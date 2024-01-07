There are a lot of gaming laptop companies out there, and it can often be a bit difficult to discern a good deal from a bad one that isn’t saving you much. Luckily, the Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 is a solid gaming laptop, and while Lenovo does sometimes tend to overprice their MSRP of laptops, this deal is pretty excellent compared to the market. It’s been discounted down to just $1,780 from $2,300, which makes it an excellent mid-range gaming laptop with a solid GPU that’s worth grabbing if you don’t want to spend thousands on something bulky.

Why you should buy the Legion Pro 7i Gen 8

One of the most important parts of a gaming laptop is its GPU, and you’ll be happy to know that this one has an RTX 4070, which is a solid 1080p and somewhat 1440p graphics card. That’s good because it has a 16-inch screen that runs a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a very impressive 240Hz refresh rate. For the most part, the RTX 4070 will struggle to hit both with high graphical settings and even with compromises; you’ll likely have to prioritize one over the other. That’s not a dealbreaker, though, since it gives you the versatility to change based on what you’re playing; high refresh for competitive and action-packed games and higher graphics for slower, more narratively-focused ones. 16 inches also means you get the far superior 16:10 aspect ratio, which is perfect for games as it gives you a wider field of view.

Besides the GPU, you get one of the most powerful CPUs on the market, the Intel Core i9-13900HX, which is great for things like music production, graphical editing, and even streaming to Twitch or YouTube if you’re planning to do that. RAM is also relatively impressive, with 16GB of DDR5, so it’s fast and smooth, while the 1TB of SSD storage should be enough for most folks, even with the size of today’s games. That said, if you feel it’s on the low side, you could always expand it a bit with one of these external hard drive deals.

Overall, it’s hard to bear the Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 when it comes to price vs performance, especially with the discounted price from Lenovo that knocks it down to just $1,780. That said, if you’d like to compare with a few other options, then these gaming laptop deals are worth checking out.

