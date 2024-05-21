 Skip to main content
Get ready for summer with deals on Dyson bladeless fans

With the heat of summer just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to take advantage of Dyson deals for the brand’s bladeless fans. Here are two offers from Best Buy that you won’t want to miss — the Dyson Cool AM07 for just $300, following a $70 discount on its original price of $370, and the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 for only $500, for savings of $150 on its sticker price of $650. Dyson devices don’t come cheap, so bargains like these are always popular, resulting in stock usually selling out quickly. If you’ve got your eye on either of them, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase immediately to avoid the risk of missing out.

Dyson Cool AM07 — $300, was $370

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 — $500, was $650

Dyson Cool AM07 — $300, was $370

dyson-am07-tower-fan-2
Dyson

The Dyson Cool AM07 amplifies air around you using its Air Multiplier technology, for an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow that will cool you during the hot summer days. You can choose between 10 airflow settings, and the tower fan also comes with a remote control so you can operate it from afar. You’ll be able to program the Dyson Cool AM07 with a sleep timer so that it will turn off after a while, and it can oscillate at an angle of up to 70 degrees so that it will be able to cool every corner of the room.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 — $500, was $650

The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 smart air purifier and fan in a room with a man.
Dyson

The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 takes everything that’s great about the Dyson Cool AM07, including its Air Multiplier technology and sleep timer, but it also serves as a smart air purifier that will capture any pollutants that make their way into your home. When there are changes in air quality, the device will report the pollution on its LCD screen and on the MyDyson app as it initiates the cleaning process. The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 is fully sealed to a HEPA H13 standard so you’re sure that the pollutants are trapped, and it will let you know once its filter needs changing. It works with Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Home for hands-free voice commands, and it can run in Night mode for quiet operation with a dimmed display.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Traeger smart pellet grill and smoker is $200 off at Best Buy
A man cooking food outdoors using the Traeger Pro 780 wood pellet grill.

It is just about the perfect time to be outside, at least in most places in the U.S. Not too hot, yet also with none of those reminders of winter that early spring likes to throw out at us from time to time. That means it is a great time to cook outdoors. And while there are plenty of excellent grill deals to peruse already, Best Buy has another incredible deal worth looking at. It's on the Traeger Grills Pro 780 Pellet Grill and Smoker, a product with WiFi-based control methods and a usual price of $1,000 that has been dropped to $800. That's a savings of $200 for a grill that gives you a ton of freedom in how you cook on it. To check it out for yourself, tap the button below. Or, keep reading to get a quick analysis of the product.

Why you should buy the Traeger Grills Pro 780
This version of the Traeger Grills Pro 780 Pellet Grill and Smoker with WiFIRE has a 780 inch cooking surface area with a two-tiered design. There's a large lower grill area and a smaller upper area that keep the grill's body compact (for its overall grilling area) at 27 x 49 inches. Fill the accompanying pellet hopper with up to 18 pounds of pellets that get fed to the fire via a brushless motor for continued fire-feeding that will last a long time.

Read more
Ninja sale: Get up to 25% off air fryers, grills, blenders, and more
Someone using the Ninja Woodfire near a cooked pizza.

Ninja is one of the best-known kitchen appliance brands, and it offers everything from blenders to pizza ovens that almost perfectly recreate the real thing. That said, they can get quite expensive, so we're happy to see that there's a great sale happening right now on various Ninja appliances. We've collected a few of our favorite deals below, but it's well worth checking out everything on offer, and if you can't really find what you're looking for, check out these great Vitamix deals and Instant Pot deals for some offers from other great brands.

What you should buy in Best Buy's Ninja Sale
One of the most versatile tools in any kitchen is a blender, and Ninja has a pretty solid choice in the form of the Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-IQ. It comes with two blades for you to work with, a crushing blade and an extraction blade, which let you make smoothies, and Ninja even throws in two single-serve cups with spout lids to take said smoothies with you. It also has a 72-ounce pitcher for you to use, and the whole bundle is rather than the usual $150.

Read more
Keurig’s single-serve coffee maker just got a bold discount
Keurig K-Select making coffee.

There are coffee maker deals for premium machines with large reservoirs and fancy features, but what if you just need a single-serve coffee maker for yourself? Here's an offer that you may find attractive -- the Keurig K-Select for just $120, following a $30 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $150. It's made by one of the top brands in the business, which means there will be a lot of interest in this kitchen device and stock may run out quickly. Hurry with your purchase if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Select coffee maker
The Keurig K-Select is an upgraded version of the basic Keurig K-Classic, and it's worth the slightly higher cost for the extra frills, according to our list of the best Keurig coffee makers. The Keurig K-Select comes with options of brewing cups at sizes of 6 ounces, 8 ounces, 10 ounces, or 12 ounces, depending on how much you want to drink, and with a large water reservoir that can hold up to 52 ounces, you'll have made multiple cups before you need to refill it. The reservoir is removable, which makes it easier to refill with water and to wash when necessary.

Read more