any time. Given the deep discounts offered here, we don’t see any reason why this sale would be any different. If you happen to miss it, there’s still plenty of other sales thanks to Labor Day on a wide variety of tech gadgets.

