Save $100 on the water-resistant GoPro Max 360 action camera

The GoPro Max, a water-resistant action camera that’s capable of taking 360-degree videos, is on sale from Best Buy with a $100 discount that pulls its price down to $400 from $500 originally. It’s made by the brand that’s synonymous with action cameras, so you’ll know you’ll be getting a top-quality device with this purchase, but if you want to pocket the savings, you’re going to have to complete the transaction right now. Any delay may cause you to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the GoPro Max 360 action camera

The GoPro Max follows the brand’s long line of action cameras, and it comes with all the features that you would expect from a GoPro camera. It’s equipped with a CMOS sensor that enables taking 18MP photos, and it also comes with a touchscreen where you can preview the footage that you take and access controls. The action camera also comes with GoPro’s HyperSmooth that stabilizes all the videos that you take, TimeWarp that adjusts the speed of time-lapse videos for the perfect shot, and scene detection so the GoPro app can select the best shots according to where you take them. The GoPro Max is also extremely durable, with water resistance up to depths of 16 feet so you won’t have to worry when taking it to the beach or the river.

What sets the GoPro Max apart from the brand’s newer releases, like the latest GoPro Hero 12 Black, is its ability to record 360-degree videos at 5.7K resolution using the two lens that are placed on either side of the action camera. It’s also equipped with six microphones to capture 360-degree audio, and it can take distortion-free panoramic photos without having to pan the GoPro Max — just point and click.

If you’re looking for camera deals that can record 360-degree videos, you can’t go wrong with the GoPro Max, which comes with the added bonus of ruggedness as an action camera. It’s a pretty significant investment at its sticker price of $500, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance at $100 in savings from Best Buy so you’ll only have to pay $400. It may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow though, so there’s no time to waste — add the GoPro Max to your cart and push through with the purchase quickly.

