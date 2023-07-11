 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The original AirTag: Tile Bluetooth trackers discounted for Prime Day

Aaron Mamiit
By
Tile Pro 2022 attached to key ring.

If you and your family members are prone to misplacing things like keys, remote controls, and phones, you should think about taking advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day deals for Tile trackers. These Bluetooth-powered devices will make sure that you won’t lose anything again, and with the discounts for the shopping event, you’ll be able to afford multiples of them to attach to as many objects as you need to.

Apple has released its own version of the Bluetooth trackers named the AirTag, but our Apple AirTag versus Tile tags comparison reveals that you’re better off going for Tile’s products because they come in different designs, and they work with many more devices while the Apple AirTag is limited to iPhones and iPads. If you’re sold on Tile’s trackers, you should check out Amazon’s offer for Prime Day while stocks are still available.

What to buy in Amazon’s Prime Day Tile sale

The Tile Mate is a slimmed down version of the brand’s original Bluetooth tracker that’s on sale for , for savings of $7 on its original price of $25. You can use the Tile app to make the tracker ring when it’s within Bluetooth range, and when it’s too far away, the app will show the last known location on a map. The Tile Mate also works the opposite way — you can double press its button to make its paired smartphone ring, even when it’s on silent mode. Amazon is also offering a two-pack of the Tile Mate for , down $15 from $48, and a three-pack for , down $22 from $70.

Related

Other Tile products on sale from Amazon for Prime Day include a two-pack for the Tile Sticker, which you can stick to your things, for instead of $55 for $17 in savings; and the Tile Slim, which can easily slide into wallets and luggage tags, for instead of $35 for $11 in savings.

The Tile app is available on iOS or Android, so no matter the Tile product that you choose, you’re sure that you’ll be able to use it with your smartphone. Tile devices also work with Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, and Apple’s Siri, so you’ll be able to look for your things by saying voice commands like “Hey Google, ask Tile to ring my keys.” The trackers also feature IP67 water resistance, a battery that can last up to three years, and a Bluetooth range of up to 250 feet.

You’ll need to choose quickly if you want to purchase any of these Tile trackers for your family or for yourself, as we’re not sure how long Amazon’s stocks will last. If you think these Bluetooth trackers will save you from a lot of stress, then don’t hesitate to get them while they’re available with discounts.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
A truckload of Prime Day Kindle deals just went live — from $65
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Kindle Deals

Prime Day deals are always a popular time to see discounts on all things Amazon-related and that includes Kindles. If you're looking to buy a new Kindle so you can take hundreds of books with you on the move without worrying about carrying physical copies, this is your chance. The best Prime Day Kindle deals cover most of the different varieties out there so it's worth clicking the button below to see which model is the right one for you. Alternatively, keep reading while we take you through our choices.

What to shop for in the Amazon Kindle sale
The best Kindle for you varies depending on your needs. They're all pretty good with different options for different purposes, such as if you need the most lightweight solution or something waterproof. If you want the cheapest option, buy the standard Kindle. Normally priced at $100, you can buy the

Read more
Prime Day deal knocks $700 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Reading book on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

One of the best Prime Day deals for anyone looking for a new and unique phone is on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It's usually priced at $1,800 with recent discounts bringing it down to $1,400 occasionally at Amazon. Right now though, you can buy it for $1,100 so you have an overall saving of $700. This makes now a really good time to buy if you've been considering one for a while. Easily one of the more substantial Prime Day phone deals around, it's certainly not going to be available for long. Here's a quick look at what to expect from the phone.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is truly demonstrating that foldable phones are coming of age. If you're looking for one of the best folding phones, you absolutely need this one. It's different from your regular phone and certainly memorable. On the outside, you have a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 2,316 x 904 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. Open it up and you get a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with the same refresh rate that's variable, along with a 2,176 x 1,812 resolution. Both screens look great and the crease is hardly noticeable once opened up.

Read more
Usually $330, this Samsung tablet is on sale for $180 for Prime Day
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.

There's no better time to buy an affordable tablet than during Amazon's Prime Day, as you'll be able to take advantage of attention-catching discounts like this $150 discount for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. You'll be getting the device for just $180 instead of $330 -- even cheaper than its previously lowest price this year of $209 -- but you'll need to make the purchase as fast as you can because as with most Prime Day deals, we're not sure if stocks will last until the end of the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 may not be challenging the best tablets in terms of performance, but with its octa-core processor featuring a peak clock speed of 2 GHz, it's more than enough for your multimedia needs. The device won't be able to handle demanding tasks like video editing, but if you're only planning to use the device for watching streaming content, browsing social media, playing video games, or all of these, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 won't disappoint. The tablet's 10.5-inch screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution promises vivid colors and sharp details, and it's part of the reasons why we've included it in our roundup of the best Android tablets as the top midrange option.

Read more