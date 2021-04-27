  1. Mobile

Best Prime Day camera deals 2021: What to expect

By

Whether you’re an eager rookie who wants to learn photography or a seasoned veteran who’s a wizard with the lens, you shouldn’t miss this year’s Prime Day deals for digital cameras and accessories. Prime Day camera deals always cover a wide selection of products in various budget ranges, so there will surely be something for everyone. Amazon’s annual shopping event is one of the best opportunities to enjoy discounts on these usually expensive devices, so you should take advantage of it.

What Prime Day camera deals to expect

There will be no shortage of options with Prime Day camera sales, as there will be deals for cameras of all shapes and sizes. You may even see discounts for Digital Trends’ best DSLR cameras and best digital cameras, so you might want to keep your eyes open for such opportunities. There may also be bundles that include lenses and accessories with the purchase of a new camera, for quick purchases if you’re planning to give it as a gift.

What Prime Day camera deals we saw last year

The Prime Day camera deals of last year covered everything from basic digital cameras to complete bundles of DSLR cameras. Whether you just need something to take pictures that’s not a smartphone, a camera that can fuel your interest in a new hobby, or a device that will serve as your trusty companion during photography work, there was a deal that catered to each customer’s needs.

Should you buy a new camera on Prime Day?

Buying a new camera may be expensive, so you should grab the chance to get them at a discount, such as through Prime Day camera sales. You might think your smartphone’s camera is enough, but you’ll see the difference when you start taking pictures using a digital camera. Meanwhile, if you’re an enthusiast, you would know how the prices add up when buying lenses and accessories, so you need to look for savings whenever possible.

The best camera deals happening now

There’s still no confirmation on the date for this year’s Prime Day, so if you can no longer wait, here are some of the best camera deals that are currently available. Prime Day camera deals may offer bigger discounts, but you have some options if you want to enjoy savings now when buying a new camera and accessories.
Expires soon

Go Pro HERO9 Bundle

$350 $550
The GoPro HERO 9 bundle includes a one-year subscription to GoPro, spare battery, magnetic swivel grip, floating hand grip, camera case, and a 32GB SD card.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Kodak PixPro FZ53 Digital Camera

$79 $90
With a built-in 5x optical zoom lens and a sharp 16-megapixel image sensor, the Kodak PixPro FZ53 might be the best sub-$100 pocket-friendly point-and-shoot out there.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Panasonic DMC-G7 Mirrorless Camera with 14-42mm & 45-150mm Lens + Accessory Kit

$698 $999
A unique hybrid single-lens digital mirrorless camera that's also capable of recording 4K video, plus a great lens and accessory bundle to get you started right away.
Buy at B&H Photo
Expires soon

Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Digital Camera with Accessory and PC Software Bundle

$298 $398
With its built-in zoom lens and great shooting capabilities, the Panasonic Lumix FZ80 is a great point-and-shoot camera for hobbyist photographers who don't require interchangeable lenses.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Kodak PixPro AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera

$149 $170
With a great body design, flip-up flash module, large viewscreen, and 40x optical zoom capabilities, the Kodak PixPro AZ401 is a nice (and affordable) upgrade over most cheap point-and-shoot cameras.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body

$1,599 $1,799
This Canon EOS deal is for the camera body only with no lens or other equipment or accessories. This is a higher end camera for experts or professionals capable of 4K or time-lapse full HD video.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nikon D750

$1,997 $2,197
If you're a photographer who's looking for a compact camera, this is for you. It has 24.3mp image sensor and you can shoot video in full HD.
Buy at B&H Photo
Expires soon

Canon EOS 90D DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-135mm Lens

$1,753 $2,356
This package includes a powerful EOS 90D with an impressive selection of accessories including a close-up to wide-angle zoom lens, a Rode unidirectional shotgun mic, a smart tripod and a ring light.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera Bundle

$599 $749
This bundle based Canon's EOS Rebel T7 is a convenient and money-saving way for someone just beginning with serious photography or as a second step .
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Panasonic LUMIX G85 4K Digital Camera Kit

$798 $998
The Panasonic LUMIX G85 is an excellent camera that offers heavy-weight photo-taking power without the crippling premium, making it a great camera for newcomers to veterans.
Buy at B&H Photo
Expires soon

Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera Creative Photography Kit

$905 $1,357
A full step above a beginner's outfit, this kit has two lenses and a Speedlite flash. You can learn a lot with this setup's capabilities and turn out beautiful work.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Cobra SC 200D Dual Front and Rear Dash Cam

$180 $200
With front and rear-facing cameras, the Cobra SC 200D dash cam is a solid bet for capturing moments on the road in 1600p. It also has a built-in GPS to record your route, location, and speed.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Alienware deals 2021: What to expect

dell intel ice lake cpu xps laptops alienwarem1701

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for April 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

The best Prime Day home security camera deals 2021: What to expect

arlo pro 2 blink xt2 ring floodlight cam home security cameras deals best buy labor day sales 2020 netgear review 10 768x768

Best Prime Day GoPro deals: What to expect

gopro hero9 black review version 1600990161 dm 6

iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) vs. iPad Pro 12.9 (2020): Does the M1 make a difference?

Apple iPad Pro with M1 chip and Apple Pencil

The best note-taking apps for iOS and Android

best note-taking apps 2

The best chat clients for 2021

AirTag shows Apple’s masterful tactic of accessorizing your accessories

Apple Airtags

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

The best iPhone games currently available (April 2021)

iPhone XS Max

The best iPhone apps (April 2021)

iOS 14 App Library

The best drawing apps for the iPad Pro

best drawing apps for the iPad Pro Apple Pencil

The best dating apps for 2021

Tinder Dating App