This Canon mirrorless camera deal cuts the price by $85

Jennifer Allen
By
A Canon EOS R100 mirrorless camera on a white background.
Canon

For one of the best camera deals, check out the discount on the Canon EOS R100 mirrorless camera over at Walmart right now. Usually you’d have to pay $499 for the camera, but right now you can buy it for just $414, meaning you’re saving $85 off the regular price. The perfect time to treat yourself to a superior photography experience for less, here’s what you need to know before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera

Ideal for anyone checking out the best mirrorless cameras but wanting to keep costs down, there’s a lot to love about the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera. It’s the smallest and lightest EOS R series camera while packing in plenty of features. It has excellent still-image capabilities with its 24.1 Megapixel APS-C size CMOS image sensor and DIGIC 8 processor. It also has Dual Pixel CMOS AF with the ability to detect human faces and focus on their eyes. Its sensor is significantly larger in size than many smartphones and can capture images with natural bokeh. It’s also able to take high-sensitivity and low-noise images which capture the atmosphere, even if you’re taking photos in low-light conditions.

Besides still imagery, the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera can record full HD video at up to 60 frames per second with high-res 4K also possible at 24 frames per second. If you’d prefer continuous shooting instead, you can by shooting up to 6.5 shots per second when set to One-Shot AF meaning you’ll capture momentary changes without a hitch.

The Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera may not be in our look at the best DSLR cameras but it’s certainly very appealing. It even has a precise electronic viewfinder which is equipped with a high-precision 0.39-inch OLED EVF with approximately 2.36 million dots so it’s clear to see and use.

Other useful extras include a silent mode so you don’t have to worry about startling a subject, while there is built-in Bluetooth capabilities and built-in Wi-Fi for easy transferring of files. Simply put, the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera is a fantastic mirrorless camera to start with.

Usually costing $499, the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera is down to $414 for a limited time only at Walmart. A great option for keen photographers just starting out, check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Best Labor Day Camera Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today
Nikon Z5 Review

We've got all the best Labor Day camera sales rounded up here to go alongside all the other great Labor Day sales that are out there right now. Whether you're looking for an inexpensive point-and-shoot camera or want to commit to the latest in mirrorless camera technology, there are some fantastic Labor Day camera deals going on right now. Each is sure to save you plenty of cash providing you know what you're doing. That's why alongside rounding up all the best Labor Day camera sales, we've also taken the time to look at whether now is the right time to buy a new camera and rounded up everything you need to know about how to choose a camera on Labor Day. Read on while we guide you through everything you need to know.
Labor Day Camera Deals 2021

Should you buy a camera on Labor Day?
Do you need a new camera? It's a really obvious but important question. It's incredibly tempting to be lured in by the Labor Day camera sales and buy something that you might not necessarily need. Think before you hit the buy button. If your existing camera works just fine or you know you won't really use it then hold out and don't buy one.

Read more
Best Prime Day camera deals 2021: What to expect
Nikon Z5 Review

Whether you're an eager rookie who wants to learn photography or a seasoned veteran who's a wizard with the lens, you shouldn't miss this year's Prime Day deals, which will roll out next week on the Prime Day 2021 date of June 21 and June 22, for digital cameras and accessories. Prime Day camera deals always cover a wide selection of products in various budget ranges, so there will surely be something for everyone. Amazon's annual shopping event is one of the best opportunities to enjoy discounts on these usually expensive devices, so you should take advantage of it.
What Prime Day camera deals to expect
There will be no shortage of options with Prime Day camera sales, as there will be deals for cameras of all shapes and sizes. You may even see discounts for Digital Trends' best DSLR cameras and best digital cameras, so you might want to keep your eyes open for such opportunities. There may also be bundles that include lenses and accessories with the purchase of a new camera, for quick purchases if you're planning to give it as a gift.
What Prime Day camera deals we saw last year
The Prime Day camera deals of last year covered everything from basic digital cameras to complete bundles of DSLR cameras. Whether you just need something to take pictures that's not a smartphone, a camera that can fuel your interest in a new hobby, or a device that will serve as your trusty companion during photography work, there was a deal that catered to each customer's needs.
Should you buy a new camera on Prime Day?
Buying a new camera may be expensive, so you should grab the chance to get them at a discount, such as through Prime Day camera sales. You might think your smartphone's camera is enough, but you'll see the difference when you start taking pictures using a digital camera. Meanwhile, if you're an enthusiast, you would know how the prices add up when buying lenses and accessories, so you need to look for savings whenever possible.
The best camera deals happening now
The date for this year's Prime Day has been confirmed, but if you can no longer wait, here are some of the best camera deals that are currently available. Prime Day camera deals may offer bigger discounts, but you have some options if you want to enjoy savings now when buying a new camera and accessories.

Read more
Hero 7 GoPro gets a crazy price cut at Walmart
walmart gopro hero 7 black deal december 2020

If you need a durable camera to capture your adventures, you can now get a GoPro Hero 7 Black
camera for less than you think. Walmart has slashed the price of this popular action camera by $155, dropping your total from $400 to $245 with free shipping. This beats the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on this camera by more than $50. Now's your chance to grab one at the deepest discount we've seen this year.
Buy Now

Record 4K60 video, take incredible 12MP still images, and livestream in 720p with the GoPro Hero 7. You can count on all your content coming out clear due to the automatic stabilization, so you can record smooth video whether you're biking, snorkeling, or running. Your still photos will turn out amazing as well, even in low lighting, thanks to automatic HDR, noise reduction, and tone-mapping. You can even capture time lapse video and review your footage clearly in up to 8x slow motion. And the Hero 7 is durable to boot. It's even waterproof as deep as 33 feet.

Read more