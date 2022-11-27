Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals: Roomba, Shark, Roborock

Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals are here, because when we think “cyber,” we think “robot maid.” As you peruse this listing, you may notice that it is much longer than expected, including way more names than just Roomba. There even a few robot mops! If that feels like something straight out of a campy sci-fi classic to you, you aren’t alone. So, put down that Asimov story and see how closely the sci-fi 2022 of yore matches up with the real thing.

Eufy Clean RoboVac G32 Pro — $119, was $300

The last of this year’s big Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals worth mentioning comes from Walmart. The affordable-for-every-home Eufy Clean RoboVac G32 Pro is cheaper than some of the best manual vacuum cleaners in the world right now and works with both carpets and hardwood flooring. One particularly nice thing about the Eufy Clean RoboVac G32 Pro is how small it is. At only 2.85-inches tall, it can get to places you’d otherwise be crouched on the ground with a regular vacuum to get at, all while sucking away at a volume level comparable to your microwave. Just because its cheap doesn’t mean you should discount its power or smarts, either. It uses powerful suction and has smart logic to efficiently plan its route about your home.

iRobot Roomba 694 — $180, was $275

The iRobot Roomba 694 has always been interesting in that it was in that very rare smart, but still cheap category. In fact, our iRobot Roomba 694 review not only dubbed it last year’s robot vacuum to buy, but also pointed out something fascinating: it costs less than some nonprogrammable robot vacuums while still having a powerful three-stage cleaning system. Naturally, today’s sale price makes it even better. It’s smart enough to not fall down stairs, learn your daily habits so as to not irritate you while it cleans, and automatically dock itself before running out of power. Plus, you can program it to focus on some parts of your house and completely avoid others. Or, if you have allergies, you might want it to be a bit more active during the pollen seasons. It can do that!

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum — $280, was $500

As we examine all of the Cyber Monday deals, we like to make sure we have a variety of brands and styles available. You might be familiar with Shark from our Shark Vacmop review, but there just aren’t as many Shark vacuums out there as there are with other brands. In other words, when Shark makes something new, it makes the changes for it to be worth your while. The Shark EZ Robot Vacuum has a 5.63-inch cleaning width and works just as well on carpets as it does on hardwood flooring. But the thing we really like about the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum is that once it is done demonstrating how good of a robot vacuum for pet hair and dust it is, it automatically returns to its base and dumps out what it collected into a larger bin. Instead of wasting your time cleaning out your vacuum, you only have to worry about emptying its base every few weeks. It is enough to almost make you forget that vacuuming is even happening, which is a good thing in our book!

iRobot Roomba i7+ — $500, was $900

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is a self-emptying robot vacuum that will help simplify your life. Its algorithm makes it go line by line through each room of your house so every possible spot gets covered. When an obstacle, such as a table leg, is encountered, the iRobot Roomba i7+ acts sort of like an ant encountering a pebble in its path. By that, we mean to say that it just navigates around the problem and continues on its route without a fuss. It uses dual multisurface rubber brushes to cleanse whatever it encounters, but our favorite part of using the iRobot Roomba i7+ is when it overcomes the limitations of its circular design by using its handy edge-sweeping brush.

iRobot Roomba S9+ with Braava Jet m6 — $1,149, was $1,499

This iRobot deal is actually a cool combo of the Roomba S9+ and Braava Jet m6 (see more below). Where we have called the S9+ a “nearly perfect robot” and observed the Braava Jet m6’s unique place as a fantastic robot mop for places large and small, what about a combination of the two? Yeah, it turns out a Roomba with a suction power 40 times greater than any before it does great when combined with a mop. One of the most relieving features of the S9+ is its flattened front. There’s just something really disconcerting about seeing a circular vacuum try to clean a rectangular room. However, don’t worry, as you’ll still get the side-sweeping brush to help get the last infuriating pile of dust out of the corner. And again, that Braava Jet m6 mop is going to be able to go to town after your vacuum has sucked all of the dust up. However, that’s enough about the mop here. It turns out there was a deal on a mop by itself that was so great that we decided to cover it separately. Scroll on down and take a look for yourself!

