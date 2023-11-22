 Skip to main content
In partnership with

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save a ridiculous $400 on Roborock S8 Pro Ultra for Black Friday

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra around family for holidays.
Roborock

Ready or not, the deals just won’t quit coming, and we have another fantastic one for you right here. For Black Friday, Roborock is offering a whopping $400 off its S8 Pro Ultra robot vacuum with a super convenient and auto-feature-rich dock. The vacuum alone is phenomenal, with accurate LiDAR-based navigation, an intelligent and liftable brush, and mop — so your carpets won’t get wet — and fast charging so it can get back into action quickly. The dock self-washes, self-dries, self-empties, and self-refills the vacuum, and then it cleans itself to prevent mold and mildew build-up, and you don’t even have to lift a finger for any of it. The discount drops the regular price of $1,600 down to $1,200, and it’s a deal you don’t want to miss. It will be over before you know it, so don’t waste time shopping. You’ll find more deals listed on Roborock’s Black Friday deals page.

Save Now

Why you should buy the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and its amazing RockDock Ultra

There’s really no way to oversell it because this system is truly amazing. Dubbed the RockDock Ultra, the dock that the S8 Pro Ultra comes with can do pretty much anything and everything. It self-washes, self-dries, self-empties, and self-refills the robot vacuum and mop unit between cleanings. But it also self-cleans the docking pad so that no mold or mildew builds up over time, which is important because this system will be coming and going, filling its water tank, emptying the debris it collects, and so on. In case it wasn’t clear, it does all of this without you having to intervene for up to seven weeks.

Yes, let that sink in. The S8 Pro Ultra and its RockDock will continue operating, cleaning, refilling, and recharging, all on its own, without you having to do anything, for up to seven weeks. That’s plenty of time to get you through the holidays and then some. Imagine never having to clean or mop your floors again. It’s that simple.

Don't Miss:

The water and debris tank holds enough to cover up to 3,230 square feet of space. For some homes, that’s enough to clean the home two or three times over before the vacuum even needs to return to its dock. The DuoRoller Riser brush and VibraRise mopping deliver plenty of suction and scrubbing power during cleans, while the mop element lifts out of the way when traveling over soft flooring like carpets and rugs. It’s your choice, too, whether it vacuums and mops simultaneously, saving a lot of time, or it vacuums and then mops separately. It can also do one function or the other, for example, if you only want it to vacuum up some crumbs and skip the mopping. You can control it all from a mobile app, as well, and set up no-go zones, schedule cleanings, and more.

For Black Friday, Roborock is offering one of its best prices ever on the S8 Pro Ultra and RockDock, saving you $400. Normally $1,600, it’s available today for $1,200. That deal won’t last long, though, so if you have any interest at all we recommend grabbing one of these real soon. Of course, if you want to see what else Roborock has on sale for Black Friday, you can review the Roborock deals page.

Save Now

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
This Dell 27-inch all-in-one PC is $400 off for Black Friday
The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One on a desk next to a keyboard.

While desktop PCs are usually built with power in mind, they take up a lot of space that some folks might not have. It also requires a lot of extra work to find and connect a monitor, which is why all-in-one PCs are a great solution for those who don't have the space or time for a traditional PC. While iMacs tend to be the most well-known all-in-one PC, this Inspiron 27 All-in-One is also a great option, and it's even shown up on our list of best all-in-one computers. In fact, you can grab it from Dell as part of the recent Black Friday deals directly for just $1,210 instead of the usual $1,610 it goes for, which is a solid $400 discount.

Why you should buy the Inspiron 27 All-in-One
Under the hood, the Inspiron 27 has an Intel Core i7-1355U, a mid-range processor that can easily handle most productivity tasks and general day-to-day activities. Unfortunately, it doesn't really have a powerful graphics card, the GeForce MX550, which is a budget-level GPU that will maybe let you get away with some casual or indie gaming. That said, the graphics card is mostly there to run the screen, which is a 27-inch FHD panel, and it's even touch-enabled, so you can also control the screen without needing a mouse and keyboard, which is great for those who enjoy touch screens.

Read more
Beats Studio Pro headphones are 51% off for Black Friday
Beats Studio Pro on side.

We've seen an incredible number of Black Friday headphone deals pop up over the past week, as retailers just can't seem to wait for the official Black Friday date to start their sales. Amazon Black Friday deals have been a particularly fertile ground for discounts, including this awesome deal on a pair of Beat Studio Pro headphones. Normally $350, these bad boys are down to $170, a half their normal price. If you've been scrolling through our list of the best Beats Black Friday deals and decided the Studio Pros are the option for you, grab this deal before Amazon brings the price back up.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro
Beats headphones aren't everyone's first pick, but for people who like their unique style and sound presentation, there's nothing better. Beats signature style is bass heavy, so if you listen to a lot of music with an emphasis on low-end, you'll enjoy the Beats Studio Pro. These are the premier Beats headphone model, so if you're interested, here's your chance at the best of the best while the price is low.

Read more
16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is $200 off for Black Friday
An open MacBook Pro on a table.

The MacBook Pro is a popular machine for MacOS users who only settle for the best. The laptop has a reputation for power, elegance and synergy with other Apple products. Unfortunately that comes with the Apple price tag. Even with Black Friday MacBook deals, these powerful machines are still expensive. One of the best out there, the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip, currently has a $200 price cut that brings it from $2,499 down to $2,299 as part of Best Buy Black Friday deals. It's worth checking it out if you're in the market for Black Friday deals on Apple products. We've broken down the benefits of the MacBook Pro below.

Why you should buy the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 during Black Friday
Our MacBook Pro M3 review breaks down everything you'd need to know about the newest model. To make it short, we gave the laptop a 9 out of 10. The most important factor that went into that ranking was the massive increase in performance in the new GPU. You'll be flying through demanding tasks like video and photo editing or 3D rendering. The display itself is even brighter, which will make those photo and video edits pop even more. The only disadvantage of the screen setup is that you can only plug in one external monitor. Overall the entire design of the laptop is gorgeous -- but that's what we've all come to expect from Apple. We particularly like the new Space Black.

Read more