Best Labor Day Camera Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

We’ve got all the best Labor Day camera sales rounded up here to go alongside all the other great Labor Day sales that are out there right now. Whether you’re looking for an inexpensive point-and-shoot camera or want to commit to the latest in mirrorless camera technology, there are some fantastic Labor Day camera deals going on right now. Each is sure to save you plenty of cash providing you know what you’re doing. That’s why alongside rounding up all the best Labor Day camera sales, we’ve also taken the time to look at whether now is the right time to buy a new camera and rounded up everything you need to know about how to choose a camera on Labor Day. Read on while we guide you through everything you need to know.

Labor Day Camera Deals 2021

Go Pro HERO9 Bundle

$400 $500
The GoPro HERO 9 bundle includes a one-year subscription to GoPro, spare battery, magnetic swivel grip, floating hand grip, camera case, and a 32GB SD card.
Buy Now

Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Digital Camera with Accessory and PC Software Bundle

$298 $398
With its built-in zoom lens and great shooting capabilities, the Panasonic Lumix FZ80 is a great point-and-shoot camera for hobbyist photographers who don't require interchangeable lenses.
Buy at Adorama

Kodak PixPro FZ53 Digital Camera

$79 $90
With a built-in 5x optical zoom lens and a sharp 16-megapixel image sensor, the Kodak PixPro FZ53 might be the best sub-$100 pocket-friendly point-and-shoot out there.
Buy at Amazon

Kodak PixPro AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera

$149 $170
With a great body design, flip-up flash module, large viewscreen, and 40x optical zoom capabilities, the Kodak PixPro AZ401 is a nice (and affordable) upgrade over most cheap point-and-shoot cameras.
Buy at Walmart

Kodak PixPro FZ43 Digital Camera

$62 $71
If you don't need an unnecessarily grand digital camera, the Kodak PixPro FZ43 can take 16-megapixel photos with a 4x zoom for high-resolution images even from up-close without breaking a $100 budget.
Buy at Walmart

Profoto A1X On/Off-Camera Flash with Free 4-Piece Bundle

$895 $1,095
With the Profoto A1X On/Off-Camera Flash, you can turn any location into your studio. It supports different cameras and is intuitive to use, with a large, clear interface.
Buy at Adorama

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera Bundle

$599 $749
This bundle featuring Canon's EOS Rebel T7 is a convenient and money-saving way for someone just beginning with serious photography or wanting to step up the quality of their gear.
Buy at Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Film Camera (Toy Story 4)

$70 $80
When it comes to instant photos, there's almost no better alternative than Fujifilm's Instax line of cameras. The Mini 9 can provide high quality photos without the burden of a professional camera.
Buy at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix G85 4K Digital Camera Kit

$698 $998
The Panasonic Lumix G85 is an excellent camera that offers heavyweight photo-taking power without the premium price, making it a great camera for newcomers to veterans.
Buy at B&H Photo

Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body

$1,399 $1,799
This Canon EOS deal is for the camera body only, with no lens or other equipment or accessories. This is a higher-end camera for experts or professionals capable of 4K or time-lapse Full HD video.
Buy at Amazon

Canon EOS REBEL SL3 Digital SLR Camera

$700 $749
Aside from the EOS Rebel's SL3's WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity with auto image transfer, it can shoot videos and time lapse videos at 4k resolution.
Buy at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix LX10 Camera

$498 $698
It's not always easy to find 20MP cameras in an affordable price range, but the Panasonic Lumix LX10 is an excellent fund-saver that doesn't skimp on any of the features of a higher-end option.
Buy at Amazon

Fujifilm X-T3 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/XF16-80mm Lens Kit

$1,769 $2,069
The Fujifilm X-T3 is the cream of the crop when it comes to mirrorless cameras. Here's your chance to score one with a lens kit for a great discount.
Buy at Adorama

Nikon D7500

$1,397 $1,497
Get a good deal on this Nikon DSLR camera, which takes 4K UHD and 1080p HD-quality video. It has a big 3.2-inch tilting LCD screen so you can monitor your photo and video-taking.
Buy at Adorama

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II Digital Camera

$630 $775
Capture videos and pictures using the PowerShot's 20.1 Megapixel CMOS sensor, ensuring that every moment will be immortalized in high quality.
Buy at Walmart

Kodak Smile Instant Print Digital Camera

$80 $100
Show off your best cheesy smile with the Kodak instant camera, offering user-friendly features such as auto flash and a compact design for easy storage.
Buy at Amazon

Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera with Flashpoint Zoom Speedlight

$1,899 $2,018
The Canon EOS R Mirrorless Camera has an impressive autofocus and electric viewfinder that allows you to see stills and videos as it is while the Flashpoint Zoom Speedlight aids in lighting.
Buy at Adorama

Sony Alpha a7R III Video Camera

$2,298 $2,800
The Sony Alpha a7R III is a top-tier digital camera that can capture photorealistic images in stunning 42.4MP resolution, with a slew of other features you can't afford to miss out on.
Buy at Amazon

Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS Digital Camera

$180 $207
Great for travel and everyday shots, this Canon digital camera has enough features and capabilities to capture high resolution images and full HD video at 30 fps.
Buy at Canon

Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS100 Digital Camera with Accessory and Mac Software Bundle

$398 $698
This is the lowest price we've seen for this excellent point-and-shoot camera, and it probably won't last long. Comes bundled with a bunch of accessories plus Corel photo editing software for MacOS.
Buy at Adorama

Panasonic Lumix ZS200 4K Digital Camera

$698 $798
This point-and-shoot can camera capture vibrant and colorful photos at 4K quality. You can even make adjustments in-camera and instantly share images with Wi-Fi connectivity.
Buy at B&H Photo

Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera Creative Photography Kit

$877 $1,315
A full step above a beginner's outfit, this kit has two lenses and a Speedlite flash. You can learn a lot with this setup's capabilities and turn out beautiful work.
Buy at Walmart

Nikon Z7 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera with Nikkor Z Lens and Accessory Bundle

$3,194 $3,644
You can bank on the Nikon Z7 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera to capture priceless moments even if it's a matter of a split second. Pictures also appear vibrantly crisp even in low-light conditions.
Buy at Adorama

Panasonic Lumix GX85 4K Digital Camera

$598 $998
Here's your chance to have your own mirrorless camera. This Panasonic Lumix camera has a 16MP sensor to take high-quality photos and videos.
Buy at Amazon

Cobra SC 200D Dual Front and Rear Dash Cam

$180 $200
With front and rear-facing cameras, the Cobra SC 200D dash cam is a solid bet for capturing moments on the road in 1600p. It also has a built-in GPS to record your route, location, and speed.
Buy at Amazon

GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera Special Bundle

$395 $592
When it comes to action cameras, you can always count on GoPro. This bundle includes mini extension pole with tripod, head strap, SanDisk Extreme 32GB memory card, and spare rechargeable battery.best
Buy at Walmart

Should you buy a camera on Labor Day?

Do you need a new camera? It’s a really obvious but important question. It’s incredibly tempting to be lured in by the Labor Day camera sales and buy something that you might not necessarily need. Think before you hit the buy button. If your existing camera works just fine or you know you won’t really use it then hold out and don’t buy one.

Once you’ve figured that out, consider what your budget is. Cameras can cost a little or a huge sum of money. It all depends on what you want it to do and how powerful you want it to be. Not everyone needs the most expensive camera but also, if you have big plans, you don’t want to scrimp and buy one that lacks the features you require. Plan your finances accordingly.

Of course, Labor Day camera sales are a great time to spend more to get a lot back for your money. It’s good to future proof so if you can, spend a little extra and enjoy more features for less than you’d ordinarily pay. It’s wise to do your research beforehand though and know exactly what you’re getting into before you make an expensive purchase. That’s why we’re here to help out. Resist spending too much even if the Labor Day camera deals are really tempting.

When it comes to timing, Labor Day is a fairly good time to make a technology purchase. The summer has been relatively quiet since Prime Day, and Black Friday is still a couple of months away. While Black Friday is great for technology purchases, by buying now, you get an extra couple of months with your shiny new camera. Labor Day camera sales are one of your last chances to get a good offer before the winter, after all.

If you hold out until Black Friday, you might grab a better deal than those available via the Labor Day camera deals out there but it’s not guaranteed. It also means you’ll need to spend money on a new camera in time for the holidays when money might be tighter while you juggle holiday expenses. Plus you get some extra time to perfect your photography skills before the holidays. Black Friday is a good time for any technology purchase but it’s no longer guaranteed to be the best time so it’s understandably tempting to go for it now, rather than wait for a later sale.

Just remember — don’t be tempted by a new camera unless you really need one. You don’t want to spend cash you don’t have simply because you were lured into a sale. That’s why it’s a good move to do your research and know what you’re looking for before you buy a new camera, whatever your budget. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered on that front before you hit the Labor Day camera sales.

How to choose a camera on Labor Day

There’s a lot to consider before buying a new camera in the Labor Day camera deals going on right now. Check out our digital camera buying guide to find out everything you need to know.

Crucially, your budget is a vital part of the buying process. By knowing how much you can spend, you’ll know if you can afford a mirrorless camera or if you need to stick with a point-and-shoot camera instead. The best digital cameras for you aren’t necessarily the same as for other people. In the case of point-and-shoot cameras, they can be compact and affordable, while others can offer advanced features including full manual controls and large sensors. It all depends on your budget and needs. The key thing to note though is that you can’t remove the lens from the camera like with other devices.

Advanced compact point-and-shoot cameras can cost hundreds of dollars which is why they’re worth seeking out in the Labor Day camera sales but they can also cost just $100-$200 too depending on what you need.

Another option is to go with a mirrorless camera. The best mirrorless cameras are expensive but offer a ton of versatility. Superior to the best DSLR cameras, they offer superior image quality, faster performance, and all without the bulk of a DSLR. That’s because they don’t have a mirror like a DSLR and nor do they have an optical viewfinder. That can take some getting used to but they provide fantastic results. Mirrorless models cost from $500 to several thousands so it’s worth knowing exactly what you’re getting into.

Then there are DSLR cameras. They cover the same price range as mirrorless cameras with options for consumers to professional tastes, but they offer electronic viewfinders and a mirror too. They also generally have fantastic battery life but they’re bulky and heavier than mirrorless cameras. Generally, first-time camera buyers should go with a mirrorless camera instead of a DSLR but that may depend on the deal you come across.

Read up on the features each camera offers and work out what’s best for your budget. It’s important to consider how high-end you need to go and what megapixel range you require. Although, bear in mind that the physical size of the sensor matters more to image quality than the number of pixels on it. You also want to consider how portable you need your camera to be as if it’s awkward to carry, you may find yourself sticking to your smartphone to take snaps. Speed is also useful as you won’t want to miss out on a good opportunity to take a great photo fast.

Budget is a key component here but look out for popular and well-regarded brands like Canon and Nikon for DSLRs and Sony and Olympus for point-and-shoot cameras. Steer clear of unknown names if you want great performance when looking through the Labor Day camera sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

