If you’re looking to get a professional-quality camera at an excellent deal, Target is hosting a huge sale on Fujifilm pro cameras. We’ve locked in a great deal on a bundle that gets you started in the world of digital artistry. But also be aware that if you don’t like our choice or want to see what else is available, you can always head to . Canon and Fujifilm are the highlights there. Back to our top pick, the Fujifilm X-T50 mirrorless digital camera is part of a bundle deal that includes a 64GB memory card, a stable tripod, and a host of accessories, like a carrying bag, strap, and cleaning gear. Usually $1,884, it’s down to $1,570 saving you $314 off. That is a fantastic price on the camera alone, let alone the expansive bundle.

Why you should consider this Fujifilm pro camera bundle at Target

What’s so great about the Fujifilm X-T50? Essentially, it’s a solid pick for all skill levels beginner to expert, but the beginners especially will get a lot out of its intuitive design. For instance, you can seamlessly navigate through settings and shooting modes, both with easy-to-use controls and a responsive touchscreen. Moreover, the camera itself is designed for versatile shooting whether you want to snap a cityscape or gorgeous sights while out exploring. Plus, it’s suitably compact and portable so easy to stow and take anywhere — it weighs just 438 grams or 0.96 pounds. The bundle also includes a carrying case.

If you understand or like to know the specs, here’s what the X-T50 is working with: A 23.5mm x 15.7mm (APS-C) X-Trans CMOS 5 HR image sensor with a primary color filter, 40.2 million effective pixels, the X-processor 5 image processing engine, and a variety of supported file formats from DCF and JPEG to TIFF and RAW.

In the bundle, you get the camera, of course, plus a 64GB memory card, USB Type A to USB Type C cable, a cleaning kit, a micro HDMI cable for connecting the camera to TVs and monitors, a hand strap, a 12-inch flexible vlogging tripod, a memory card wallet to carry extra storage cards, a USB card read with MicroSD and standard SD compatibility, and a travel camera bag.

When purchased online at Target, the entire bundle is only $1,570, which saves you over $300 off the regular price of $1,884. If you don’t like this bundle there are , though.