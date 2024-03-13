 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This bundle of five Blink Outdoor security cameras is 50% off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Blink Outdoor Camera 4 mounted on a brick wall.
Blink

For the protection of your family and your home, you should think about investing in security camera deals. You can’t put a price on your peace of mind, but you could enjoy huge savings with Amazon’s offer for five units of the fourth-generation Blink Outdoor. From an original price of $400, you can get the package for just $200, following a 50% discount that translates to $200 in savings. This is exclusive for Amazon Prime members though, so this is a good reason to sign up for it if you’re not yet a member, but you need to hurry because the bargain may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera

The Blink Outdoor is in our roundup of the best home security cameras as the top option to work with Amazon’s Alexa, which isn’t a surprise as Blink is an Amazon-owned company. You can use voice commands on smart home devices powered by the digital assistant for functions such as engaging live view through the security cameras, and arming or disarming your systems. The latest version of the security camera, the Blink Outdoor 4, introduces Person Detection, which will give you more detailed alerts and identify if a person is captured in the motion zones and not an animal or object. You’ll need a Blink subscription to access this feature though.

In our comparison of the Blink Outdoor 4 versus Blink Outdoor 3, we recommend going for the new model of the security camera for a wider 143-degree field of view compared to its predecessor’s 110 degrees, improved motion detection and dual-zone motion alerts, and better infrared night vision. Both security cameras are easy to install, but the Blink Outdoor 4 can last up to two years before you need to replace its two AA batteries.

Trending Deals:

There are lots of options for security cameras out there, but you can’t go wrong with the Blink Outdoor 4, especially now that you can get five pieces for just $200 from Amazon following a 50% discount on the bundle’s original price of $400. If you want to pocket the $200 in savings that’s exclusively for Amazon Prime members, you need to hurry with the transaction, because there’s a chance that stocks are already running low. You may miss out on this offer for the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera if you keep delaying your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best home security cameras for 2024

Choosing a home security camera can be a daunting task since there are a lot of things to consider. Some aren’t susceptible to power outages, thanks to their battery power and local storage, while others need careful placements inside or outside the home.

We recommend starting with something like the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, a well-rounded camera that’s packed full of features and boasts performance that ensures you’ll be in the know about what’s happening at your home. Competitors like Ring and Nest may be more recognizable brands, but the Arlo Pro 4 has them beat on features for the price. If you're not sold on the Arlo product, here's a look at the best security cameras of 2024.

Read more
Hurry! This popular Roomba robot vacuum is 20% off right now
iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum

Kiss those dirty floors goodbye because the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is on sale and ready to tackle those messy areas! This super-affordable model is loaded with features typically only seen in more expensive models, and now it is even cheaper. When surveying Roomba deals, this sale is not quite as good as the pricing we saw during Cyber Monday deals, but it helps if you are looking for fast cleaning after the holiday rush. The sale is only for a limited time, so it is better to buy sooner rather than later so you don't miss this amazing deal! 

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The holidays are over, the tree has been put away, and it is time to give the house a solid cleaning after the holiday hubbub. The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is up to the task, taking the elbow grease out of clean floors. iRobot is a frequent feature on Digital Trends for its outstanding performance, earning a spot on our lists for both the best robot vacuum and the best robot vacuum and mop combos. Its Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum continues in that vein, showing enormous flexibility backed by reliable performance. “​​The iRobot Roomba 694 is a sleekly designed, powerful cleaning machine,” we say in our iRobot Roomba 694 review. “But the Roomba 694 not only has brawn, it has brains.” 

Read more
The KitchenAid Burr coffee grinder is at its lowest price ever
KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder in Matte Black

Every once in a blue moon, there is a deal that you absolutely cannot miss out on. Right now, that amazing deal is on the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder, which is currently 22% off on Amazon. Originally priced at $180, you can get this high-end grinder for $140 to make your daily cup of joe that much better. Act fast because this is the lowest we've seen ever seen this item priced before.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder
Most coffee drinkers have very specific requests and needs when it comes to their daily (or multiple) dose of caffeine. Pair this grinder with a single-cup coffee maker and you have got the perfect combination to take your coffee to the next level. It will give you the perfect grind for every kind of brew including French Press, cold brew and espresso. This device offers 70 precise settings that offer a variety of grind sizes from coarse and fine, depending on your drink of choice. With the Automatic Smart Dosing Technology, you won't have to guess the correct amount of beans as the machine will automatically adjust grind time to give you the proper amount of grinds. The stainless steel conical burrs found on the grinder will give you optimal flavor extraction as well as a superior grinding process.

Read more