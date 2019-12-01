Cyber Monday deals have arrived, and there are plenty of great sales on home security cameras from Ring, Google Nest, Arlo, Blink, and Amazon that you can score to keep your home safe and fend off those pesky porch pirates. We’ve rounded up the best home security system deals that are currently running and we are serving them up as new ones become available.
For example, Walmart has a security camera that doubles as a light bulb for $75 off, while Home Depot has the Ring Outdoor Wi-Fi Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight for $50 off.. Check back for more deals on major brands like Nest, Arlo, and Ring throughout the week. From what we’ve seen so far, the deals are fantastic at Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers.
Best Cyber Monday home security camera deals today
- Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera — $160 ($40 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $130 ($70 off)
- Night Owl’s 8 CH 1080p HD Wired Video Security System— $180 ($120 off)
- Arlo Smart Home 1 HD Camera Security System — $100 ($30 off)
- Blink XT Surveillance System — $185 ($65 off)
Ring Floodlight Cam, Black$199 $249
Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Security Cam Bundle$519 $656
Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) with Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera$125 $190
Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link$85 $94
Save 20% on TP-Link's Kasa Spot Indoor Camera$40 $50
NestCam Outdoor HD Security Camera (2 Pack)$228 $450
Arlo - Pro 2 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 1080p Security Camera System$400 $650
Arlo Pro 2 - Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren$270 $480
Echo Show 5 with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera$125 $190
Echo Show 8 (Charcoal) with Ring Indoor Camera$140 $190
Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System (White)$270 $480
Ring Floodlight Cam, White$199 $249
Cyber Monday security camera deals we saw last year
Last year, Amazon dropped jaws by offering its Echo Look (currently unavailable) indoor camera for just $50 (the normal retail price was $200.). Arlo’s security camera received a $200 price cut, the Nest Cam Indoor followed suit with savings of $70, and the Ring Video Doorbell sold for just $149.
