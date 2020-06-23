If you’re looking into upgrading your primary work device but don’t want to spend a truckload of money, take a look at the Microsoft Surface Go and Surface Pro 7, two of our favorite 2-in-1s. These devices aren’t as powerful (nor as expensive) as the flagship Surface Pro X but they still offer specs and performance that’s impressive for the price. Save as much as $360 when you get them at Amazon and Best Buy today.

Microsoft Surface Go – $445, was $549

The Microsoft Surface Go is the smallest and most affordable tablet in the Microsoft Surface line. It’s the ideal travel buddy and perfect for those who don’t want to dive into the Surface Pro’s larger screen and slightly higher price tag. Basically a 10-inch tablet/laptop hybrid, it runs with a full version of Windows 10 and has an Intel Pentium Gold processor in its heart that’s plenty fast and powerful. Although not bundled, you should definitely consider purchasing the Signature Type Cover. This detachable keyboard doubles as a kickstand and offers an extremely comfortable typing experience.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – $599, was $959

While Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro X presents plenty of notable improvements both in hardware and performance, it’s, unfortunately, one of the most expensive machines in the market. What you get with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is what we’ve already come to expect from a Surface Pro device but for a price that won’t burn a hole through your bank account: A gorgeous display, top-notch build quality, updated processor performance, and outstanding battery life. It’s a terrific all-rounder and a much better value for your money. Microsoft touts it as a true laptop replacement, and it definitely has the processing power to back that up. Even this unit’s entry-level Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM make it a multitasking beast. While typically sold separately, the detachable Type Cover keyboard remains a mandatory purchase, because without it the Surface Pro 7 doesn’t make much sense. We’re happy to report that this deal comes bundled with it.

Looking for more? Visit our Deals hub for more laptop deals, Chromebook deals, Surface Pro deals, and MacBook deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations