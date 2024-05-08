 Skip to main content
Save $250 with this Arlo Pro security camera bundle deal

By
The contents of the Arlo Pro 5S 2K security bundle.
Arlo

A single security camera may not be enough to protect your home, so you should be looking for bundles when you’re browsing through security camera deals. Here’s one that you should consider — the Arlo Pro 5S 2K security camera bundle, which is down to $450 from Best Buy following a $250 discount on its original price of $700. There’s a chance that it’s back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so if you want to enjoy the savings, it’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 5S 2K security camera bundle

The bundle comes with three units of the Arlo Pro 5S 2K security camera, which is capable of up to 12x zoom to get a closer look at faces and license plates, and a 160-degree field of view so you’ll see more of what’s going on. You can look through their lenses using the Arlo Secure app, and you can customize motion zones so you’ll get a notification if the security camera detects movement in those areas. Footage will be clear even at night with the Arlo Pro 5S 2K’s color night vision and enhanced low light video, and it’s easy to install with a wire-free setup as it’s battery-powered.

Related

In addition to the three Arlo Pro 5S 2K security cameras, the bundle comes with four rechargeable batteries so you have one spare, a dual battery charging station, and a security yard sign. You’ll also get three anti-theft mounts for installing the security cameras, which will make sure that they’ll stay in place even if someone tries to remove them.

Give your family and your home the protection that it needs with the Arlo Pro 5S 2K security camera bundle, which is on sale from Best Buy with a $250 discount. Instead of $700, you’ll only have to pay $450 for this complete package, but only if you hurry because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain. If you think the Arlo Pro 5S 2K security camera bundle is perfect for your peace of mind, stop hesitating and proceed with the transaction immediately so you’ll get it for cheaper than usual.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
