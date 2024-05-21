Get ready for summer with deals on Dyson bladeless fans

With the heat of summer just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to take advantage of Dyson deals for the brand’s bladeless fans. Here are two offers from Best Buy that you won’t want to miss — the Dyson Cool AM07 for just $300, following a $70 discount on its original price of $370, and the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 for only $500, for savings of $150 on its sticker price of $650. Dyson devices don’t come cheap, so bargains like these are always popular, resulting in stock usually selling out quickly. If you’ve got your eye on either of them, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase immediately to avoid the risk of missing out.

Dyson Cool AM07 — $300, was $370

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 — $500, was $650

The Dyson Cool AM07 amplifies air around you using its Air Multiplier technology, for an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow that will cool you during the hot summer days. You can choose between 10 airflow settings, and the tower fan also comes with a remote control so you can operate it from afar. You’ll be able to program the Dyson Cool AM07 with a sleep timer so that it will turn off after a while, and it can oscillate at an angle of up to 70 degrees so that it will be able to cool every corner of the room.

The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 takes everything that’s great about the Dyson Cool AM07, including its Air Multiplier technology and sleep timer, but it also serves as a smart air purifier that will capture any pollutants that make their way into your home. When there are changes in air quality, the device will report the pollution on its LCD screen and on the MyDyson app as it initiates the cleaning process. The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 is fully sealed to a HEPA H13 standard so you’re sure that the pollutants are trapped, and it will let you know once its filter needs changing. It works with Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Home for hands-free voice commands, and it can run in Night mode for quiet operation with a dimmed display.

