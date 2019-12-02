While several holiday camera deals are still running, Cyber Monday is also bringing a long list of camera deals, from affordable action cams and discount DSLRs and even full-frame cameras for under $1,000. Here are a the best Cyber Monday camera deals.

If you’re looking for something a little more security-related, we’ve also found Ring Video Doorbell and home security camera deals that end tonight.

Fujifilm makes some of the best instant cameras — this bundle comes with film and fun accessories to make a good $50 gift.

GoPro Hero7 Black, $300

The GoPro Hero8 Black may be out, but the Hero7 is still good — and is a bargain for Cyber Monday.

GoPro Hero 8 Black with accessories, $350

Take advantage of a rare $50 discount on the GoPro Hero8 Black, the latest and greatest model, with some free accessories from Best Buy.

Panasonic FZ80, $298

The Panasonic FZ80 offers one major thing that your smartphone can’t even come close to — a 60x optical zoom.

Nikon D3500 with two lenses, $397

Cyber Monday deals make it easy to get started with a beginner’s DSLR. Nikon’s solid D3500 is on sale for under $400 with two lenses.

Canon EOS T6, $400

Partial to Canon? Newbie photographers can still get started for $400 with this Rebel EOS T6 kit.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III, $399

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III is a compact, lightweight, and good-looking camera that packs in-body image stabilization into its impressively small frame. You’ll need to spend extra to get it with a lens, though.

Sony A6000, $448

Sony’s A6000 offers a solid set of features for beginner photographers and enthusiasts, without the heft of an entry-level DSLR. The camera body and a lens is on sale for $448 from Amazon.

Canon EOS M50, $600

The Canon EOS M50 offers a bit more than entry-level features, with 10 fps bursts and 4K video from the 24-megapixel camera. Best Buy has the deal with a kit lens.

Nikon D7500 $797

Our current pick for the best sub-$1,000 camera for action and sports, the Nikon D7500 offers fast burst shooting and quick autofocus for working with moving subjects.

Canon EOS Rebel T7i, $800

Cyber Monday isn’t just for the entry-level DSLRs. The Canon EOS Rebel T7i offers more advanced features than the T6, if you’re willing to spend a bit more.

Nikon D610 kit, $900

Full-frame cameras are hard to find for less than $1,000 — but this Nikon D610 sinks even lower — and it comes with a lens and battery grip included. The Cyber Monday kit deal is even cheaper than buying just the camera body alone.

Sony A7 II kit, $998

The Nikon D610 isn’t the only full-frame camera under $1,000. The Sony A7 II is also a solid deal that includes a 24-70mm kit lens.

Canon EOS RP, $1,000

The Canon EOS RP is the cheapest full-frame mirrorless that you can get without going for an outdated model. Cyber Monday drops the price by about $300.

Sony RX100 VII kit, $1,200

The Sony RX100 series creates one of the best compact cameras on the market — the Sony RX100 VII kit is discounted to $1,200 from B&H. That’s still a steep price, but a rare discount for the peerless, advanced compact camera.

Sony A7 III $1,800

Sony A7 II a bit too old? The Sony A7 III packs in a few more features, but still sits at a good price for Cyber Monday. The camera with a lens and accessories is about $1,800 from B&H.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, $2,499

The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is a solid mid-level full-frame camera, packing in 30 megapixels, 4K video, and a 61-point autofocus system. Cyber Monday knocks the price down by about $800 for the body only.

Cyber Monday Lens deals

Cyber Monday isn’s just for cameras — Amazon has a list of discounted Canon lenses like a 50mm f/1.4 for $299, and Nikon lens deals, like a 50mm f/18 for $177.

