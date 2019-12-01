Deals

Best Cyber Monday home security camera deals 2019: Arlo, Blink, and Nest

By

Cyber Monday deals have arrived, and there are plenty of great sales on home security cameras from Ring, Google Nest, Arlo, Blink, and Amazon that you can score to keep your home safe and fend off those pesky porch pirates. We’ve rounded up the best home security system deals that are currently running and we are serving them up as new ones become available.

For example, Walmart has a security camera that doubles as a light bulb for $75 off, while Home Depot has the Ring Outdoor Wi-Fi Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight for $50 off.. Check back for more deals on major brands like Nest, Arlo, and Ring throughout the week. From what we’ve seen so far, the deals are fantastic at Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers.

Best Cyber Monday home security camera deals today

  • Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera$160 ($40 off)
  • Ring Video Doorbell 2$130 ($70 off)
  • Night Owl’s 8 CH 1080p HD Wired Video Security System$180 ($120 off)
  • Arlo Smart Home 1 HD Camera Security System$100 ($30 off)
  • Blink XT Surveillance System$185 ($65 off)

Ring Floodlight Cam, Black

$199 $249
Expires soon
Talk to visitors at your door through your phone, tablet, or PC with this Alexa-enabled motion sensing security camera -- you get convenience and security in one tidy package.
Buy at Amazon

Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Security Cam Bundle

$519 $656
Expires soon
Increase the security and smart capabilities of your home with this Nest Smart Wi-Fi video doorbell bundle that also includes a 3-pack security camera kit and two smart plugs.
Buy at Walmart

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) with Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera

$125 $190
Expires soon
The 5.5-inch Echo Show is bunded with the Blink XT2 indoor/outdoor wire-free camera that has 2-way audio, customizable motion detection, and live-view recording with free cloud storage.
Buy at Amazon

Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link

$85 $94
Expires soon
Whether you’re starting to build your home surveillance system or looking to expand your existing security setup, this Kasa Cam Outdoor is a great option at the right price tag.
Buy at Amazon

Save 20% on TP-Link's Kasa Spot Indoor Camera

$40 $50
Expires soon
The Kasa Spot is a 1080p security camera with a wide 130-degree field of view and night vision that illuminates up to 20 feet from the camera and two-way audio so you can talk to family or visitors.
Buy at Amazon

NestCam Outdoor HD Security Camera (2 Pack)

$228 $450
Expires soon
The NestCam Outdoor HD is weatherproof, and includes built-in two-way audio. The cameras intelligently detect activity, and send alerts to your phone or email. Get a two pack on sale today.
Buy at Amazon

Arlo - Pro 2 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 1080p Security Camera System

$400 $650
Expires soon
Get one of the best wireless and weather-resistant security systems on the market to keep your family safe and sound and your home protected while away.
Buy at Best Buy

Arlo Pro 2 - Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren

$270 $480
Expires soon
The Arlo Pro 2 is the best outdoor security camera you can get right now. 100% wire-free for ease of installation with weatherproof cameras for year-round protection and 7-days of free cloud storage.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera

$125 $190
Expires soon
This bundle lets you see security camera footage on a screen you can put anywhere in your home. Plus, you can use the Show to listen music, check the weather, make a grocery list and more.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8 (Charcoal) with Ring Indoor Camera

$140 $190
Expires soon
Pre-order the new Echo Show 8 together with a Ring indoor camera if you are looking for gift ideas for the family. Save $30 off the combined prices of these devices on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
2019 Best Outdoor Security Camera

Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System (White)

$270 $480
Expires soon
The Arlo Pro 2 is one of the absolute best indoor/outdoor security systems you can buy. This two-camera bundle lets you keep an eye on both the front and back of your home for greater peace of mind.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Floodlight Cam, White

$199 $249
Expires soon
Talk to visitors at your door through your phone, tablet, or PC with this Alexa-enabled motion sensing security camera -- you get convenience and security in one tidy package.
Buy at Amazon

Cyber Monday security camera deals we saw last year

Last year, Amazon dropped jaws by offering its Echo Look (currently unavailable) indoor camera for just $50 (the normal retail price was $200.). Arlo’s security camera received a $200 price cut, the Nest Cam Indoor followed suit with savings of $70, and the Ring Video Doorbell sold for just $149.

Looking for more home security deals? Find more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This is the best Cyber Monday Ring doorbell deal you’ll find today

black friday discounts ring security products video doorbell echo show 5

Best Cyber Monday deals on Alexa, Echo, Fire TV, and all Amazon devices updated

Best Black Friday deals on Alexa, Echo, Fire TV, and all Amazon devices updated

Ring Video Doorbell vs. Nest Hello: Which Black Friday deal is better?

amazon shatters the prices on ring video doorbells and throws in a free show 5 doorbell 2 with echo 02 1

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2019: Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more

Windows 10 Laptop

Best Cyber Monday smartphone deals 2019: Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and more

Bezel-less phones on table

Dell drops killer deals on XPS and Alienware laptops for Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday deal in streaming is the Disney+ Bundle