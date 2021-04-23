  1. Deals

Best Prime Day GoPro deals

By

If you’re planning to get an action camera, you should look forward to this year’s Prime Day deals for GoPro cameras. They don’t come cheap, so you should take advantage of Prime Day GoPro deals to enjoy significant savings. GoPro isn’t the only name in the action camera industry, but it’s by far the most popular as it keeps pushing the limits with new features. This is why Prime Day GoPro sales are always popular among shoppers, ranging from novice videographers to professional adrenaline junkies.

What Prime Day GoPro Deals To Expect

The GoPro Hero9 Black was just released when Amazon held Prime Day 2020, so discounts for the latest GoPro camera weren’t overwhelming. With the expected release of the next GoPro camera later this year, we might see lower prices for the GoPro Hero9 Black. There may be even bigger discounts for previous models, including the GoPro Hero8 Black, which is the top choice in Digital Trends’ best action cameras.

What Prime Day GoPro Deals We Saw Last Year

Last year’s Prime Day GoPro deals focused on the GoPro Hero8 Black, including bundles that sold the device with accessories such as extra batteries, additional grips, and protective cases. These bundles are great for GoPro newcomers and veterans alike — in addition to the savings, they provide different options for the action camera experience.

Should You Buy a New GoPro on Prime Day?

Whether you’re going for the GoPro Hero9 Black, the GoPro Hero8 Black, or another model, Prime Day GoPro sales will shave some dollars off their prices. GoPro action cameras are always worth it though, so whichever version fits your needs and budget, you’ll surely end up with a device that won’t fail your expectations.

The Best GoPro Deals Happening Now

There’s still no official confirmation on when Amazon will hold this year’s Prime Day, but the wait will be worth it because of the discounts that you’ll enjoy from Prime Day GoPro deals. However, if an opportunity to use an action camera is coming up and you can no longer wait for the annual shopping event, here are the best GoPro deals that are available right now.
Expires soon

Go Pro HERO9 Bundle

$350 $550
The GoPro HERO 9 bundle includes a one-year subscription to GoPro, spare battery, magnetic swivel grip, floating hand grip, camera case, and a 32GB SD card.
Buy Now
Expires soon

GoPro Hero4 (Renewed)

$130 $219
An oldie but a goodie, if you're in the market for a cheap but reliable camera to take with you on trips, the GoPro Hero4 is a great companion to keep by your side at all times.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

GoPro 3-Way Arm/Tripod

$55 $69
The GoPro 3-way Arm is a widely versatile filming accessory for every scenario, capable of acting as a camera grip, extending arm, and a tripod for all-around functionality for the frequent traveler.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

GoPro HERO8 Black

$299 $349
Waterproof GoPro Hero8 Black 4K action camera with Ultra HD video and 12 MP photos. 1080p live streaming with video stabilization.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

GoPro HERO9 Black

$399 $449
For spectacular 5K footage in perfect detail no matter the shot, the GoPro HERO9 camera is the ultimate accessory for the most hardcore adventurers, capable of delivering 20MP photos in any setting.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

GoPro Hero8 (Renewed)

$260 $300
The GoPro Hero8 is a 4K camera no adventurer can do without, capable of taking breathtaking shots in nearly any environment, making it the perfect companion for those long trips on the scenic route.
Buy at Amazon
WITH 1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION TO GOPRO
Expires soon

GoPro HERO8 Black Camera

$300 $400
When it comes to action cameras, you can always count on GoPro. Capture all your epic outdoor moments with a built-in stabilization feature that achieves super smooth video without the gimbal.
Buy Now
Expires soon

GoPro Fusion

$225 $300
If you've ever wanted to take spherical footage in 18-megapixel resolution, the GoPro Fusion is what you need. With the grip, you can take full 360-degree footage for fully immersive media.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

GoPro MAX

$449 $500
Shoot 360-degree travel videos with the GoPro MAX. You get immersive panoramic shots without any distortion with just a press of a button.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

GoPro Hero 8 Black

$299 $349
The GoPro Hero 8 Black builds on the advancements of the Hero 7 Black with even better stablization technology than before.
Buy at B&H Photo
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Dash Cam deals

yi smart garmin mini dash cam 46 kenwood drv a601w deals best buy fathers day 2020

Best Prime Day PS4 deals

Playstation 4 Controller

What to buy in the Memorial Day sales: A beginner’s guide

black friday deals 2019 smartnews

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

nintendo switch deal prime day 2020 featured resized

FitBit has an unbelievable smartwatch deal today – Inspire, Charge, Versa

fitbit inspire 2 deal amazon february 2021

Best cheap wireless router deals for April 2021

Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router-top

Best cheap Mac Mini deals for April 2021

Apple Mac Mini 2018

Best cheap Dell XPS deals for April 2021

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

Best cheap Alienware deals for April 2021

Alienware Aurora R8

Best cheap vacuum cleaner deals for April 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for April 2021

best apple watch deals

Best cheap smartwatch deals for April 2021

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for April 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals