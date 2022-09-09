Audible Free Trial: Get 2 premium audiobooks for free

One of the benefits of modern technology is the convenience it can bring to traditional tasks and hobbies. Audiobooks are a good example of that, and if you’re an avid reader who gets stuck in daily commutes, or you find yourself with tired eyes and still the desire to get lost in a book, Audible is a great service to consider. Amazon’s audiobook service is one of the most popular available, with a huge library of audiobooks and a well-priced subscription plan. As with any subscription service, and as we’ve seen with the likes of a Hulu free trial and a Disney Plus free trial, a free trial is a good way to see what you’ll be paying for, so read onward for more details on what an Audible free trial looks like.

Is there an Audible free trial?

Audible offers a one-month free trial, offering two free audiobooks and a chance to test out the other features included with an Audible subscription. With an Audible free trial, you get those two free book credits to get your library started, which is good for any premium selection titles you like and are your to keep. You’ll also get full access to the Audible Plus Catalog of podcasts, audiobooks, guided wellness, and Audible Originals. This is great content to take in with any one of the best e-book readers, or you can even listen to it on your Amazon Echo or Echo Dot. Amazon provides little complication in terminating your account at the end of your free trial, even sending a friendly reminder before your trial ends so you don’t end up with any unwanted charges.

Can you get Audible for free?

The only way to get Audible for free is for the 30 days of free access you get with an Audible free trial. An Audible free trial gets you 30 days of access to the Audible Plus Catalog of audio content. However, you can get free Audible titles by way of Amazon Alexa. Audible has a free audiobook title available from time to time, and while it’s not free access to the entirety of the Audible library, simply asking Alexa, “Alexa, what’s free from Audible?” will often find you a free audiobook to listen to. It’s important to note that while Audible is an Amazon company, an Audible subscription is different from an Amazon Prime subscription, and subscribing to one does not get you access to the other.

Are there any Audible deals?

Amazon doesn’t often offer discounts on an Audible subscription, though come Prime Day three free months of the service is known to pop up for Prime members. Day in and day out, though, the best Audible deal is the Audible free trial itself. It’s a really great way to explore the best audiobooks and podcasts at no cost for 30 days. It could also be said that the standard $14.95 per month is a deal all its own, as an Audible subscription gets you access to the Audible Plus Catalog of audio content. This includes thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, Audible Originals, and more. All of that high-quality content can make $14.95 seem like pennies, and Amazon allows you to cancel your subscription any time, so there’s no long-term commitment necessary.

