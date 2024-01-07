 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $520 off today

Albert Bassili
By
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

There are a lot of gaming laptop companies out there, and it can often be a bit difficult to discern a good deal from a bad one that isn’t saving you much. Luckily, the Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 is a solid gaming laptop, and while Lenovo does sometimes tend to overprice their MSRP of laptops, this deal is pretty excellent compared to the market. It’s been discounted down to just $1,780 from $2,300, which makes it an excellent mid-range gaming laptop with a solid GPU that’s worth grabbing if you don’t want to spend thousands on something bulky.

Why you should buy the Legion Pro 7i Gen 8

One of the most important parts of a gaming laptop is its GPU, and you’ll be happy to know that this one has an RTX 4070, which is a solid 1080p and somewhat 1440p graphics card. That’s good because it has a 16-inch screen that runs a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a very impressive 240Hz refresh rate. For the most part, the RTX 4070 will struggle to hit both with high graphical settings and even with compromises; you’ll likely have to prioritize one over the other. That’s not a dealbreaker, though, since it gives you the versatility to change based on what you’re playing; high refresh for competitive and action-packed games and higher graphics for slower, more narratively-focused ones. 16 inches also means you get the far superior 16:10 aspect ratio, which is perfect for games as it gives you a wider field of view.

Besides the GPU, you get one of the most powerful CPUs on the market, the Intel Core i9-13900HX, which is great for things like music production, graphical editing, and even streaming to Twitch or YouTube if you’re planning to do that. RAM is also relatively impressive, with 16GB of DDR5, so it’s fast and smooth, while the 1TB of SSD storage should be enough for most folks, even with the size of today’s games. That said, if you feel it’s on the low side, you could always expand it a bit with one of these external hard drive deals.

Related

Overall, it’s hard to bear the Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 when it comes to price vs performance, especially with the discounted price from Lenovo that knocks it down to just $1,780. That said, if you’d like to compare with a few other options, then these gaming laptop deals are worth checking out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Get a new workhorse from $180
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.

If you're looking for laptop deals with a focus on all things Lenovo, you're in luck. Below, we've looked specifically at Lenovo laptop deals so that you can save big on one of the best laptop brands around. The company is well known for making great Chromebooks, powerhouse laptops, and gaming laptops too. Because of that, we've looked at a bit of everything with regular Lenovo laptops separated from gaming laptops. If you read on, we'll take you through everything you need to know.
Best Lenovo laptop deals

In the past, Lenovo has been responsible for some of the best laptops as well as the best Chromebooks so you're in safe hands here. Lenovo makes some very affordable laptops along with some high-end workhorses that are quite the investment. It also develops some of the best 2-in-1 laptops. In all cases, when shopping direct from Lenovo, be a little wary of its estimated value system. It's usually overly optimistic which means the discount can look bigger than the reality. Despite that, the sales price is often very good even if the saving isn't entirely accurate. Most Lenovo laptops are built very robustly so that they'll last, often built to meet military standards.

Read more
This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop is 62% off right now
lenovo thinkpad x1 oled deal march 2022 extreme feature shot

Lenovo probably has one of the widest laptop offerings of any brand, so if you're looking for a work laptop, then Lenovo has some great options. For example, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is made to be the quintessential work laptop with a lot of quintessential business-related features. You can grab it now from Lenovo for just $1,200 rather than the usual $3,229, although it is important to note that, while it may seem like a large discount, Lenovo does have a tendency to over-rice the list price of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. That's not to say it's a great deal; taking the laptop as is without the MSRP, the $1,200 is still excellent.

Why you should buy the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Under the hood, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon has an Intel Core i7-1365U vPro Processor, which is a mid-to-high-end processor in the latest generation, so you're getting something up-to-date. It also means that you're going to be able to handle pretty much all productivity work without issue, and that includes everything from document processing to slideshow making. It can also likely get some editing work done, which is handy if you need a couple to do a bit of simple photo editing now and again. Besides the powerful processor, the 32GB of DDR5 RAM will give you an overall solid day-to-day experience. Plus, it's a good amount of RAM to have if you're a programmer or do a lot of CAD stuff.

Read more
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop just had its price slashed to $299
Lenovo Flex 5i 14 2023 media mode showing display.

2-in-1 laptop deals are often focused on mid-range offerings but right now, you can buy an inexpensive 2-in-1 laptop at Walmart in the form of the Lenovo Flex 5i. Usually priced at $349, it's down to $299 for a limited time only. If you want all the benefits of a Windows 11-based laptop that will also work as a tablet, this is one of the laptop deals you need to consider. It's perfect for someone seeking flexibility on a budget. Let's take a look at the specs it offers.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Flex 5i
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around so while the price is low, the Lenovo Flex 5i is great value for the price. It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The highlight here is its 14-inch full HD touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 resolution. While it won't rival the absolute best 2-in-1 laptops, it's a good starting point for someone who wants the best of both worlds. Thanks to its 360-degree hinge, you can move it around to suit your plans, switching between tent, stand, and tablet modes. You can also add on a Lenovo Digital Pen 3.0 if you'd prefer to be more exact with your movements.

Read more