If you and your family members are prone to misplacing things like keys, remote controls, and phones, you should think about taking advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day deals for Tile trackers. These Bluetooth-powered devices will make sure that you won’t lose anything again, and with the discounts for the shopping event, you’ll be able to afford multiples of them to attach to as many objects as you need to.

Apple has released its own version of the Bluetooth trackers named the AirTag, but our Apple AirTag versus Tile tags comparison reveals that you’re better off going for Tile’s products because they come in different designs, and they work with many more devices while the Apple AirTag is limited to iPhones and iPads. If you’re sold on Tile’s trackers, you should check out Amazon’s offer for Prime Day while stocks are still available.

What to buy in Amazon’s Prime Day Tile sale

The Tile Mate is a slimmed down version of the brand’s original Bluetooth tracker that’s on sale for , for savings of $7 on its original price of $25. You can use the Tile app to make the tracker ring when it’s within Bluetooth range, and when it’s too far away, the app will show the last known location on a map. The Tile Mate also works the opposite way — you can double press its button to make its paired smartphone ring, even when it’s on silent mode. Amazon is also offering a two-pack of the Tile Mate for , down $15 from $48, and a three-pack for , down $22 from $70.

Other Tile products on sale from Amazon for Prime Day include a two-pack for the Tile Sticker, which you can stick to your things, for instead of $55 for $17 in savings; and the Tile Slim, which can easily slide into wallets and luggage tags, for instead of $35 for $11 in savings.

The Tile app is available on iOS or Android, so no matter the Tile product that you choose, you’re sure that you’ll be able to use it with your smartphone. Tile devices also work with Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, and Apple’s Siri, so you’ll be able to look for your things by saying voice commands like “Hey Google, ask Tile to ring my keys.” The trackers also feature IP67 water resistance, a battery that can last up to three years, and a Bluetooth range of up to 250 feet.

You’ll need to choose quickly if you want to purchase any of these Tile trackers for your family or for yourself, as we’re not sure how long Amazon’s stocks will last. If you think these Bluetooth trackers will save you from a lot of stress, then don’t hesitate to get them while they’re available with discounts.

