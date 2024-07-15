 Skip to main content
Prime Day drone deals: budget drones as cheap as $27

Prime Day deals are here. While it is obviously a great time to pick up excellent discounts on TVs, laptops, phones, and the other things we’re finding in Prime Day deals, it is also a fantastic time to snap up other expensive products on a discount. Here, we’re looking at Prime Day drone deals. Drones, the tiny flying things with cameras, are a great alternative to standard cameras for landscape photography, and these deals may be seen as a wonderful alternative to the best Prime Day GoPro deals if you’re looking for a camera that can take shots in unique locations. And, of course, we’re going to be covering drones that are just plain fun to fly as well. If you’re interested in coming along for the ride, check out these Prime Day drone deals.

Best Prime Day drone deals

DJI's Mini 4K drone.
DJI

If you want to get a good deal on a drone today, we recommend these deals for the quality of the drone, as well as its discounted price:

  • S400 Drone 1080p —
  • Ruko U11S Drone 4K —
  • DJI Mini 3 4K HDR (Refurbished) —
  • X Pro LIMITLESS 5 4K —
  • Autel Robotics EVO Lite Plus Premium Bundle —

How to choose a drone on Prime Day

If you decide to purchase a drone on Prime Day, you want to choose a drone that meets your expectations while still getting a good deal. What does that mean, exactly? It is a bit complicated, but the three big areas of your research should be broken down into brand, drone size, environmental protection, and camera quality. Here’s why:

Brand: Typically speaking, brand loyalty will only get you so far. A good shirt is a good shirt, and if it is made from lawful labor branding shouldn’t matter. But if you’re shopping for Apple Prime Day deals you already know that tech doesn’t work that way. With drones, the situation is even more intense. DJI is perhaps the king of drone makers (our drone reviews are filled with highly-reviewed DJI products) and we highly recommend you start your search there. However, as we covered when discussing the best DJI drone alternatives, not only are there other great brands to consider, some people are worried about DJI’s status in the US going forward. French-made Parrot drones, for example, bypass most fears of future bans for nearly any use.

Drone size: Another consideration that can limit where you fly your drone and what you can do with it is its size. Small drones are able to fly easily in more difficult terrain, are easier to carry with you, and are more likely allowed by your local laws (be sure to look up size limits and regulations tied to your intended flight area before purchase) to fly with lower restrictions. Bigger drones have the advantage of being able to use more powerful lenses and, therefore, can possibly take better shots and video.

Environmental protection: Take a look at your drone’s IP rating (aka ‘Ingress Protection’) before purchase to see if you can stand what it can or cannot stand, environmentally. Most drones will be IP rated and you should expect something above IP33, such as to avoid a sudden rainfall or bit of dust from ruining your drone. That’s not to say that all drones will be IP rated (it is a third-party non-mandated test) so be sure to check manufacturer guidance and real-world consumer reports of using the drone if an IP rating is not supplied.

Camera quality: While you don’t have to have a great camera on your drone to get it out and just fly, you’ll probably want a nice one. In many ways, it is like choosing a camera, especially if you want to get very technical about it. However, technical specs aren’t everything and if you want to avoid a technical headache, be sure to check out real pictures taken by the drone model of your choice. For more advanced tips on using your drone’s camera, check out our guide to aerial drone photography. The bottom line is to not forget the camera and make sure you get something you can stand in the long run.

How we chose these drone Prime Day deals

So, if that’s how to choose a drone, how did we choose these drones to top the best Prime Day deals list with?

In many ways, it is a very similar process to the above. We check the products currently on discounted sales, reference our list of drone reviews, guides such as the best cheap drones, and use some common sense and intuition to pull these deals together. The drones in the above list are of quality and (have come down to) the right price.

We’re also all about finding the best mix of Prime Day drone deals for you. That means there are going to be DJI models, but also non-DJI models. Budget models but also discounted advanced models. Some will be drones for beginners and others will be drones for experienced fliers with specialized needs. So, whatever your needs, you should be able to find something that fits them.

A final word of warning: We’re also doing our best to find the best price on a given drone model. That means going beyond Amazon — other sellers and sites are allowed to have sales at this time, too — to search for the best deals. So, if you find yourself shopping Best Buy deals on Prime Day, that’s because they won out in the lowest bidder game.

