Ready or not, the deals just won’t quit coming, and we have another fantastic one for you right here. For Black Friday, Roborock is offering a whopping $400 off its S8 Pro Ultra robot vacuum with a super convenient and auto-feature-rich dock. The vacuum alone is phenomenal, with accurate LiDAR-based navigation, an intelligent and liftable brush, and mop — so your carpets won’t get wet — and fast charging so it can get back into action quickly. The dock self-washes, self-dries, self-empties, and self-refills the vacuum, and then it cleans itself to prevent mold and mildew build-up, and you don’t even have to lift a finger for any of it. The discount drops the regular price of $1,600 down to $1,200, and it’s a deal you don’t want to miss. It will be over before you know it, so don’t waste time shopping. You’ll find more deals listed on Roborock’s Black Friday deals page.

Why you should buy the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and its amazing RockDock Ultra

There’s really no way to oversell it because this system is truly amazing. Dubbed the RockDock Ultra, the dock that the S8 Pro Ultra comes with can do pretty much anything and everything. It self-washes, self-dries, self-empties, and self-refills the robot vacuum and mop unit between cleanings. But it also self-cleans the docking pad so that no mold or mildew builds up over time, which is important because this system will be coming and going, filling its water tank, emptying the debris it collects, and so on. In case it wasn’t clear, it does all of this without you having to intervene for up to seven weeks.

Yes, let that sink in. The S8 Pro Ultra and its RockDock will continue operating, cleaning, refilling, and recharging, all on its own, without you having to do anything, for up to seven weeks. That’s plenty of time to get you through the holidays and then some. Imagine never having to clean or mop your floors again. It’s that simple.

The water and debris tank holds enough to cover up to 3,230 square feet of space. For some homes, that’s enough to clean the home two or three times over before the vacuum even needs to return to its dock. The DuoRoller Riser brush and VibraRise mopping deliver plenty of suction and scrubbing power during cleans, while the mop element lifts out of the way when traveling over soft flooring like carpets and rugs. It’s your choice, too, whether it vacuums and mops simultaneously, saving a lot of time, or it vacuums and then mops separately. It can also do one function or the other, for example, if you only want it to vacuum up some crumbs and skip the mopping. You can control it all from a mobile app, as well, and set up no-go zones, schedule cleanings, and more.

For Black Friday, Roborock is offering one of its best prices ever on the S8 Pro Ultra and RockDock, saving you $400. Normally $1,600, it’s available today for $1,200. That deal won’t last long, though, so if you have any interest at all we recommend grabbing one of these real soon. Of course, if you want to see what else Roborock has on sale for Black Friday, you can review the Roborock deals page.

