Crutchfield has a huge sale on many different Nikon cameras with some of the best camera deals that we’ve seen in a while. With nearly 30 different items in the sale, the best thing that avid photographers can do is take a look for themselves. However, if you want a little insight before you dive in, take a look at what we have to suggest below.

What to shop for in the Nikon sale

Nikon makes some of the best DSLR cameras around with our overall favorite — the — available for $2,197 reduced from $2,297. The camera is perfect for both photographers and videographers with a 24.5-megapixel full-frame image sensor. Its rugged magnesium-alloy body is weather-sealed against dust, dirt, and moisture so it’s great for all occasions. The Nikon EXPEED 6 image processor is optimized for low-light performance while maintaining long battery life with an autofocus sensor module with support for 51 focus points. You just need to add a lens to reap the benefits with features like the 273-point phase-detection AF system detecting and tracking subjects throughout the entire frame.

Alternatively, if you want one of the best mirrorless cameras, the is on sale. Usually priced at $3,597, the Nikon Z 711 Zoom Lens Kit is down to $2,897 so you save $700. The camera has a 45.7-megapixel FX format full-frame CMOS image sensor and comes with a Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S zoom lens with a constant maximum aperture of f/4 throughout the zoom range which is perfect for landscape or portrait photography. The camera also has dual EXPEED 6 image processors to help provide high-resolution, low-noise photos and videos. Other features include a tilting LCD touchscreen for intuitive composition and review, along with an electronic OLED viewfinder for a live look at the composition.

For a good entry point to the world of Nikon cameras, there’s the for $697 reduced from $847. It has a 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor with a 16-50mm zoom lens. A hybrid autofocus system switches between phase and contrast detection for fast, accurate focusing even in dim light, while the 209 hybrid AF points cover 90% of the frame. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth makes it simple to transfer files.

These are just a few of the cameras in the Nikon sale going on at Crutchfield right now. There are many different models, some with lenses and some without, but each is worth checking out. Take a look via the button below before the sale ends. Some items are running low on stock already so you’ll need to be quick in some cases.

