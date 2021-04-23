Best Prime Day GoPro deals

If you’re planning to get an action camera, you should look forward to this year’s Prime Day deals for GoPro cameras. They don’t come cheap, so you should take advantage of Prime Day GoPro deals to enjoy significant savings. GoPro isn’t the only name in the action camera industry, but it’s by far the most popular as it keeps pushing the limits with new features. This is why Prime Day GoPro sales are always popular among shoppers, ranging from novice videographers to professional adrenaline junkies.

What Prime Day GoPro Deals To Expect

The GoPro Hero9 Black was just released when Amazon held Prime Day 2020, so discounts for the latest GoPro camera weren’t overwhelming. With the expected release of the next GoPro camera later this year, we might see lower prices for the GoPro Hero9 Black. There may be even bigger discounts for previous models, including the GoPro Hero8 Black, which is the top choice in Digital Trends’ best action cameras.

What Prime Day GoPro Deals We Saw Last Year

Last year’s Prime Day GoPro deals focused on the GoPro Hero8 Black, including bundles that sold the device with accessories such as extra batteries, additional grips, and protective cases. These bundles are great for GoPro newcomers and veterans alike — in addition to the savings, they provide different options for the action camera experience.

Should You Buy a New GoPro on Prime Day?

Whether you’re going for the GoPro Hero9 Black, the GoPro Hero8 Black, or another model, Prime Day GoPro sales will shave some dollars off their prices. GoPro action cameras are always worth it though, so whichever version fits your needs and budget, you’ll surely end up with a device that won’t fail your expectations.

The Best GoPro Deals Happening Now

There’s still no official confirmation on when Amazon will hold this year’s Prime Day, but the wait will be worth it because of the discounts that you’ll enjoy from Prime Day GoPro deals. However, if an opportunity to use an action camera is coming up and you can no longer wait for the annual shopping event, here are the best GoPro deals that are available right now.

