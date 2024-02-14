 Skip to main content
Best Sony A7 III deals: Save $300 on the full frame mirrorless camera

Sony A7 III
Sony A7 III Daven Mathies/Digital Trends / .

Even if you have one of the best camera phones at the moment, if you’re a photography fanatic, you’re probably feeling the burn for something new and exciting. For example, the Sony A7 III line is like none other in the world of handheld cameras and you can find several cameras in that line on sale right now at Best Buy. Here, we round up the best deals in the sale, then analyze how buying a Sony Alpha A7 III looks at the moment.

Today’s best Sony A7 III deals

  • Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless 4K Video Camera (Body Only) —
  • Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless 4K Video Camera (Body Only) + Elgato 4K Cam Link —
  • Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless with FE 28-70 mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Lens —
  • Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless 4K Video Camera + FE 50mm f/1.8 Standard Prime Lens —
  • Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless with FE 28-70 mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Lens and Peak Design Micro Clutch —
  • Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless with FE 28-70 mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Lens and FE 50mm f/1.8 Standard Prime Lens —
  • Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless 4K Video Camera + FE 20mm f/1.8 G Ultra Wide Angle Prime Lens —
  • Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless 4K Video Camera + G 24-105mm f/4 G OSS Standard Zoom Lens —
  • Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless with FE 28-70 mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Lens + G 24-105mm f/4 G OSS Standard Zoom Lens —

Should you buy the Sony A7 III?

Sony A7 III
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends / .

The Sony A7 III has always been what you might call a “basic” camera, with the quotation marks required. It’s by no means cheap when you likely have a camera already glued to your hip in the first place. The technical prowess of the camera, however, will bring your photos to the next level. It’s Sony’s first full-frame mirrorless camera and represents a big leap for the company’s camera lines. Before we go into those details, however, just take a look at an image we shot on our Sony A7 III:

Sony A7 III Sample Image
Download full resolution / .

A near living foreground shows us the millions hues of rock front in the wall, with deep contrasts that make the wall feel touchable. At the same time, each level of darkness still reveals all of the important details. Check out the “HOLLIS… HI” and “–>FREEBIRD” along the top of the frame, not to mention the popping pink color of the markings along the right side of the frame. Then consider the subjects, perfectly crisp, that are neither in the foreground or background. This is a technically difficult shot and it looks great.

Back to the stats for a moment, it has a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor with 10 fps burst speed. It’s ISO maxes out at 51,200, but can be extended to 204,800 in extended mode. The Sony A7 III also does video in 4K at 30 or 1080p at 120, all the while offering what we’ve called “an insane amount of customization” for its various video modes. It’s advanced autofocus and phase-and-contrast-detection systems are, again, better seen that discussed. The Sony A7 III has a wide variety of features that make it easily possible to outplay most other handheld cameras.

In fact, as we’ve played with the Sony A7 III over the years, we’ve put it in many head-to-head bouts. It was often the winner. Take our comparison of the Sony A7 III and the Canon EOS RP, another camera that is a solid “basic” choice. The Sony A7 III tore it up, outcompeting it in every tested category. This includes the sensor, fps, autofocus capabilities, in-body stabilization (the Sony A7 III has it and the Canon EOS RP does not), and video shooting.

It may make you wonder if there is any viable competitor to the Sony A7 III out there. As it so happens, there is, and it is also on sale…

Nikon Z6 — Your best alternative

nikon z6
.

When we compared the Nikon Z6 with all of the other cameras mentioned so far it wasn’t so easy to eliminate. It’s got the in-body stabilization, the quick shooting speeds, and cool video modes that make it a worthwhile competitor. Our Nikon Z6 review is the best place to get an extended look at the camera. We did want to mention it here, however, because it is also on sale at the moment, at $400 off. So, if you’re not satisfied with the myriad of bundles available for the Sony A7 III, check out this Nikon Z6 deal that brings the camera from $2,000 to $1,600.

