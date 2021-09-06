Best Labor Day Camera Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We’ve got all the best Labor Day camera sales rounded up here to go alongside all the other great Labor Day sales that are out there right now. Whether you’re looking for an inexpensive point-and-shoot camera or want to commit to the latest in mirrorless camera technology, there are some fantastic Labor Day camera deals going on right now. Each is sure to save you plenty of cash providing you know what you’re doing. That’s why alongside rounding up all the best Labor Day camera sales, we’ve also taken the time to look at whether now is the right time to buy a new camera and rounded up everything you need to know about how to choose a camera on Labor Day. Read on while we guide you through everything you need to know.

Labor Day Camera Deals 2021

Should you buy a camera on Labor Day?

Do you need a new camera? It’s a really obvious but important question. It’s incredibly tempting to be lured in by the Labor Day camera sales and buy something that you might not necessarily need. Think before you hit the buy button. If your existing camera works just fine or you know you won’t really use it then hold out and don’t buy one.

Once you’ve figured that out, consider what your budget is. Cameras can cost a little or a huge sum of money. It all depends on what you want it to do and how powerful you want it to be. Not everyone needs the most expensive camera but also, if you have big plans, you don’t want to scrimp and buy one that lacks the features you require. Plan your finances accordingly.

Of course, Labor Day camera sales are a great time to spend more to get a lot back for your money. It’s good to future proof so if you can, spend a little extra and enjoy more features for less than you’d ordinarily pay. It’s wise to do your research beforehand though and know exactly what you’re getting into before you make an expensive purchase. That’s why we’re here to help out. Resist spending too much even if the Labor Day camera deals are really tempting.

When it comes to timing, Labor Day is a fairly good time to make a technology purchase. The summer has been relatively quiet since Prime Day, and Black Friday is still a couple of months away. While Black Friday is great for technology purchases, by buying now, you get an extra couple of months with your shiny new camera. Labor Day camera sales are one of your last chances to get a good offer before the winter, after all.

If you hold out until Black Friday, you might grab a better deal than those available via the Labor Day camera deals out there but it’s not guaranteed. It also means you’ll need to spend money on a new camera in time for the holidays when money might be tighter while you juggle holiday expenses. Plus you get some extra time to perfect your photography skills before the holidays. Black Friday is a good time for any technology purchase but it’s no longer guaranteed to be the best time so it’s understandably tempting to go for it now, rather than wait for a later sale.

Just remember — don’t be tempted by a new camera unless you really need one. You don’t want to spend cash you don’t have simply because you were lured into a sale. That’s why it’s a good move to do your research and know what you’re looking for before you buy a new camera, whatever your budget. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered on that front before you hit the Labor Day camera sales.

How to choose a camera on Labor Day

There’s a lot to consider before buying a new camera in the Labor Day camera deals going on right now. Check out our digital camera buying guide to find out everything you need to know.

Crucially, your budget is a vital part of the buying process. By knowing how much you can spend, you’ll know if you can afford a mirrorless camera or if you need to stick with a point-and-shoot camera instead. The best digital cameras for you aren’t necessarily the same as for other people. In the case of point-and-shoot cameras, they can be compact and affordable, while others can offer advanced features including full manual controls and large sensors. It all depends on your budget and needs. The key thing to note though is that you can’t remove the lens from the camera like with other devices.

Advanced compact point-and-shoot cameras can cost hundreds of dollars which is why they’re worth seeking out in the Labor Day camera sales but they can also cost just $100-$200 too depending on what you need.

Another option is to go with a mirrorless camera. The best mirrorless cameras are expensive but offer a ton of versatility. Superior to the best DSLR cameras, they offer superior image quality, faster performance, and all without the bulk of a DSLR. That’s because they don’t have a mirror like a DSLR and nor do they have an optical viewfinder. That can take some getting used to but they provide fantastic results. Mirrorless models cost from $500 to several thousands so it’s worth knowing exactly what you’re getting into.

Then there are DSLR cameras. They cover the same price range as mirrorless cameras with options for consumers to professional tastes, but they offer electronic viewfinders and a mirror too. They also generally have fantastic battery life but they’re bulky and heavier than mirrorless cameras. Generally, first-time camera buyers should go with a mirrorless camera instead of a DSLR but that may depend on the deal you come across.

Read up on the features each camera offers and work out what’s best for your budget. It’s important to consider how high-end you need to go and what megapixel range you require. Although, bear in mind that the physical size of the sensor matters more to image quality than the number of pixels on it. You also want to consider how portable you need your camera to be as if it’s awkward to carry, you may find yourself sticking to your smartphone to take snaps. Speed is also useful as you won’t want to miss out on a good opportunity to take a great photo fast.

Budget is a key component here but look out for popular and well-regarded brands like Canon and Nikon for DSLRs and Sony and Olympus for point-and-shoot cameras. Steer clear of unknown names if you want great performance when looking through the Labor Day camera sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations