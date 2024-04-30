This Canon mirrorless camera deal cuts the price by $85

For one of the best camera deals, check out the discount on the Canon EOS R100 mirrorless camera over at Walmart right now. Usually you’d have to pay $499 for the camera, but right now you can buy it for just $414, meaning you’re saving $85 off the regular price. The perfect time to treat yourself to a superior photography experience for less, here’s what you need to know before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera

Ideal for anyone checking out the best mirrorless cameras but wanting to keep costs down, there’s a lot to love about the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera. It’s the smallest and lightest EOS R series camera while packing in plenty of features. It has excellent still-image capabilities with its 24.1 Megapixel APS-C size CMOS image sensor and DIGIC 8 processor. It also has Dual Pixel CMOS AF with the ability to detect human faces and focus on their eyes. Its sensor is significantly larger in size than many smartphones and can capture images with natural bokeh. It’s also able to take high-sensitivity and low-noise images which capture the atmosphere, even if you’re taking photos in low-light conditions.

Besides still imagery, the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera can record full HD video at up to 60 frames per second with high-res 4K also possible at 24 frames per second. If you’d prefer continuous shooting instead, you can by shooting up to 6.5 shots per second when set to One-Shot AF meaning you’ll capture momentary changes without a hitch.

The Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera may not be in our look at the best DSLR cameras but it’s certainly very appealing. It even has a precise electronic viewfinder which is equipped with a high-precision 0.39-inch OLED EVF with approximately 2.36 million dots so it’s clear to see and use.

Other useful extras include a silent mode so you don’t have to worry about startling a subject, while there is built-in Bluetooth capabilities and built-in Wi-Fi for easy transferring of files. Simply put, the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera is a fantastic mirrorless camera to start with.

Usually costing $499, the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera is down to $414 for a limited time only at Walmart. A great option for keen photographers just starting out, check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations