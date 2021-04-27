Best Prime Day camera deals 2021: What to expect

Whether you’re an eager rookie who wants to learn photography or a seasoned veteran who’s a wizard with the lens, you shouldn’t miss this year’s Prime Day deals for digital cameras and accessories. Prime Day camera deals always cover a wide selection of products in various budget ranges, so there will surely be something for everyone. Amazon’s annual shopping event is one of the best opportunities to enjoy discounts on these usually expensive devices, so you should take advantage of it.
What Prime Day camera deals to expect
There will be no shortage of options with Prime Day camera sales, as there will be deals for cameras of all shapes and sizes. You may even see discounts for Digital Trends’ best DSLR cameras and best digital cameras, so you might want to keep your eyes open for such opportunities. There may also be bundles that include lenses and accessories with the purchase of a new camera, for quick purchases if you’re planning to give it as a gift.
What Prime Day camera deals we saw last year
The Prime Day camera deals of last year covered everything from basic digital cameras to complete bundles of DSLR cameras. Whether you just need something to take pictures that’s not a smartphone, a camera that can fuel your interest in a new hobby, or a device that will serve as your trusty companion during photography work, there was a deal that catered to each customer’s needs.
Should you buy a new camera on Prime Day?
Buying a new camera may be expensive, so you should grab the chance to get them at a discount, such as through Prime Day camera sales. You might think your smartphone’s camera is enough, but you’ll see the difference when you start taking pictures using a digital camera. Meanwhile, if you’re an enthusiast, you would know how the prices add up when buying lenses and accessories, so you need to look for savings whenever possible.
The best camera deals happening now
There’s still no confirmation on the date for this year’s Prime Day, so if you can no longer wait, here are some of the best camera deals that are currently available. Prime Day camera deals may offer bigger discounts, but you have some options if you want to enjoy savings now when buying a new camera and accessories.
Go Pro HERO9 Bundle$350
Kodak PixPro FZ53 Digital Camera$79
Panasonic DMC-G7 Mirrorless Camera with 14-42mm & 45-150mm Lens + Accessory Kit$698
Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Digital Camera with Accessory and PC Software Bundle$298
Kodak PixPro AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera$149
Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body$1,599
Nikon D750$1,997
Canon EOS 90D DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-135mm Lens$1,753
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera Bundle$599
Panasonic LUMIX G85 4K Digital Camera Kit$798
Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera Creative Photography Kit$905
Cobra SC 200D Dual Front and Rear Dash Cam$180
