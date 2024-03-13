For the protection of your family and your home, you should think about investing in security camera deals. You can’t put a price on your peace of mind, but you could enjoy huge savings with Amazon’s offer for five units of the fourth-generation Blink Outdoor. From an original price of $400, you can get the package for just $200, following a 50% discount that translates to $200 in savings. This is exclusive for Amazon Prime members though, so this is a good reason to sign up for it if you’re not yet a member, but you need to hurry because the bargain may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera

The Blink Outdoor is in our roundup of the best home security cameras as the top option to work with Amazon’s Alexa, which isn’t a surprise as Blink is an Amazon-owned company. You can use voice commands on smart home devices powered by the digital assistant for functions such as engaging live view through the security cameras, and arming or disarming your systems. The latest version of the security camera, the Blink Outdoor 4, introduces Person Detection, which will give you more detailed alerts and identify if a person is captured in the motion zones and not an animal or object. You’ll need a Blink subscription to access this feature though.

In our comparison of the Blink Outdoor 4 versus Blink Outdoor 3, we recommend going for the new model of the security camera for a wider 143-degree field of view compared to its predecessor’s 110 degrees, improved motion detection and dual-zone motion alerts, and better infrared night vision. Both security cameras are easy to install, but the Blink Outdoor 4 can last up to two years before you need to replace its two AA batteries.

Trending Deals:

There are lots of options for security cameras out there, but you can’t go wrong with the Blink Outdoor 4, especially now that you can get five pieces for just $200 from Amazon following a 50% discount on the bundle’s original price of $400. If you want to pocket the $200 in savings that’s exclusively for Amazon Prime members, you need to hurry with the transaction, because there’s a chance that stocks are already running low. You may miss out on this offer for the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera if you keep delaying your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations